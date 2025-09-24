Subscribe
James Bailey - On Money & Meaning
"We Don't Spend Time, We Spend Our Selves"
Sep 24
•
Teri Leigh 💜
and
James Bailey
9
8
Changing How We Listen to Language (and Self-Talk)
Watch now | Suzy Rowlands: Unmute Your Voice Bonus Workshop
Sep 23
•
Teri Leigh 💜
and
Suzy Rowlands
5
2
1:14:30
The Stone of Expression: A Yoga Nidra for Speaking & Listening
Finding the courage to speak from the heart and the wisdom to listen deeply
Sep 22
•
Teri Leigh 💜
and
Alexander Lovell, PhD
5
3
49:52
The Creator Retreat - SEPTEMBER Recap
Speaking Your Truth: Finding Your Voice Without Losing Your Soul
Sep 22
•
Teri Leigh 💜
and
Alexander Lovell, PhD
11
4
The Creator's Teeter-Totter
A Sensitive Soul Approach to the Slumps and Soars
Sep 17
•
Teri Leigh 💜
12
19
SEPTEMBER HOMEWORK
Finding Your Voice and Speaking Your Truth
Sep 15
•
Teri Leigh 💜
and
Alexander Lovell, PhD
7
The Writing Workshop That Made Me Excited to Revise
Watch now | The workshop that taught me to trust what's already on the page
Sep 15
•
Teri Leigh 💜
and
Michael Thompson
2
1
1:28:46
When sensitive souls find their voices and trust their weird.
Four Creator Retreat Cohort Members Share Their Weird Wisdom!
Sep 10
•
Teri Leigh 💜
,
Sam Messersmith
,
Jeannie Ewing
, and
Mel Moseley
14
9
47 Words In 3 Hours: What Happens When You Force Creativity
The burnout that happens before you even start creating
Sep 9
•
Alexander Lovell, PhD
16
6
Michael Thompson: Mining for Gems in Your Writing
The Writing Coach Who Makes You Excited to Rewrite
Sep 8
•
Teri Leigh 💜
11
9
9/4/25 Speaking Your Truth & The Magick of Monetization
September Spiritual Inner Work & Business Outer Action
Sep 5
•
Teri Leigh 💜
1
58:13
Substack's Summer Subscriber Slump
The Universe is Staging an Sensitive Soul Creator Burnout Intervention
Sep 3
•
Teri Leigh 💜
13
9
