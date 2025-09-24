The Creator Retreat

The Creator Retreat

James Bailey - On Money & Meaning
"We Don't Spend Time, We Spend Our Selves"
  
Teri Leigh 💜
 and 
James Bailey
Changing How We Listen to Language (and Self-Talk)
Watch now | Suzy Rowlands: Unmute Your Voice Bonus Workshop
  
Teri Leigh 💜
 and 
Suzy Rowlands
The Stone of Expression: A Yoga Nidra for Speaking & Listening
Finding the courage to speak from the heart and the wisdom to listen deeply
  
Teri Leigh 💜
 and 
Alexander Lovell, PhD
The Creator Retreat - SEPTEMBER Recap
Speaking Your Truth: Finding Your Voice Without Losing Your Soul
  
Teri Leigh 💜
 and 
Alexander Lovell, PhD
The Creator's Teeter-Totter
A Sensitive Soul Approach to the Slumps and Soars
  
Teri Leigh 💜
SEPTEMBER HOMEWORK
Finding Your Voice and Speaking Your Truth
  
Teri Leigh 💜
 and 
Alexander Lovell, PhD
The Writing Workshop That Made Me Excited to Revise
Watch now | The workshop that taught me to trust what's already on the page
  
Teri Leigh 💜
 and 
Michael Thompson
When sensitive souls find their voices and trust their weird.
Four Creator Retreat Cohort Members Share Their Weird Wisdom!
  
Teri Leigh 💜
Sam Messersmith
Jeannie Ewing
, and 
Mel Moseley
47 Words In 3 Hours: What Happens When You Force Creativity
The burnout that happens before you even start creating
  
Alexander Lovell, PhD
Michael Thompson: Mining for Gems in Your Writing
The Writing Coach Who Makes You Excited to Rewrite
  
Teri Leigh 💜
9/4/25 Speaking Your Truth & The Magick of Monetization
September Spiritual Inner Work & Business Outer Action
  
Teri Leigh 💜
Substack's Summer Subscriber Slump
The Universe is Staging an Sensitive Soul Creator Burnout Intervention
  
Teri Leigh 💜
