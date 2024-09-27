Weirdness is your wisdom.

Community is your compass.

Slow is Sacred.

When you step through the gates of The Creator Retreat, you leave the noise of Substack growth hacks behind.

This is a fresh breath, a rhythm, and a refuge where soulful weirdos and sensitive souls gather in community to grow slowly, show up gently, and create in harmony with their truth.

This 10-month program offers sacred space to listen inward, reconnect with your voice, and stop chasing metrics or subscriber counts—so the right people can find you. Like a hidden garden on the edge of the internet, we welcome you just as you are.

Learn More

What You Receive as a Member of The Creator Retreat

10 Month Guided Cohort Applications Open January 2026

The 10-Month Immersive Creator Retreat Program

facilitated by TeriLeigh & Alex Lovell as a closed container of 10-15 participants.

We meet Thursdays at 12pm Eastern: March - December.

10-months of weekly live sessions

Deep dive workshops, special guest presenter workshops, group hangouts, and small group mentoring

Private chat-thread

1-on-1 sessions with Teri Leigh, Alex Lovell, and Neil Cunningham

A small, safe community group (10-15 participants max) for deep reflection, witness, and creative transformation

📝 Applications reopen January 2026.

This is a sacred container. If it’s calling you, you’ll know.

Free Subscribers

Come as you are and enjoy the magick.

4x weekly inspiring & educational articles

Spiritual inner work practices for sensitive creators

Practical business guidance for growing on Substack—gently

Reflections, rituals, and real talk about slow, soulful success

Paid Subscribers

Step inside the garden gate.

Full access to our entire archive of Creator Retreat workshops

Video replays from monthly guest presentations

Special event recordings and bonus sessions

Go at your own pace, but never alone

This process is a slow and steady growth. We have intentionally chosen pricing that symbolizes ascent through the spiritual and practical aspects of life and business.

$23.45/month

$234.56/year

**pricing will increase January 2026 to reflect the upgraded content.



Your Retreat Guides

TeriLeigh - Founder

Part wise owl and part pixie dust, TeriLeigh is a mindfulness mentor, intuitive educator, and lifelong advocate for all things weird, tender, and true. With a Master’s Degree in education and over 30 years guiding sensitive souls, she brings a playful depth to everything she touches. Her work weaves spiritual insight, somatic awareness, and everyday magick into simple practices that help creators feel seen, supported, and whole. She believes healing happens in community, truth blooms slowly, and glitter belongs in every sacred space.

Dr. Alexander Lovell Bio - Co-Facilitator

Alex Lovell, PhD, is a political psychologist, yoga therapist, and quiet rebel with a heart for human complexity. He blends academic insight with embodied wisdom to help people pause, breathe, and ask better questions. His Substack, Life As I See It, explores identity, connection, and soulful growth. Whether he’s holding space in a workshop or sharing stories from his life, Alex offers a gentle kind of strength that invites others to come home to themselves.

Amanda Saint - Resident Writer

Amanda Saint is a writer, story guide, and lighthouse for vulnerable voices. As the founder of The Mindful Writer and WestWord, she helps creators weave truth, compassion, and courage into their work—without sacrificing tenderness or joy. With a background in fiction, memoir, and therapeutic journaling, Amanda blends mindfulness with creativity to guide writers toward deeper self-expression and emotional resonance. Amanda joins our team for 2026 as our resident writer offering monthly writing workshops. Her presence in The Creator Retreat feels like a grounding exhale: steady, open-hearted, and fiercely kind. Whether through words or witness, Amanda reminds us that writing is a path to remembering who we really are.

Neil Cunningham - Writing Sherpa

Neil Cunningham is our resident Writing Sherpa—a quiet presence with a big heart and a gift for holding space. With a background in writing centers, editing, and creative process work, Neil brings grounded wisdom and gentle encouragement to those navigating the winding path of words. Neil offers private 1-on-1 writing support, helping you find clarity, confidence, and your own true voice. Think of him as the kind of guide who carries extra snacks and always knows when it’s time to rest.

Guest Presenters

The Creator Retreat is graced by a constellation of wildly authentic guest presenters—brilliant creators who walk their talk, write from the heart, and lead with soul. Each month, you’ll be joined by kindred spirits like Tom Kuegler, Megan Lee, Mel Moseley, Michael Thompson, Kelly Flanagan, Beckett Johnson, Suzy Rowlands, and more—each one bringing their own flavor of magick to the mix. These real-deal humans share the behind-the-scenes mess and meaning of creating a life—and Substack—that actually fits. Think of them as fellow travelers lighting lanterns along the path. Our 2026 line-up will be announced in December 2025.What You Get When You Join The Creator Retreat.

Testimonials

A gentle reclamation of sensitivity.

“It’s the sparkliest corner of the internet, filled with generous, sensitive souls. A place for us all to grow, and maybe peek out of the transitional spaces we find ourselves in, to step into the fullness of our lives. A gentle reclamation of sensitivity. Sensitivity = superpower.”

—Sam Messersmith

It already feels like I’m part of it—and I’m not even in the group!

“I feel massive FOMO, like I’m missing the best soul-led grounded party on Earth. I’ve promised myself I’ll invest in whatever you create next, because this space is just that powerful. You lift people up by mirroring the light already in them. I hope it never becomes a massive group—because it feels like sacred magick.”

—Shruthi Vidhya Sundaram

Like an adult camp for writers—with belonging at the center.

“When I think of The Creator Retreat, it feels like an adult summer camp for writers. Sometimes focused activities, sometimes campfire chats—but always a deep sense of belonging. I feel love, acceptance, and understanding. I feel seen.”

—Courtney Cunningham

A cozy couch with tea—where anything can happen, and it changes you on a cellular level.

“Sometimes it’s light and funny. Sometimes it’s centered and empathetic. It always feels like everyone is up for whatever magick is about to occur. The vibe is thoughtful, supportive, and curious. Being in this space has shifted me in ways I didn’t know I needed.”

—Mel Moseley