One of Substack’s Best Kept Secret

I’ve known Suzy here on Substack for over two years, and every single interaction I have with her is energy-shifting, and sometimes deeply life-changing.

In one of our first interactions, she called me “bloomin’ brilliant” in her brightly colored British accent. Those words penetrated every fiber of my being and became my mantra, motto, and life’st mission for the next two years.

I give some credit to Suzy for the birth of The Creator Retreat because her “Bloomin’ Brilliant” charm-spell was instrumental in birthing and creating the idea of The Creator Retreat into reality.

Then Suzy offered a bonus presentation for us last fall and I discovered quickly that her teaching style closely matches my own. In fact, she embodies the concept of “it takes one to know one” because in calling me “bloomin’ brilliant” she clearly had to embody that energy herself.

Suzy Rowlands IS Bloomin’ Brilliant, and she is opening her heart and voice and wisdom up to The Creator Retreat!

Grounded Before Consistent

Many creators struggle with consistency not because they lack discipline, but because their nervous system is overwhelmed, activated, or quietly exhausted.



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In this workshop, Suzy invites creators to reframe consistency through the body rather than willpower. Drawing on mindfulness, somatic awareness, and the power of language, she explores why pressure-driven creation so often leads to burnout, avoidance, or self-judgement, and how grounding can restore steadiness, clarity, and trust in the creative process.



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Participants will learn how dysregulation shows up in their work, why “just push through” rarely works long-term, and how to create from a place of safety rather than urgency. The session includes a gentle, somatic or sensory-based reset creators can use before sitting down to work, and simple tools creators can return to again and again to support sustainable, embodied, and compassionate consistency online.

Suzy Rowlands is a writer, speaker, and expression doula who helps people say the things they most want to say, out loud, on purpose, and without collapsing into a puddle of panic. Her background spans public speaking, NLP, meditation, and the kind of life experience you can’t get a certificate for.



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She’s passionate about voice, presence, and the power of language to bring us back to ourselves.



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Whether she’s gently coaching someone through a wedding speech or helping a nervous system find its ground before hitting “publish,” Suzy brings depth, playfulness, and big-hearted honesty. She doesn’t pretend to have it all together, but she’s very good at walking beside you while you gather the bits.

Creator Retreat Guest Workshop Archive

If Suzy’s energy lights you up (and trust me, it will), you can access both of her workshops inside the Creator Retreat Guest Archive.

And Suzy’s just the beginning.

The Archive is a growing library of workshops from some of the most soulful, brilliant creators on Substack. We’re talking 15 workshops from our incredible 2025 lineup, plus at least one new guest workshop every single month through 2026. These are the kinds of humans who make you want to go do the thing.

$79. One-time. Lifetime access to the full archive as it grows.

A treasure chest of wisdom from creators who get it.

👉 See our 2026 guest lineup here

👉 Browse the full 2025 workshop collection here

These workshops aren’t your typical “grow your Substack in 30 days” stuffs. They’re deep, real conversations about writing, creativity, nervous system care, and building something that actually feels good. From people who actually walk the walk.

Your sensitive soul deserves this kind of support. And at $79 for a library that keeps growing? That’s less than most creators charge for a single workshop.

Come hang with the weirdos. We saved you a seat. ✨

Yes Please!