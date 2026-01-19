The Creator Retreat is a place where a bunch of sensitive souls come together in community to celebrate and really meet each other at the heart and soul level.

Applications are now open to join our small-group 10-month cohort program.

Your Retreat Guides

Mindfulness Mentor & Aura Reader : 30+ years experience guiding sensitive souls to uncover their inner wisdom through intuitive practices and transformative self-care.

Writer & Advocate for “Weirdness” : Sharing insights on breaking free from societal norms, embracing individuality, and cultivating a heart-centered creative life.

Educator Turned Entrepreneur: Master’s Degree in education with 10 years experience in public schools informs 20+ years of pioneering a unique blend of mindfulness, spirituality, and self-guided learning for authentic growth.

Alex is equal parts old soul and curious wanderer, a farm boy at heart, and a writer whenever he manages to corral his ADHD. As a political psychologist, yoga therapist, and integrative coach—anchored by both research and lived experience—he delves into questions of identity, connection, and wholeness, themes that form the foundation of his Substack publication, Life as I See It.

His yoga therapy and coaching practice blends restoration, release, and renewal to help individuals access a calmer, more energetic, and joyful version of themselves. Through gentle guidance—and the occasional playful nudge—he encourages others to pause, breathe, and reflect on the stories that shape their lives. For him, the most profound shifts often begin with a single, transformative question: What if you made just a little more room for yourself?

Amanda Saint is the author of two novels (As If I Were A River and Remember Tomorrow) and the novella-in-flash, Pressure Drop. She is the founder of The Mindful Writer, a Substack bestseller where she combines practical writing craft instruction with a mindfulness approach to help writers develop authentic, powerful voices. Amanda also runs WestWord literary magazine and previously founded Retreat West, which won the 2020 Saboteur Award for Most Innovative Publisher.



With over 15 years of creative writing teaching experience, Amanda brings both technical expertise and compassionate guidance to her workshops. She is a certified Mindfulness Mentor, having completed intensive training with renowned teachers Tara Brach and Jack Kornfield, and also holds certifications in Therapeutic Journaling, Meditation Teaching, and Reiki. Her teaching philosophy emphasises accessibility, hands-on practice, and writing as a path to both craft mastery and personal transformation.



Amanda's approach helps writers at all levels develop the technical skills they need while staying connected to what matters most in their work.

Since 2017, Neil has written lyrical songs and composed long-form ambient music under the name Dolphin Fingers, blending earnest and antic vibes in songs about x-ray vision, kindness, and the strange holiness of being human—alongside atmospheric soundscapes designed to steady the nervous system and widen the mind.



Professionally, Neil has worked in communications for Minnesota state government for nearly 25 years as both an employee and contractor. His recent work includes data visualization, case management systems, and web development—projects that require translating complexity into language and tools people can actually use. He’s also supported writers through university writing centers and the U.S. Naval War College, and he’s known for offering feedback that helps writers tune into what they’re really trying to say—then discover the next version of it.

Guest Presenters

March 12, 2026

Tuning into Feedback: Seeking and Receiving the Right Frequency

When we seek feedback, it’s usually because we want a better result—either in the writing itself, or in our experience of writing it. And when feedback arrives, we can remember this: we still have agency. We get to decide what helps, what doesn’t, and what we’re ready for next.



We seek feedback for different reasons at different stages. The feedback that helps a first draft is rarely the feedback we need on a final draft. Like bringing a reference photo to a haircut, we can name what we’re aiming for—and ask for the kind of response that actually supports it.



This workshop offers a simple framework for requesting feedback with more clarity and confidence, whether from trusted readers or from people we’re still getting to know.

Neil Cunningham is a writer, communicator, and creative collaborator who helps people say what they mean—more clearly, more decisively, and with more heart. He co-writes The Hobbit and the Owl, a weekly Substack on love and relationships, with Teri Leigh, and has spent the past two years exploring how everyday life can open portals into deeper connection.

April 9, 2026

The Perfect Substack Post

Let’s learn to craft the perfect Substack post, TOGETHER. We'll cover tools for brilliant headlines, tweaking images, settings, alt text for accessibility, SEO….and the list goes on.

I’m Kristi Keller and I'm here to help you unstack all the work behind the scenes so that you can stay focused on the business of writing. You belong out front in the spotlight, where your readers are!

May 14, 2026

Grounded Before Consistent

Many creators struggle with consistency not because they lack discipline, but because their nervous system is overwhelmed, activated, or quietly exhausted.

✨

In this workshop, Suzy invites creators to reframe consistency through the body rather than willpower. Drawing on mindfulness, somatic awareness, and the power of language, she explores why pressure-driven creation so often leads to burnout, avoidance, or self-judgement, and how grounding can restore steadiness, clarity, and trust in the creative process.

✨

Participants will learn how dysregulation shows up in their work, why “just push through” rarely works long-term, and how to create from a place of safety rather than urgency. The session includes a gentle, somatic or breath-based reset creators can use before sitting down to work, and simple tools creators can return to again and again to support sustainable, embodied, and compassionate consistency online.

Suzy Rowlands is a writer, speaker, and expression doula who helps people say the things they most want to say, out loud, on purpose, and without collapsing into a puddle of panic. Her background spans public speaking, NLP, meditation, and the kind of life experience you can’t get a certificate for.

✨

She’s passionate about voice, presence, and the power of language to bring us back to ourselves.

✨

Whether she’s gently coaching someone through a wedding speech or helping a nervous system find its ground before hitting “publish,” Suzy brings depth, playfulness, and big-hearted honesty. She doesn’t pretend to have it all together, but she’s very good at walking beside you while you gather the bits.

June 11, 2026

Sexuality, Creativity, & Connection

Open discussion of sex and sexuality tends to be taboo in our culture. This silence breeds shame, and shame acts as a powerful creative inhibitor—when we’re disconnected from fundamental aspects of our humanity, we limit our capacity for authentic expression and innovation. This workshop explores the profound connection between sexual wellness, creative flow, and meaningful human connection.

This workshop is a bold, bright homecoming to the parts of ourselves we’ve been told to hide. The parts that squirm, the parts that burn, and the parts that never stopped wanting to be expressed.

Mel is a performer, musician, writer, and artist focused on sex positivity and alternative relationships. She’s working to shed the cultural, family, and religious messages that told her who to be, and instead become her authentic, essential self. On her Substack Essential Mel, she explores this journey and sends weekly handwritten letters to people she’s thinking about as part of her Analog Letters series.

Mel knows how shame blocks the river of creativity. She also knows what it takes to clear the dam. Her life is a living example of what happens when we stop trying to be acceptable and start telling the truth. And she holds space with the kind of warmth that makes even the hardest conversations feel like a letter from a friend.

July 9, 2026

Turn Your WEIRD Into Your Biggest ASSET

Megan’s workshop on BRANDING is the business advice we sensitive souls don’t know we need. She helps us embrace our weirdness and turn it into fuel in this bold, sweary, soul-hug of a workshop on branding your unapologetic self.

Are you struggling to fit in on Substack (and life)? Do you feel like nobody really gets your unique blend of weird? Are you worried that if you actually show up in all your weird wonderfulness you’ll only hear a solo cricket scratching its ass? Ooof. Join Megan Lee from Shame Sandwich as she shares her own struggle with feeling ashamed to show up as herself, and like she never fit in to leveraging her weirdness and turning it into her greatest strength. In this workshop, you get a giant ass permission slip to let your weirdest weird out, with Megan leading you through brainstorming exercises and, walking you through your WEIRD Substack Brand Checklist and answering your burning brand questions.

Some people call her Megan. But her friends call her funny, her kid calls her moooomm!!!!!, her ex calls her bitch, and she calls herself Jim Carrey in female form.

When she’s not writing her little heart out over at her Shame Sandwich newsletter trying to expunge all of the shame she’s been carrying her entire life (what’s that, you didn’t have a cult-ish childhood?) you can find her dancing in her home office (fancy for: small portion of her bedroom) swearing profusely at bad drivers, or trying and failing at being the worlds best single mom.

Her dream is to one day spend an entire day eating popcorn. And be a published author with a side of comedian.

August 13, 2026

Improve Your Relationships, Life, and Articles With AI

In 2025, Tom repaired a fractured relationship with his sister via a 100+ message, 50,000+ word conversation with AI. Somehow resentful bitterness gave way to empathy and love, and it completely changed Tom's perspective on their relationship, leading to reconciliation. In this workshop, you'll learn how to use AI for personal reflection, idea generation, and perspective shifting. These conversations might become the foundation for a blog, article, or creative project that's actually distinct, complex, and incredibly useful for others. In Tom's creative life, he's found that success often starts with new perspectives that not many people have thought of before. AI can help unlock that, and that's what you'll learn how to do in this workshop.

Tom is a writer, video creator, husband, INFJ, and cat dad with 10 years of experience creating online. He wrote on Medium and LinkedIn for 5 years, and found Substack in 2023 and hasn't looked back since. He lived in the Philippines and had a successful Youtube channel there for 2 years, and now he lives in Mexico City working primarily as a writer. He writes about life lessons, creativity, film, and anything that's rocking his world at the moment.

September 10, 2026

On Money & Meaning

Through his own story of aligning his relationship with money, James will lead cohort members through a conversation about their own money-stories and how those narratives can hold us back from realization of abundance, and how we can untangle those knots.

My name is James. My Substack - On Money and Meaning represents the intersection of my professional and personal life. I own a wealth management business where we empower meaningful lives for clients by aligning their finances with their dreams. When I’m not being a dad to my twin daughters and a loving spouse to my wife, I am a personal development practitioner – exploring how to become a better human being and become better at being human.

October 8, 2026

Subconscious Saboteurs: Your Beliefs are Blocking Your Ability to Receive

Are you standing at the threshold of success but can't seem to cross through? Do you recoil from feedback like an anemone pulling back from touch, interpreting guidance as attack? You're not alone—and there's a reason.

In this transformative group healing session, we'll journey together into the subconscious mind to uncover the hidden belief systems that keep you from receiving the abundance, the support, and the success you've worked so hard to create. Your deeply embedded beliefs, formed for self-protection, now act as invisible barriers, convincing you that you're not worthy, not ready, or not "real" enough.

Through guided exploration, we'll identify the belief roots of self-sabotage and imposter syndrome. Then, using ThetaHealing® techniques, we'll transform these subconscious programs, creating new paradigms from the roots up, shifting your mindset on receiving from threat to gift,

Healing for one is healing for all. In this safe, collective space, we'll open ourselves up to abundance, support, and the magnificent greatness of being the ONE each of us were created to be.

Ready to step through the door?

Kyle Fisk is a Certified ThetaHealing® Practitioner and energy healing specialist based in Seneca, Illinois, dedicated to guiding individuals toward spiritual and emotional freedom through faith-centered, intuitive healing. With over two decades of experience in energy work, Kyle combines ThetaHealing® with the wisdom she's gained through the years to help clients identify and transform the subconscious beliefs that keep destructive patterns on repeat.

Introduced to kinesiology and energy healing as a teenager, Kyle's journey deepened through personal necessity—learning to navigate health challenges for her own family. The search for more effective healing methods led her to ThetaHealing®, which became the foundation of her transformative practice.

Kyle believes everyone was created to thrive in their Divinely gifted purpose, not to merely survive. Through her work at Wholeness Restored Healing and her writing, she helps sensitive souls release unresolved trauma, break generational patterns, and step into the wholeness they deserve—creating ripples of healing that touch countless others.

November 12, 2026

Control: The Sneaky Killer of Creativity

I'm not a control freak, but I am a control sneak. We all are. From the cradle to the grave, we are subtly trying to control for more pleasure and less pain. Control, however, is the killer of creativity. Spend an hour with Dr. Kelly identifying the ways you subtly exercise control in your life, and learn how to let it go so you can let your creativity flow.

Dr. Kelly Flanagan is an award-winning author, international speaker, concierge coach and a licensed clinical psychologist with two decades of expertise in interpersonal relationships. His thought leadership has been featured in The Five Love Languages, the TODAY Show, Reader’s Digest, HuffPost, and Success magazine. His first two non-fiction books—Loveable and True Companions—were #1 New Releases in Interpersonal Relationships on Amazon, and his bestselling first novel, The Unhiding of Elijah Campbell, has won multiple literary awards. His next non-fiction book, The Road Less Triggered, will be released in March 2026. He’s an international speaker who counts the Green Bay Packers amongst his audiences. He provides individual and relationship coaching to high-achievers who want to make their relationships as successful as their businesses. Harnessing decades of research and practice, Dr. Kelly’s propriety process will take you and your relationships to a level traditional communication strategies can’t touch.

The Creator Retreat

The Creator Retreat is a sanctuary—a place to pause the hustle, embrace stillness, and move forward with clarity. Like finding joy in a “mundane” job, stepping back from hyper-focus on business can spark unexpected breakthroughs. This is about softening, letting go of perfection, and finding ease in the process.

The Creator Retreat invites you to breathe, connect, and see the forest through the trees. Let the magic unfold when you stop forcing and start flowing.

