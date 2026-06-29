There’s a folder on my desktop called “Not Yet.” Last time I counted, it held nine drafts, nine attempts at the same handful of hard things. Lately it’s been filling up.

For years I called that folder my cowardice, proof I didn’t have the nerve to finish what mattered most, evidence that I was a writer who could do the easy pieces and flinched at the real ones.

But I’ve been calling it my practice lately, because that’s what the folder actually is: a practice room instead of a graveyard.

The Inherited Belief

Somewhere, maybe, you learned that you write the hard thing after. After you’ve healed, once enough time has passed that you can hand the reader a clean lesson with a bow on it.

Maybe it came from the memoirs where every hard thing has already resolved into wisdom, or from the writing advice that says to wait until you have perspective, or from your own protective instinct, the one that wants it to close before anyone sees.

Unfortunately, the clean version is often the dead version. By the time the hard thing has become a tidy lesson, you’ve sanded off the part that was actually true. The reader can feel the lacquer. What they came for was the splinter.

The Sensitive Creator’s Particular Trap

Your unwritten hard pieces don’t sit quietly in a folder; they follow you, showing up at 2 a.m., until they start to feel like evidence that you’re not brave enough or ready enough or far enough along to deserve to write them.

So you wait. You wait to feel “ready,” although for the hard stuff that feeling never quite arrives, and you tell yourself the waiting is responsible, that you’re protecting yourself and honoring the material by leaving it alone.

Your sensitivity is handing you accurate information, and I’ll offer that perhaps you’re reading it *a little* backwards. That heaviness when you open the file isn’t a sign to stay away. It’s there because you’re standing right next to something real, and your body worked that out before your mind did. It happens like that sometimes.

Writing It Is the Healing, If Healing Comes

Here’s the reframe I’d offer to you.

You don’t write the hard thing once you’ve recovered from it. The writing is one of the ways you recover (and sometimes the only way). Sometimes you don’t recover at all, and you write it anyway, present tense, unfinished, honest.

I waited a long time for my accident to become a story before I’d write it. The wound refused. It stayed a wound, so I started writing it as a wound, and that’s when the work got true.

The writing was never the reward at the end of the recovery. It was part of the recovering itself.

What the Practice Actually Is

A practice has a shape. Here’s the shape of this one.

It tolerates the unfinished draft. You don’t have to know what the hard thing means before you write it. The meaning, when it comes, shows up inside the writing and almost never ahead of it. Write the version that ends in a question mark. That version counts.

It lives in the body: your jaw tight, breath comes shallow, and the chest doing that heart beaty thing. None of this is a stop sign; it’s heat coming off something real, and the work is staying near the fire without putting your hand all the way in.

This fire respects distance. Some material sits too close to write yet. That’s real, but it’s not a failure of nerve. You can write toward it sideways, taking the small adjacent moment instead of aiming at the center of the thing. Waiting on purpose, and without shame, can belong to the practice too. It’s your practice after all. Your body knows the difference between waiting and avoiding, even when your mind pretends it doesn’t.

The Reader Doesn’t Need Your Wound

This is the part that can tangle a creator up. It certainly does to me. 🙂

The reader does not need your open wound. The reader needs your witness.

The first draft is the wound talking, raw, necessary, and often meant for you alone. Shaping is the slower work that comes after: asking what a reader can actually hold, what they can carry home, what serves them. The practice is what grows your capacity to do the second without losing the truth of the first.

You’ll write hard pieces that never publish, and those count too. The draft that lives in the “Not Yet” folder and goes nowhere still did its job, because it moved something in you. That folder was never a measure of your failure; it was the room where you kept becoming someone who can sit beside their own hard material and set words down next to it.

The Practice, In Three Sentences

Here’s the whole thing, small enough to do today.

Open the doc. Write three honest sentences about the hard thing. Don’t finish it. Don’t fix it. Don’t decide whether it’s any good. Close the doc.

Come back Thursday.

That’s it. That’s the practice. You repeat it until the day a piece is ready to leave the folder, and you’ll know that day when it arrives, the same way your body knew the heat. Until then, the returning is the work.

You don’t have to be healed to write it. You don’t have to be ready to begin. You don’t have to publish a single word of it to be doing the practice.

You just have to open the folder. You’re already standing at the door.