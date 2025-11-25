“You’re really real!”

Right now, I’m sitting in a Gratitude so deep it feels like I might actually be living inside a dream I had twenty years ago but didn’t have words for yet.

The Thing About Dreams You Can’t Name

For my entire entrepreneurial career—20 years, I’ve been that person who knew she was meant to build something.

For 20 years, I kept reaching, striving, trying, pushing, hustling, pivoting, and trying some more. I just knew I was supposed to be doing something bigger. But I didn’t quite know what that something was, or how to get the missing pieces in place to make whatever-it-was happen.

Then Substack happened.

How It Actually Started

I showed up on Substack doing what sensitive souls do best: commenting and getting curious about people. I showed up in other writers’ spaces before I even knew what the hell I was doing with my own.

Alexander Lovell, PhD kept appearing in my comments. I kept appearing in his. We met for a Zoom call. Then another. I was launching this thing I called The Creator Retreat. I didn’t even think it would work, cuz heck, nothing I had tried before for 20+ years ever became anything significant. I mentioned it to Alex and he said to me “I’m all in! Let’s figure out what this can be, together.” He agreed to give a guest presentation for free, and some months later, he signed on as co-facilitator. And suddenly, we are meeting twice a week. Sometimes more.

When Digital Becomes Real

Last month, Alex flew to Minnesota.

I kept hugging him saying “you’re really real!”

We spent three days together in person, crafting what I keep calling our “Super Secret Master Plan” cuz honestly, it still feels too precious to say out loud.

We mapped out Creator Retreat 2026. While nerding out hard on curriculum and structure, we mapped out the something bigger that we both have felt called to build.

My entire career now has a shape, a form, and a partner who gets it. And 20+ years of my life all makes a deeper level of sense now.

The Community That Proves It’s Working

But here’s the thing—

It’s not just me and Alex building this thing.

We have a community of sensitive soul creators who are experiencing transformation on a cellular level. People who spent their whole lives forcing and pushing and trying to “do it right” who are now... flowing.

“The growth I have had in Creator Retreat is so organic, flowing not forcing. That’s magick and I don’t even know how that happened.”

- Sam Messersmith

“You’re my bust-me-wide-open-with-a-writers-voice-sharing-an-exploding-waking-up-journey Rock Star. . . It’s like we’ve been practicing our parts for an orchestrated song. You’re the conductor of course... And the song is coming together. Sounding beautiful. Resonate.”

- Connie Baglia

“None of us knew what we were ‘getting into’ when we signed up. I just knew I had to be a part of its magic! And boy oh boy has it been full of magic! I feel like when I’m talking about one person, I’m talking about the whole group. We are all one.”

- Sherry Taveras

“You have planted a garden with only soil and seeds, which has grown into a colorful, blossoming garden emitting sweet fragrances and variety of beautiful flowers.”

- Eddie Burns

“When we’re together, it sets up the possibility for anything to happen.”

- Dawn Anderson

These are our people, the sensitive souls who needed permission to stop hustling and start trusting their own organic growth.

What Substack Actually Gave Me

Most people think Substack is a platform for newsletters, but that’s like saying the ocean is water. It’s technically true, but completely missing the point.

Substack gave me:

A place to find my business partner and best friend

A community of readers who became collaborators

A cohort of creators experiencing real transformation

A revenue model that doesn’t require me to sell my soul

The career I’ve been building toward my entire adult life

The 2026 Vision

Alex and I are still pinching ourselves about what we’re planning for Creator Retreat 2026.

We’re expanding the team. Amanda Saint is joining as our Resident Writer, bringing therapeutic writing practices and craft workshops. Neil Cunningham is stepping into a bigger role as our Writing Sherpa for individual support. The guest presenter lineup is making us giddy with possibility.

But more than the logistics, we’re protecting what makes Creator Retreat work: the intimacy, the anti-scale philosophy, the community-over-content approach, the slow, sacred, soul-aligned growth that lets sensitive souls breathe.

Maximum 15 participants. Deep relationships. Mutual mentorship. Space for the organic transformation that happens when you stop forcing and start flowing.

This is the business model I dreamed of and the career that honors my sensitivity instead of asking me to push through it.

What I’m Grateful For This Thanksgiving

I’m grateful for every Substack metric that would make a growth hacker cry.

I’m grateful for The Creator Retreat and the slow build that brought the right people.

I’m grateful for the comments section that became genuine connection.

I’m grateful for the recommendations that led to real relationships.

Im grateful for the platform that let me experiment, and the followers that kept encouraging me until I found what actually works.

I’m grateful for Alex showing up in my comments until we became business partners.

I’m grateful for the cohort members who trust us with their growth.

I’m grateful for the sensitive souls who needed exactly what we’re building.

I’m grateful that my twenty years of wondering “what am I building toward?” finally has an answer that feels true at a bone-deep level.

I’m grateful for Substack creating the conditions where this kind of organic, authentic, soul-aligned business building is even possible.

The Invitation

If you’re a sensitive soul who’s been looking for an alternative to hustle culture...

If you’ve been building something but can’t quite name what it is yet...

If you want community and real transformation instead of courses and empty promises...

Creator Retreat 2026 applications open soon.

Subscribe now so you’re in the loop when we announce details.

This is gonna be really real, friends. Like, meeting-your-business-partner-in-person-and-crying-happy-tears real.

And I’m so grateful you’re here reading this, being part of the journey, witnessing what’s becoming really real.

What career dream is Substack helping you build? What organic growth are you experiencing that would make growth hackers roll their eyes but makes your soul sing? I’m genuinely curious.

