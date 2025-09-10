This month, in The Creator Retreat Cohort, Alexander Lovell, PhD and I challenged our cohort members to create their own offerings, to step outside the comfort zones and create something and. . . (gulp). . . ask people to pay them for it!

Smaller versions of these offerings have been beta-tested within our own safe little cohort space and these programs are now ready for the big-outside-world.

Everything we've been exploring together—the slow and sacred approach, the community-over-content philosophy, the "weirdness is your wisdom" mantra—is woven into the fabric of these offerings.

Watching them bloom has been one of the most rewarding parts of this whole journey. If I keep getting goose-tingles like this, I might just shed my skin completely (here’s to hoping my under-layer is similar to what iridescent faeries wear).

This is the Creator Retreat philosophy in action: building something meaningful for your specific people, trusting that slow and sacred creates lasting transformation, and believing that your weirdness really is your wisdom.

Please join me in celebrating these offerings, and if you feel called, sign up to support them.

with Sam Messersmith

The Rooted Word Circle is a gentle monthly writing ritual that feels like the antidote to our performative, productivity-obsessed world.

30 minutes of quiet community where you ground yourself, receive a reflective prompt, and write without any pressure to share or perform. Then, if you choose, you contribute a single line to a collective poem woven from everyone's words.

It's happening the second Wednesday of every month. I attended a couple of her beta-test workshops, and I want to make this a part of my monthly writing practice. The process is tender, gentle, and so refreshingly simple that it feels like the anti-venom to today’s hustle culture.

✨ Meets the second Wednesday of every month

✨ Next gathering: Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern

✨ Live on Zoom | $10

Rooted Word Circle Registration

Difficult emotions deserve gentle attention, that healing happens in community, and that sometimes the most profound transformation comes through the simple act of putting pen to paper.

Grief comes to all of us in different shapes—sometimes like a river, sometimes like a wave, sometimes like an old coat we cannot take off. It is not something to “get over,” but something we learn to carry, honor, and even befriend.

Journaling Through Grief is a guided space co-hosted by

and

. Here writing becomes a way to meet grief with tenderness. Through grounding practices, poetry, and gentle prompts, we will explore grief as

.

This is not therapy—it is a circle of reflection and support, where every grief is valid, silence is welcome, and your own wisdom is honored.

🌱 Whether you are holding fresh loss or carrying grief that has been with you for years, you are welcome in this circle. Bring a notebook, an open heart, and the permission to be exactly as you are.

One-Day Workshop

📅 Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

A single evening of journaling and reflection together. One Day Workshop

Four-Week Series

📅 Tuesdays, October 7 – 28, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Each week we will explore a new dimension of grief—Presence, Process, Transformation, and Integration—through guided prompts and shared ritual. 4-Week Series

with Mel Moseley

A 6-Week Series in Mindful Connection & Creative Expression

Transform your Tuesday evenings into something sacred: a weekly ritual of connection, creativity, and gratitude. Over six weeks, you'll rediscover the profound joy of handwritten letters paired with creating your own beautiful mixed-media art cards. You'll explore why analog connection feels so essential in our digital world. You'll master techniques that turn simple cards into treasures, all while building genuine relationships within our intimate creative community. Each week builds naturally upon the last, creating both artistic skills and a heartfelt practice that will transform how you connect with others long after our final session.

When: Wednesdays, October 8-November 12, 2025 (4:00pm PT / 7:00pm ET)

Duration: 1.5 hours weekly for 6 weeks

Where: Zoom with intimate community atmosphere

Group Size: Limited to 10 participants for deep connection

Playshop fees: Early Bird (first 6 registrations): $120 for all 6 weeks Regular Registration (final 4 registrations): $150 for all 6 weeks Drop-in Rate (space permitting): $30 per individual session



"Over six weeks, you'll not only create beautiful letters—you'll build a practice that transforms how you show up in your relationships and how you prioritize gratitude and creativity in your life."

Analog Letters Journey Registration

As the facilitator of The Creator Retreat🌳 I am also a participant. I’ve been doing all the homework and working within the cohort container towards my own goals. This program offering is the result of my process.

A 9-Week Journey to Financial Empowerment

Where money becomes your ally, not your enemy.

Tuesdays October 21 - December 9 2025

12pm Eastern Timezone

Your relationship with money is never just about money—it's about worthiness, safety, ancestral patterns, and the stories you inherited before you could even walk.

Abundant Money Mindset is the intersection of spiritual money healing and practical wealth-building.

It's for the sensitive souls who've tried vision boards and budgets, manifestation and financial planning—but something was always still missing.

We want you to feel seen in your complexity, hopeful about real change, empowered to heal the deeper wounds while building actual wealth. This is honest, gentle work that honors both your soul and your bank account.

You'll find stories from our own messy money journeys, practical tools that actually work, and the deeper healing that makes it all sustainable.

Apply Here

Watching these offerings emerge feels like witnessing the Creator Retreat philosophy come ALIVE! I feel like shouting (and whispering at the same time) “THE CREATOR RETREAT IS WORKING!!!”

When sensitive souls find their voices, something magickal happens.

I can't wait to see what we create next.