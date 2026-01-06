“Ghost Mother. Without question. I never would have developed that concept beyond an essay without these ten months.”

Jeannie joined the Creator Retreat on a hunch, looking for creative community she didn’t have.

Ten months later, she had birthed Ghost Mother, a ministry of presence for people experiencing profound grief.

A concept that might have stayed dormant became something fully alive.

Where She Started

Jeannie came to the Creator Retreat without a clear plan.

Different people kept mentioning it. She’d see posts, hear references, notice the pattern.

When she looked at the application, something resonated.

“It was just really comprehensive and thoughtful and it made me think a lot about my creative work.”

One question stood out: “Do I have a community of creative people?”

Her answer: “No, I really wish I had one.”

So she took the leap.

“It was honestly like a leap of faith.”

From Small Bursts to Fire Hose

Before the retreat, creativity came to Jeannie in scattered moments.

“I didn’t have a regular ongoing connection with other creative people. My inspiration for creativity would come in very small bursts and little tiny moments.”

Then everything changed.

“Now I feel like I’m drinking from a fire hose. I have so many things that come to me every day. I just can’t keep up with it.”

Every Thursday call became fuel.

“Every time I would join the calls, I felt reinvigorated with my creativity... I felt really inspired.”

The energy of the conversations, the expertise shared, the vulnerability, it filled her completely.

“I often would just feel so excited and energized that I’d have to take a walk to walk off all that excess energy and just let it settle and simmer.”

She went from creative scarcity to creative abundance.

From trickles to overflow.

Being Seen After Living in Shadows

For decades, Jeannie describes herself as “living in the shadows of my creative potential.”

“I don’t really have people in my life who recognize or appreciate the creative gifts that I have. I’m appreciated for other things that I do, other roles that I play or responsibilities that I fulfill, but that’s not one of them.”

The retreat changed that.

People saw her. Named her gifts. Reflected back capacities she hadn’t fully claimed.

“Having people give me really specific and authentic mirroring to me, like it was like holding up a mirror, literally, just gave me a lot to process and to just metabolize.”

That mirroring awakened something dormant.

“That’s what helped me see what I could do, like my potential as an artist, as a creative person.”

Being witnessed gave her permission to step forward.

Discovering Her Capacity to Lead

Through showing up in the community, Jeannie discovered something unexpected about herself.

“I have the skills and the gifts and the abilities to form a community, to lead people and guide them using the specific life experience that I have, the gifts that I can share.”

She showed up consistently. She connected people with each other. She initiated conversations and collaborations. She invited people onto her podcast and showed up on theirs.

TeriLeigh named what she saw: “Your networking capacity is absolutely phenomenal.”

Jeannie had never thought of herself that way.

“I never thought of myself as a marketing type of person.”

But the retreat helped her see what was already there, a natural gift for building and nurturing community.

“That’s something I don’t think I probably would have known or tapped into if I hadn’t done this adventure.”

Ghost Mother: The Ministry That Emerged

What Jeannie created in those nine months surprised even her.

Ghost Mother became a “ministry of presence” for people experiencing profound grief.

“It’s astonishing to me, the resonance that it has with not just women, but men. The ghost father is probably somewhere in there too.”

She’s walking alongside people through miscarriage, infertility, raising children with disabilities, losses and challenges she knows firsthand.

“There’s just something different about that than just talking about it or studying it. There’s just something more powerful about being able to do that and meet people where they are.”

This isn’t academic work. It’s embodied. It’s lived.

“A lot of people say holding space. I almost feel like that’s cliche. I really feel like it’s more of a sacred holy kind of a thing for me.”

Ghost Mother is what she “birthed” from nine months of “creative gestation.”

Something that wouldn’t exist without this container, this community, this year.

The Growth She Didn’t Expect

When Jeannie reflects on what she gained, two words rise to the surface: courage and confidence.

The retreat helped her learn how to show up differently, especially with other sensitive people.

“I tend to be the only highly sensitive person in my community, like in my orbit of real life.”

Being surrounded by other sensitive souls gave her a new perspective.

“This experience helped me understand what it’s like from the vantage point of the other person who’s also highly sensitive.”

She learned to soften her naturally direct approach.

“It’s really helped me kind of sculpt a gentler or softer way to approach hard things.”

That skill extended beyond the retreat into all her relationships, with friends, family, her husband, her highly sensitive children.

“Maybe Creator Retreat gave me the courage and the confidence to learn how to show up differently.”

The Moment That Showed Her Commitment

There’s one moment that captures how much the retreat came to matter.

Jeannie was at a writing conference at Notre Dame in June. She rearranged everything to join the Thursday noon call.

She fumbled with her phone. Struggled with wireless headphones. Tried to figure out Zoom in an unfamiliar environment with unfamiliar technology.

“I was determined. That was like an aha moment about how important just being part of this community of people is to me.”

She wasn’t going to miss it.

“That shows me that it’s something that matters a lot to me if I’m going to do that, if I’m going to go to all this extra effort and trouble.”

The retreat had become a priority. Something transformative she didn’t want to miss.

“Almost that feeling of, I don’t want to miss a moment because every moment is tangible and real and transformative.”

