The Creator Retreat

The Creator Retreat

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Matthew Schirm's avatar
Matthew Schirm
4d

So glad you chose to hit send, Nancy! Our group wouldn’t be the same without you. You add so much to it!

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2 replies by Teri Leigh 💜 and others
Linda Olson's avatar
Linda Olson
5d

Thank you Nancy. Thank you for sharing your story. I don’t know if I think I’m an impostor or if it’s the truth, but you never know where you can go until you step out and try.

I’ve been at that threshold of “new” before. And I’ve walked away thinking I couldn’t, only to circle back five times until I had the courage to try. Best example -becoming a teacher at 42 🥰.

My little substack has been around for 2 or 3 years. I’m up to 150 free subscribers. Just don’t know if what I write hits home with others or not.

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