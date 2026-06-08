I arrived on Substack in January of 2024.

For the first 10 months my growth was flat. I had 20-30 subscribers. It was in November of 2024 that I first heard about the Creator Retreat. I came across a post,

In this post she introduces herself as a “quirky, curious, intuitive soul wrapped in a small package with a big story.” She explains how her life has shaped who she is and how it led her to the point of establishing a “sanctuary for people who feel to weird, too sensitive, or too ‘out there’ for traditional spaces.

As I read her words, I thought, well… that’s me in a nutshell. I continued watching for her Creator Retreat posts from there on.

That same day in November 2024 she published,

In it she reminds readers that when writers, artists of any type “creators” get stuck, or need to fill the well that has gone dry, they will often go on a “retreat.” Online creators are no different. We need to recharge our batteries, too.

The Creator Retreat is an online space where creators may gather

in a welcoming, safe place, a community

that supports and nurtures the creative process.

In subsequent posts throughout November and December of 2024 she further explained what the Creator Retreat would look like, she reframed “strategizing” growth to a growth journey. She also discussed the importance of looking inward, finding balance and connecting heart to creativity.

Every post I read struck a cord deep within.

I began to feel that maybe this would be something for me. The call for applicants came and I thought about applying, but was unable to pull the trigger. Her first cohort was filled. I continued to read her posts all through 2025.

A few of the people I’m subscribed to or follow were involved in this first Creator Retreat program. I also started following their progress. One of my favorite writers is Jeannie Ewing, apparently she, too, had some misgivings. She writes about it here:

The year 2025 was coming to a close and The Creator Retreat was gearing up for another round of applicants for the second cohort. Early in 2026, I got as far as filling out an application and then bailing just before pulling the trigger and sending it.

I mentioned this to Jeannie. She spoke to me about how she had done the same thing the year before. She then told me to go “do it”. She also said that when she went back in all her earlier responses were still there. She just needed to complete and hit send.

So, what was stopping me?

Imposter syndrome AKA feeling like a fraud, doubting my own competence. Imposter syndrome is a real thing for highly sensitive people. I grew up as the family guardian, the truth-teller, the care-giver from a very young age. However, I never felt good enough.

For the most part I did very well in school with minimal effort. So, I believed it was luck that earned those good grades. Playing instruments, singing, connecting with babies, toddlers and young children all came easily to me. Wow, I was so lucky… or so I thought.

I felt very much the “weird” one, the one that could just look at the sky at 6 am and know if we could go on a long canoe trip in the Adirondacks, or no, we would need to pack it in early as there would be thundershowers by 3, or 4 pm at the latest. I was the one that could “read the room” with ease.

I was the one that “sensed” things, what to, where to go, what to avoid. When reading statements like “For introverts, sensitive souls, and “weirdos” who don’t fit the mainstream, the fixed formulas provided by ‘experts”’in online business feel like overwhelming noise.” I knew I had “found my people.”

I was standing on the cusp of making a good decision for me or aborting. All that was left was clicking on that send button. Turns out, my prior answers were not saved. I had to start all over again, which I did. I also shut off the inner critic long enough send the application on its way.

Biting my fingernails is something I gave up as a preteen. Perseverating about outcomes is something, I gave up at least a decade ago. I turned to my writing and refused to obsessively check my emails. I may, or may not admit to checking emails at least one or two more times than usual…

By the time I had applied, I had already done an article in collaboration with Alexander Lovell, PhD, one of the Creator Retreat co-leaders, and he was so lovely to work with. So, what was I afraid of?

Yes, my old nemesis, Imposter syndrome. I pushed through it and hit send. I’m now in the midst of this unique program that combines deep inner work along with some of the practical nuts and bolts of building community. As we build community we find success within our reach.

If The Creator Retreat calls to you, we have a self-study option to work through the curriculum on your own, which you can sign up for today. Otherwise, our next cohort will start in March 2027, and applications will open in January. Follow us here until then.

Creator Retreat Self Study

We also have a full library of our Guest Presenter Archives where you can watch all of last year’s, all of this year’s guest presentations from Substack Royalty such as Suzy Rowlands , Tom Kuegler , Kristi Keller 🇨🇦 , Megan Lee , James Bailey , and Dr. Kelly Flanagan

Guest Archive