We Didn't Know What We Were Doing - and it was better that way.
A year-end review of the magick that was The Creator Retreat 2025
“What do you want to be when you grow up?”
Seven year old me always always said “writer”.
16 year old me was a bit more realistic and said “teacher”.
What I learned in these last 10-months was a huge surprise to me. My 7yo self has always known I’m a pretty good writer, and my 16yo self did her darnedest to become a damn good teacher. My 52yo self now knows that my born-in-the-bones talent is holding a sacred container where magick and pixie dust can sparkle.
Just over a year ago, on 11/15/2024, with only 17 subscribers on our list, I published Creator Retreat’s first post with the intention of creating a community of sensitive soul weirdos to figure out how to do this Substack online creator thing together.
What I craved was a place and a community that allows me to slow down, tune out the noise, and let what’s real bubble up from inside.
A small, intimate group where your voice is heard, not lost in a sea of hundreds.
Deep community connections designed for introverts, weirdos, and sensitive souls who don’t fit into mainstream programs and are tired of being told to “just put yourself out there.”
A place where everyone’s voice matters, and no one is “the expert” telling you how it’s done. Everyone’s wisdom and insights are uniquely valued .
A safe space to get messy, make mistakes, and recognize that mistakes are where the real growth happens.
A slow, steady pace that eliminates the hustle and replaces it with calm, intentional progress where your creativity can thrive without the pressure to perform.
Encouragement to trust your inner wisdom, not just follow someone else’s checklist.
If this sounds like the safe, inspiring space you’ve been searching for, come join us. Together, we’ll turn your weirdness into a superpower.
I wanted a community, so I made one up for myself, called it a retreat. I didn’t know what I was getting into, but I knew I had the skills and ingenuity to figure it out as I went along. I🤞crossed my fingers hoping I could get a few other weirdos to join me.
And they did!
We met weekly. We cried. We laughed. We struggled. We celebrated. We had breakthroughs. We had setbacks.
There’s magick in not knowing what you’re doing, where you’re going, or how you’re gonna get there. When you trust that you have the wits and courage to figure it out, where you end up going and what you end up getting from the experience is more profound than anything you could’ve planned.
Holding this sacred container for these sensitive souls to emerge into their greatness (not-knowing what that greatness would be) has been the greatest honor of my entire life.
What amazes me and moves me to tears is that every single person in the retreat had some kind of massive life and creator breakthrough that they didn’t expect during these ten months.
Dawn Anderson (like Kyle Fisk) experienced an immense loss and grief during the early days of the retreat. Partially due to the steady support and nurturing of the cohort community, Dawn was able to lean into that grief, fully feel and express it. Which in turn led to uncovering the many layers of her deeply rich life. She has committed to writing her memoir and hired a writing coach to support her in the process.
Connie Baglia started the retreat admitting that she had a sort of obsession with spiritual enlightenment. The retreat helped her find a daily rhythm in posting her reflections on Notes. Somewhere in the last few months her admission turned to realization. She had quietly, in a soft subtle way, almost imperceptibly come to a place in her life where she could find the vast spaciousness in everything. She credits the Creator Retreat Cohort as being her spiritual community.
Mary Bates came to the retreat as a family practice doc with an already popular publication educating people about common diagnoses and the medical industry. She writes her stories as fictional amalgamations of her experiences with patients. What started as a very professional endeavor quickly turned personal as Mary discovered her deep passion for developing characters and her growing skill as a writer and storyteller.
Eddie Burns had a small substack focusing on podcasts highlighting activism and spiritually minded business leaders that struggled to reach 200 subscribers over more than a year. By the end of the Creator Retreat, he started a local journalism newsletter for his hometown which surpassed his original substack subscribership in just two months, already gathering momentum for paid subscribers, as he highlights local hometown heroes and good news events.
Jeannie Ewing came to the retreat with a desire to pivot her business from an identity that no longer suited her. At the retreat, Jeannie discovered her own power of cultivating community, and turned an article she had hidden in her drafts into a whole Ghost Mother movement and community where women are visible and mothers are seen.
Kyle Fisk is perhaps the most grounded energy healer I have ever met. Living a very wholesome life on a farm, homeschooling, and selling raw milk, she struggled to find people receptive to her healing work. She came to the retreat processing deep grief from a fracture in her spiritual community coupled with the death of a dear family member. As the cohort nurtured her through her grief, she started sharing her energy healing with cohort members and has quickly expanded to offering sessions for other programs, groups and various individuals.
Sam Messersmith told us she came to the retreat feeling meek and small. She had obtained a certification in forest therapy work, but hadn’t done anything with it. “It’s been such a subtle shift that keeps compounding on itself. I’m putting myself out there in ways I don’t think I ever would have before.” By the end of the retreat, Sam fully stepped into building her forest therapy business by offering two four-week programs, and a monthly Rooted Word Circle for her subscribers.
Mel Moseley came into the retreat all skeptical about the woo-woo. Somehow, in embracing practices like talking to her water sitting with a grandmother tree, she started calling herself a witch in a lab coat. She moved to a town of 188 people and launched an Analog Letter Writing program helping others connect through creativity, artistry, and handmade snail mail letters.
Sherry Taveras, a recent empty-nester who sold everything to move to Dominican Republic, Sherry found herself not knowing how to fully step into being the professional writer she’d always wanted to be. Through quiet consistency and community support, Sherry found the confidence to apply for an elite Writer’s Residency program in France. She got accepted on scholarship, crowd-funded the tuition, and turned around to publish her first book a couple months later.
Adrienne Webster came to the retreat with a small and very professional publication about public health advocacy. The retreat helped her open up to her vulnerability and she rebranded her Substack to Heavy Petal - the messy parts of motherhood that no one puts on Instagram. By the end of the retreat she had committed to writing a book.
Every individual in this cohort openly admits that their life will never be the same because of their experience in this community. The depth of connection and the way we’ve become mentors, mirrors, and magick-makers for each other is what makes this group so profound.
I’ve been so careful with my language throughout this whole year, avoiding teacher or leader type language. Cuz that’s the whole point. We hold space for each other. We believe in each other so fiercely that we all start believing in ourselves.
I didn’t do this.
We all did.
I just opened the portal and invited other weirdo-sensitive souls to walk through with me.
The next portal opens March 2026. Do you want to join us?