“What do you want to be when you grow up?”

Seven year old me always always said “writer”.

16 year old me was a bit more realistic and said “teacher”.

What I learned in these last 10-months was a huge surprise to me. My 7yo self has always known I’m a pretty good writer, and my 16yo self did her darnedest to become a damn good teacher. My 52yo self now knows that my born-in-the-bones talent is holding a sacred container where magick and pixie dust can sparkle.

Just over a year ago, on 11/15/2024, with only 17 subscribers on our list, I published Creator Retreat’s first post with the intention of creating a community of sensitive soul weirdos to figure out how to do this Substack online creator thing together.

What I craved was a place and a community that allows me to slow down, tune out the noise, and let what’s real bubble up from inside. A small, intimate group where your voice is heard, not lost in a sea of hundreds.

Deep community connections designed for introverts, weirdos, and sensitive souls who don’t fit into mainstream programs and are tired of being told to “just put yourself out there.”

A place where everyone’s voice matters, and no one is “the expert” telling you how it’s done. Everyone’s wisdom and insights are uniquely valued .

A safe space to get messy, make mistakes, and recognize that mistakes are where the real growth happens.

A slow, steady pace that eliminates the hustle and replaces it with calm, intentional progress where your creativity can thrive without the pressure to perform.

Encouragement to trust your inner wisdom, not just follow someone else’s checklist. If this sounds like the safe, inspiring space you’ve been searching for, come join us. Together, we’ll turn your weirdness into a superpower.

I wanted a community, so I made one up for myself, called it a retreat. I didn’t know what I was getting into, but I knew I had the skills and ingenuity to figure it out as I went along. I🤞crossed my fingers hoping I could get a few other weirdos to join me.

And they did!

We met weekly. We cried. We laughed. We struggled. We celebrated. We had breakthroughs. We had setbacks.

There’s magick in not knowing what you’re doing, where you’re going, or how you’re gonna get there. When you trust that you have the wits and courage to figure it out, where you end up going and what you end up getting from the experience is more profound than anything you could’ve planned.

Holding this sacred container for these sensitive souls to emerge into their greatness (not-knowing what that greatness would be) has been the greatest honor of my entire life.

What amazes me and moves me to tears is that every single person in the retreat had some kind of massive life and creator breakthrough that they didn’t expect during these ten months.

Every individual in this cohort openly admits that their life will never be the same because of their experience in this community. The depth of connection and the way we’ve become mentors, mirrors, and magick-makers for each other is what makes this group so profound.

I’ve been so careful with my language throughout this whole year, avoiding teacher or leader type language. Cuz that’s the whole point. We hold space for each other. We believe in each other so fiercely that we all start believing in ourselves.

I didn’t do this.

We all did.

I just opened the portal and invited other weirdo-sensitive souls to walk through with me.

The next portal opens March 2026. Do you want to join us?

