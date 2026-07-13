The Creator Retreat

The Creator Retreat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy E. Holroyd, RN's avatar
Nancy E. Holroyd, RN
5d

John, I could hear your voice "speaking" the words as I reading. If I wasn't already involved this post would tip me into wanting to become involved in the process. Well done!

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Teri Leigh 💜 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture