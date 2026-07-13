Like most good, life-changing things that have happened in my life, I had little idea what I was getting into when I first applied to be in The Creator Retreat.

At the time, I was only familiar with Teri Leigh -- the creator and facilitator of The Creator Retreat -- because for months I’d been reading her Substack and then [once it launched], her “Fierce Love” Substack on the recommendation of a friend.

Teri -- who introduces herself as “a weirdo introvert from Minnesota who loves fiercely and gives a shit; can we be friends?” -- writes there about the ICE Metro Surge Operation from the perspective of those living in her home town of St. Paul.

From the moment I first discovered it, I’ve appreciated the substance of Fierce Love: the frequent-but-not-too-frequent updates she provides on the ICE surge, the fresh, first-hand perspective she writes from about the Surge’s intended and unintended consequences, and the clever, loving, poignant ways that Minnesotans have responded to it.

But as the months of reading Fierce Love went by, I became increasingly interested in Teri’s writing itself, (and eventually in the Writer’s Retreat -- more on that below) for at least two reasons:

First, ever since high school, I’ve been intrigued by the craft of writing. And I’ve come to believe that one thing good writers have in common, whether they are poets, political speech writers, novelists, or preachers, is that they draw you in: their words let you witness what they are witnessing…hear what they are hearing…sense what they are sensing.

And wow, how well Teri’s posts about the ICE Surge do that:

Look, there’s an unmarked, tinted-window car parked with the engine running and lights on…

Hey, those flak-jacketed, heavily-armed masked people who are pulling that woman from her car and forcing her into their car -- are they ICE agents -- or are they out-of-state vigilantes? Did I just witness an arrest? Or was it a kidnapping?-- oh my God, how am I supposed to be able to tell the difference?

Look, there’s my neighbor again today, dropping off “a tater-tot hot dish” and giving “an understanding hug” to my neighbor…

Second, for the past 30+ years, I’ve served a variety of Episcopal congregations as a parish priest, writing either a sermon or a parish newsletter post (or both) nearly every week all those years. That adds up to a lot of preaching and writing -- but most of it is known only to those in my congregations.

So in early 2023, I migrated over to Substack, with the intention to share my writing with a wider readership and eventually serialize several books gestating in me.

As I reflected on all I’d preached and written, I asked myself questions such as:

“Is this good (interesting, relevant)?

Does it draw the reader in?”

And if the writing met those two tests, I’d ask a third question:

Does it work?”

In other words, if the one thing all good writers have in common is that their writing draws the reader in, is there one thing all effective writers have in common that “sends the reader out?” -- in my context, out into their daily lives more encouraged and empowered to fulfill Jesus’ first and greatest commandment to love God and to love one’s neighbor as one’s self?

Well as the saying goes, “when the student of deeply engaging, speak-the-truth-in-love writing that makes a difference is ready, the Creator Retreat appears.”

So one day while wrestling with these questions, I scrolled to the bottom of one of Teri’s posts, where I first learned that in addition to writing Fierce Love, she also leads The Creator Retreat.

Intrigued, I clicked.

They had me at “a quiet space for sensitive souls to create in community.”

The application process required answering some of the most interesting and probing questions I’ve been asked. Figuring I was a longshot, I didn’t overthink my answers -- I just wrote freely. Some time later, I got an email saying they’d like to interview me for a spot because they sensed, based on my application, that “I belong in a space like theirs.”

Like I said, like most good, life-changing things that have happened in my life, I had little idea what I was getting into.

Turns out it was this: for 10 months, I get to spend 90 minutes each Thursday on Zoom with one of the deepest, most intuitive, smart, quiet-thoughtful small groups I’ve been in.

I wanted to learn more about writing that draws readers in; I now meet weekly with writers who not only share that same interest, but practice it on a regular basis.

I wondered what makes writing “work” and wanted to meet writers who seek not just to “make a point” but to “make a difference.” Enter Teri and an unassuming-yet-brilliantly talented group of facilitators she has gathered around her, who lead us through exercises and discussions on precisely those questions. (Just scroll through the bios in that link -- I swear, spending time with any one of them is worth the price of admission alone: their combined energy is what, transporting.)

Not only that, the Creator’s Retreat keeps surprising me:

In March -- “The Inhale” -- I learned (am learning) to breathe. (You’d think I’d have learned that sometime earlier in life, say, as a newborn. But there’s a creator’s world of difference between unconsciously taking breaths and purposefully breathing.

In April -- “The Vow” -- we made promises to ourselves, sacred ones, gently but firmly held.

In May -- “The Root” -- I learned (am learning) the implications on writing of a spiritual paradox I’d long known: the deeper your roots are, the more you can spread your wings.

In June -- “The Release” -- I explored (am exploring) how to lighten up, and let go. We did a deep, scary, exhilarating dive into “the places that keep us stuck: perfection habits, control grips, protective patterns, old stories about how visibility works.”

And to think I’m only halfway through this retreat. Thanks be to God, and the sensitive souls on Substack, I can’t wait to see what the next six bring.

If The Creator Retreat calls to you, we have a self-study option to work through the curriculum on your own, which you can sign up for today. Otherwise, our next cohort will start in March 2027, and applications will open in January. Follow us here until then.

Creator Retreat Self Study

We also have a full library of our Guest Presenter Archives where you can watch all of last year’s, all of this year’s guest presentations from Substack Royalty such as Suzy Rowlands , Tom Kuegler , Kristi Keller 🇨🇦 , Megan Lee , James Bailey , and Dr. Kelly Flanagan

Guest Archive