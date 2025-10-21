Last week I told you about how I was cited for “city nuisance” because of a brush pile from my dead garden, how clearing the brush pile and helped me release what’s finished in my Substack.

But I didn’t tell you the part that confused my sensitive soul brain the most.

I didn’t tell you about the tomatoes.

STORYTIME

This spring, our neighbor gifted me four tomato seedlings that she had started from seed. Hobbit planted them with good intentions. Then life happened. Overwhelm happened. We forgot about them.

We never pruned them. We barely watered them. We even went away for a whole month and didn’t ask anyone to check on them.

They grew wild and unruly, sprawling everywhere in chaotic tangles. Every time I saw them: “Bad gardener. Can’t even do this right.”

As an HSP, I catastrophized their death. Imagined my neighbor’s disappointment. Added “killed the tomatoes” to my mental list of inadequacies. One more piece of evidence that I’m too sensitive to function in the “real world.”

I expected them to produce nothing, or for the bugs and critters to take away any fruit that would be edible, cuz that’s what happens when you fail to tend properly.

But somehow... they flourished. Like. BIG TIME!

The best tomato harvest I’ve ever had! Prolific, abundant, overflowing. More fruit than my carefully tended gardens ever produced. Every day for weeks I pulled a large bowl of juicy red goodness off the vine.

It made no sense. The irises I slaved over creating the exact perfect conditions for all last year barely flowered this year, but these ignored tomatoes that I didn’t even really want thrived!

This violated everything I’d been taught about how success works. Try harder. Care more. Do it right. Check all the boxes.

Sometimes trying harder kills it.

That perfectly planned launch I agonized over for months. . . Flopped.

The article I rewrote five times, checking every word. . . Crickets.

That casual note I wrote in 3 minutes while emotional. . . Viral.

What if the problem isn’t that I’m not trying hard enough?

What if the problem is that my sensitive soul is trying TOO hard?

LESSON

Remember that half-dead tree from last week?

There’s something crucial about the living side. Something your sensitive soul needs to understand about HOW it was living.

The tree didn’t overthink its alive side.

Just as the wild tomatoes didn’t create a perfect framework for their optimal results.

They didn’t strategize which leaves to grow where, or which branches to flower into fruit. They didn’t measure itself against other trees or tomatoes. They didn’t research the optimal color-change strategy or sun to shade ratio. They didn’t agonize over whether what kind of ROI or profit this effort might produce.

That tree just let the life happen where it wanted to happen.

That wild tomatoes just trusted the process with zero anxiety.

Imagine that. Zero. Anxiety.

Stop asking yourself “Is this strategic?” Stop checking if someone else already said it better. Stop rewriting the first paragraph seventeen times before you let yourself continue. Stop researching the “right” way to structure your post.

Start asking “Does this want to be written?” Your wild tomatoes don’t care about best practices or optimal growth strategies—they just grow. Your wild writing doesn’t care about your content calendar or your brand voice guidelines—it just wants out.

The fastest way to kill something wild is to prune it into the shape you think it should be. Instead, let the post be messy. Let it be too long or too short. Let it contradict what you said last week. Let it surprise you. Your job isn’t to control the tomatoes. Your job is to notice they’re growing and stop standing in their way.

The tree had TWO types of living—and sensitive souls need both:

Intentional Living - roots going deep, trunk staying strong, essential structure, and branches that flourish because of this. This needs our attention in celebrating its growth and abundance!

Wild Living - leaves doing their thing, colors emerging naturally, the spectacular show. This needs you to GET OUT OF THE WAY and celebrate its growth and abundance!

Do you get the theme here???

Stop trying so hard and just fucking focus on the good stuff, and eventually it all becomes good stuff!!!

The Three Categories of Your Creative Life

Category 1: The Dead Side - This is the “let go of this stuff” side. This is about thanking it for being what it was AND releasing what is done and moving on as a means of conserving energy. Thank you, and goodbye.

Category 2: The Living Side - This is the “pay attention to what thrives and matters” side. This is about putting your energy towards what is vibrant, alive, nourishing, and fulfilling. Wow, look what is going so great!

Category 3: The Wild Side - This is the “get out of the way” side. This is about noticing and valuing what is wildly thriving without any effort, and celebrating that. OMG, what an amazing surprise!

The Wild Tomato Reminder:

For the next month, every time you’re about to rewrite something for the fifth time, put one hand on your heart and ask:

“Am I tending the roots with my wisdom, or am I strangling the tomatoes with my anxiety?”

Feel into your body. It knows. Trust it.

That wild tomato harvest happened because I didn’t overthink it.

Your best creative work will too.

Not because you stopped caring. But because you cared in the right places.

Roots need your depth. Tomatoes need your trust.

Want help figuring out which projects are your wild tomatoes?

What’s growing wild that your HSP brain keeps trying to control? What roots need your sensitive attention? Tell me in the comments—but only if it feels like relief, not performance.

