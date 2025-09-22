The Creator Retreat

The Creator Retreat

The Creator Retreat
The Creator Retreat
The Stone of Expression: A Yoga Nidra for Speaking & Listening
0:00
-49:52

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Creator Retreat

The Stone of Expression: A Yoga Nidra for Speaking & Listening

Finding the courage to speak from the heart and the wisdom to listen deeply
Teri Leigh 💜's avatar
Alexander Lovell, PhD's avatar
Teri Leigh 💜
and
Alexander Lovell, PhD
Sep 22, 2025
∙ Paid
3
Share

Hello, my friends!

September arrives with an invitation that both thrills and terrifies many of us: the call to speak our truth and listen with our whole being. After months of exploring embodiment and learning to receive support, we're ready to dive into one of life's most vulnerable arts—the sacred dance between sharing our authentic voice and creating…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Creator Retreat to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Teri Leigh 💜
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture