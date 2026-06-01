In 2020, when the world was in lockdown, I wrote. A lot.

It was the only thing I knew what to do with all the quiet time. I published three books in one year: a yoga book an agent gave up on in 2009, a novel I started with my high school students in 2004, and a dare to myself to write and publish a 100-page how-to book between Halloween and Thanksgiving to outshine the winter darkness.

I did it.

I published them all.

And in the process, I sold my soul to the devil named Perfectionism.

For most of the year, I couldn't sleep at night because I couldn't get comfortable in my hips. Every position I tried, my hips ached. During my daily dog walks, I often had to pause and readjust because I felt like a hip joint was out of socket. During my yoga practice, my hip stretches were tighter than they had ever been. I blamed it all on sitting too much, but that wasn’t the truth. I moved plenty.

Writing a book for publication—especially doing it all by myself without the funds to hire a team—meant I was focused on every little perfectionistic detail. My days were filled with editing, proof-reading, and formatting. Very little was actual writing.

All that Perfectionism and Control over getting it just right wrapped itself all up in my hips. I quit writing for almost a whole year.

Publishing three books in one year wasn’t about writing, it was about proof-reading and editing. I lost all creative flow.

I felt completely stuck.

We’ve all had those times in our creativity when we feel stuck. Like everything we try to do is just sludge, and everything we produce is uglier than mud. Or when we do think we’ve found that sweet spot, it doesn’t land with the audience and we go back to questioning ourselves and our work, which makes us even more perfectionistic and over-efforting.

It took a whole year to unwind the tightness of that perfectionism. I stopped believing in my writing. I lost my passion for creativity. I lost my joy.

Over the next year, I had to learn to let go. to find the joy and play in my work again.

And I did. I found that sweet spot. My writing now is playful and joy-filled and fun-tastic, and I can churn it out without being overly concerned about it being perfect.

This month inside The Creator Retreat we remember the play place, the childlike joy of jumping in the puddles and streams and hula-hooping our hips as we ring-around-the-rosy of our creativity and weirdness.

Spiritual Inner Work: Letting Go & Getting Messy

Thursday June 4

This month, we return to the hips and pelvis—the seat of creativity, flow, pleasure, and movement.

The hips and pelvis are the deep basin of our being—where ancient, unspoken emotions settle when they haven’t had room to move. Grief, shame, desire, and fear of letting go all live here. When we grip too tight, when we micromanage our creativity, when perfectionism takes the reins, the hips respond with tension, clenching, and pain. They freeze up. They ache. They lock down. Because our hips were designed for fluid motion—for forward movement, rhythm, flow, and release. If we don’t process what’s tucked in that sacred bowl of the body, we get stuck—creatively, emotionally, spiritually. And we start walking through life like we’ve got a stick up our ass.

We explore what happens when your writing and creativity gets tight, stuck, or over-controlled… and how that mirrors tension in your body.

Each of these is a signal that something in the hips is clenched. That something old is waiting to be felt. That something sacred wants to flow.

Tight, overly-structured outlines that leave no room for intuition or surprise

Endless tweaking and editing without ever hitting publish

Avoidance of vulnerable stories for fear they’re “too much” or “not polished enough”

Stopping mid-project because the inner critic says it’s not good enough

Forcing inspiration instead of letting ideas emerge in their own timing

Burning out during launches because the creative flow has been replaced by hustle

Writing from the head only—cut off from body, emotion, and deeper truth

Procrastinating important pieces due to fear of what they might unleash

Comparing your writing to others’ and feeling frozen by inadequacy

Staying stuck in idea mode without ever bringing anything to life

This month, we’ll stretch, shake, and soften. . . both in our bodies and in our creative work.

Through sacred somatic play, we’ll:

Loosen the rigidity in the pelvis using MOZI Method – VINI (a pelvic alignment and shimmy shake-out)

Engage in ritual water practices that gently melt tension and clear perfectionistic energy

Explore how creative energy moves when it’s supported instead of managed

And we’ll meet the awkward, hilarious places where joy and messiness live—without needing to "get it right."

Business Outer Action: Flow Through It with Water

Cohort: Thursday June 6

Paid Subscribers Replay: Friday June 7

When sensitive souls enter the world of business, it often begins with high hopes—and quickly collides with perfectionism, control, over-efforting, and burnout.

We grip too tightly, try too hard, chase every dollar, and then swing to the other extreme with a full-body “fuck-it-all”.

This month’s Business Outer Action invites a softer, wiser way. We’ll explore how to stay energetically clear, emotionally regulated, and somatically aligned—even in a world that rewards hustle. We will apply a common sense approach to dealing with difficult business situations such as:

When you're emotionally flooded—criticism, rejection, decision fatigue—water can help you down-regulate.

After energetically draining interactions, such as a boundary-crossing client sends a guilt-trippy email.

If you're stuck in perfectionism or fear of being seen, such as editing the same draft 14 times and still can’t hit publish.

You’re overwhelmed by a business decision. Or have lost a big contract/client. Or experienced a disappointing failure.

Even in business, we can move forward without force—cleansing what clings, softening what grips, and flowing toward what’s true.

Sexuality, Creativity & Connection

Open discussion of sex and sexuality tends to be taboo in our culture. This silence breeds shame, and shame is one of the most powerful creative inhibitors there is — when we’re cut off from fundamental parts of our humanity, we limit our capacity for authentic expression and innovation.

This workshop explores the profound connection between sexual wellness, creative flow, and meaningful human connection. It’s a bold, bright homecoming to the parts of ourselves we’ve been told to hide. The parts that squirm, the parts that burn, and the parts that never stopped wanting to be expressed.

About Mel Moseley

Mel is a performer, musician, writer, mosaic artist, and the self-described witch in a lab coat behind Mel’s Messy Love Lab — a Substack where she treats her own life as an ongoing experiment in love, art, and radical honesty. She’s been doing the work of shedding the cultural, family, and religious messages that told her who to be, and figuring out — with curiosity and a lot of mess — what’s actually true for her.

Her Analog Letters series is exactly what it sounds like: handwritten letters, sent to real people, shared with the world. Because connection is the whole point.

Mel knows how shame blocks the river of creativity. She also knows what it takes to clear the dam. Her life is a living example of what happens when we stop trying to be acceptable and start telling the truth — and she holds space with the kind of warmth that makes even the hardest conversations feel like a letter from a friend.

Want all of this without the live Zoom commitment?

The Creator Retreat Self-Study gets you every single thing we talked about above (MULA, consistency magic, Suzy’s workshop, Yoga Nidra, MOZI, community chat) plus nine more months of spiritual inner work and business outer action, delivered as recordings on your schedule.

Same depth. Same arc. Same magic. Just without the pressure of showing up somewhere at a specific time.

You’ll have a Circle community full of other sensitive souls processing alongside you. And there is no “falling behind.” That’s actually very on-brand for everything we teach here.

$250 one-time or $25/month for 10 months. Access through December 2026.

Come find your rhythm with us 🌳✨

Yes, Please!