This week, we held the first meeting of the 10-month Creator Retreat Cohort.

Fifteen-ish humans on a screen, some awkward nervous energy, so a few “emotional support pups” made appearances as both comic relief and calming agents. And, right on cue, the tears came as the sacred community container opened.

This is what happens when the right like-minded and sensitive-hearts gather to share.

One participant, John, said it plainly: “the tears started flowing.” He told us, “It surprised me. . . it was just so incredibly powerful… it’s something and something deep within me needed to know that… needed to know that.”

That’s what happens here.

The Creator Retreat is a creative growth program, yes.

We support Substack writers, yes.

We talk about voice, visibility, audience, consistency, and all the things you actually want when you say, “I’m trying to build something.”

And.

We begin somewhere most “grow your Substack” programs skip right over:

self-awareness.

Some writers are carrying decades of self-doubt dressed up as humility. Some are brilliant and tender and quietly convinced they take up too much space. Some are so used to being the “good one” that receiving reflection feels like danger. Some are hiding their gifts behind competence, behind sarcasm, behind perfect formatting, behind silence.

In The Creator Retreat, we build the inner foundation first, so when you do take outward action, it doesn’t cost you your nervous system.

This week, the theme that kept rising up from the group was kindness. One participant said, “I’d like to share that… the theme that I heard throughout this circle today is kindness.”

And then Carola — 66 years old, luminous, honest — shared something that felt like a door opening.

She said she used to believe her kindness was “really fragile and really tender and… needed to be cloaked and guarded.” Then she described seeing people’s faces as she met them, and realizing: “oh my gosh these people see me as kind.”

When she returned home, her partner reflected it back with joy: “Like, yeah, that is your strength, Carola… that is who you are.”

This is why this retreat is sparkled in glitter, and I want to hand it to every sensitive creator who has ever tried to be “less” in order to be safe:

Carola said, “that’s why I declare it out loud… to give it breath. And the sparkle and power that it is.”

Then she added: “It’s never too late. And I’m 66.”

If you’ve been waiting to feel “ready,” let that land.

This is what makes The Creator Retreat different.

This isn’t a growth-hack program that tries to push you into visibility with pep-talks and posting schedules. It’s a container where you learn how to recognize yourself clearly, speak from that place, and build a writing life that feels steady from the inside out.

Sure, people come to this retreat thinking they need a better strategy, but they discover that they needed a place where their tenderness could be seen without being managed, fixed, or minimized. A place where they can be witnessed long enough to stop arguing with their own light.

The Self-Study version (and why it still works)

The self-study track gives you access to the lessons and practices so you can move through them at your own pace, in your own living room, with your own cup of tea. You can watch replays, revisit exercises, and let things land slowly.

And you still get community.

You can engage in comments and chat, share reflections, ask questions, and receive that steady, human mirror that makes all the difference.

If you’re a sensitive creator who wants growth that feels nourishing, this is for you.

Doors for the self-study will open at the end of March.

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