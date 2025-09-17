Four-year-old me, perched on one end of a playground teeter-totter circa 1977, when my eight-year-old brother (aka bully) decided to teach me a lesson in physics.

You know what comes next.

There I was, suspended in the air, giggling and kicking my little legs, when he jumped off his end without warning.

THUD.

This is a teeter-totter much like the one my brother and I played on…except we didn’t have the cushion of old tires.

My bony four-year-old self hit the ground so hard I thought I’d broken my butt. I was literally and emotionally butt-hurt about something completely out of my control.

Five minutes later, bully-brother climbed back on and sent me soaring toward the sky again.

As a solopreneur, writer, and creator, I’ve come to learn that there are slumps that hit as hard as my butt on that seesaw. And always, eventually, I get to fly again.

The Physics of Creative Life

Newton’s third law: For every action, there's an equal and opposite reaction.

The same force that sends you plummeting creates the potential for you to soar. The deeper the contraction, the more powerful the expansion that follows.

We just crawled through the Summer Slump I wrote about a couple weeks ago. Subscriber drops, engagement dips, that gnawing feeling that maybe we're doing everything wrong.

Now we're hitting Autumn Harvest Season. For some creators, abundance is flowing. Programs are filling. Revenue is climbing.

For others, the harvest may feel like you are stuck on the ground end of the teeter-totter, wondering when community will show up to lift you up again.

You can kick and push off the ground all you want, but you need someone on the other end of the see-saw to truly soar. Success comes from community, not just individual effort.

And sometimes community gets caught up in their own lives, their own struggles, seemingly forgetting about us. But they always come around to give that boost that sends us touching the sky again.

Until the next inevitable plummet.

You can’t break the cycle, it’s a law of nature.

Why Hustle Culture Hates the Teeter-Totter

The hustle culture bros want you to believe you can control both ends of the seesaw. Push harder! Optimize more! Never accept the down cycles! If you just push-Push-PUSH!, the force of your push will create a result of your success.

Perhaps those energizer-bunny-extroverts have that kind of teeter-totter-controlling-power, but for us sensitive souls, we work more subtly, gently, and quietly. To us, hustle culture feels like sitting on a teeter-totter with no one on the other end. We kick and push off the ground, only getting so much lift on our own, knowing that there is more of the sky to reach, but wondering why we can’t ever get there by ourselves.

The truth is, we will have slumps. We will have flourishing times. We need to value both, appreciate both, engage and enjoy both.

The summer slowdown isn't punishment for not hustling hard enough. It was the necessary downward motion that's creating momentum for what's coming next.

As sensitive souls, we tend to take the plummets personally. When subscribers drop or engagement tanks, we assume we're doing something wrong.

But what if those dips are just the natural rhythm of creative life, and fighting them is like fighting gravity?

I've watched this pattern play out in my own journey countless times:

The Plummet Phase: Everything feels stuck. Numbers drop. Doubt creeps in.

The Ground Time: Sitting with discomfort. Questioning everything. Feeling forgotten.

The Community Lift: Someone shares your work. A reader sends a life-changing message. A collaboration appears.

The Soar Phase: Flying high. Everything clicking. Success flowing.

Repeat.

Each cycle teaches me something new about trusting the process instead of trying to control it. And, each cycle teaches me that this isn’t all up to me. I need to be engaged in a community, and trust them to lift me up from time to time.

And yes, I hear you. As an introvert who is happiest curled up with a book alone in my room, trusting community is oh-so-hard! We are masters of self-reliance and hyper-independence.

I’m here to tell you, that’s not how things work. We can’t do this all by ourselves.

The Gift of Ground Time

My butt-to-the-ground moments are where the real growth happens for me.

When you're stuck at the bottom of the teeter-totter, you're not failing. You're gathering energy for the next rise. You're developing the patience and faith that sustainable success requires. You’re collecting and organizing and crafting the insight and wisdom to bring you to the next level. . . eventually.

The ground gives you time to:

Reconnect with why you started creating

Deepen your craft without the pressure of performance

Notice who's still there when the numbers aren't impressive

Rest your nervous system between expansion phases

Hmmm…perhaps those quiet slump times the times are the times when I should be happily retreating to my room with a book by myself.

Physics doesn't lie. Every down creates an equal and opposite up.

But how that expansion will look and where it shows up is not up to us.

Maybe your next rise comes through a viral post. Maybe it's a meaningful collaboration. Maybe it's a reader whose life you change who then changes a thousand others.

The universe doesn't always lift us the way we expect. Sometimes we're looking for subscriber growth and get offered a speaking opportunity. Sometimes we want viral content and receive a soulmate client instead.

If your harvest feels slow this season, you're not behind. You're not broken. You're not doing it wrong. Would you get mad at the green tomatoes on the vine next to the lush red ones? No. Everything ripens at its own pace.

You might just be in the gathering-momentum phase. The compression before expansion. The deep breath before the leap.

Your community hasn't forgotten you. The algorithm hasn't abandoned you. You haven't lost your magic.

You're just on the ground end of the teeter-totter right now, and that's exactly where you need to be to create the momentum for your next flight.

The equal and opposite reaction is coming.

It always does.

Can you trust the process enough to enjoy the ride?

What phase of the creative teeter-totter are you in right now? And what would change if you saw it as perfect timing instead of poor performance?

