The Creator Retreat

Beckett Johnson
7d

Excited to connect with everyone in this way. I feel like this is going to be so much fun!

Sherry Taveras
7d

Teri, this update was so awesome to read. I really needed it this morning as I was having a mini meltdown, struggling with doubt in meeting certain goals. Reading this was such a beautiful reminder of where we have all come through by working through and moving through our fears with action. Paying attention to our body and where those emotions are stored, and using the tools you have given us to "sort it out." Thank you for always leading by example. I know I am still a work in progress, but boy oh boy, what amazing progress that has been made being a part of this awesome cohort community of weird and beautiful souls that has become family. I'm going to France! I mean, come on! 😭😭Thank you for creating this space! Love Sherry

