Because of our work in August, we weirdos started reaching out to each other for guest posts, cross-promotions, and creative partnerships. The Creator Retreat became a sort of safe incubator for us to try out our big ideas.

The scariest part of putting yourself out there becomes play when you do it with friends who believe in your weird.

We discovered that the greatest distance you ever have to travel is the 15 inches between your head and your heart, and all that lives in the column of communication in your neck and throat, where all your truths live waiting to be spoken.

We learned to communicate from our center, to listen with our whole bodies, and to craft offers that ring true from the inside out.

And wow, did we have some major breakthroughs!

Your Voice Is Your Superpower

(When You Know How to Use It)

We started September with a story about a 95-pound woman in yoga teacher training who went from barely audible pipsqueak to commanding 200 Marines in a gym. The transformation came as a result of posture, breath, and mindful intention (The MOZI Method).

The JALA exercise became everyone's new favorite homework. Suddenly everyone's sankalpa resonated from their core instead of squeaking from their throat.

"The first time I felt vibration in my throat and the second time I felt it more in my chest area," one cohort member shared during practice. By month's end, people were having breakthroughs about speaking louder and being heard in ways we never imagined.

Listen first became our mantra. Listen to yourself. Listen to where the other person's coming from. Find the space between those two places and communicate from there. Revolutionary stuff for those of us sensitive souls who typically listen to everyone else and put ourselves on the back burner until we explode.

Michael Thompson eased us into editing

Michael Thompson graced us with his presence and completely revolutionized how we think about our writing. This man has worked with CEOs and second graders, been featured in Fast Company and Forbes, and somehow makes editing feel like treasure hunting.

He spent 72 hours (his words) pouring over our submitted pieces and then walked us through his process live.

Michael showed us how to mine the gold that's already in our writing, how to move paragraphs around like puzzle pieces, and why those perfect sentences we bury in the middle need to march right up to the front.

Transport your readers out of their everyday lives.

Help them identify with your experience.

Make them the hero of the story.

Three ways to start any piece: action, introspection, or conversation.

"I forgot I was looking for something to fix," he said about Jeannie’s piece. "I just enjoyed it." That's the goal right there - writing so authentic and engaging that even the editor forgets to edit.

The gems he pulled out of everyone's work were stunning. Those single lines that give you chills, the metaphors that make you stop breathing, the details that transport you completely. We learned that talking about our articles often reveals the best parts we didn't get on the page the first time.

Breakthrough Month!

The transformations happening in our community continue to floor me. People are launching programs, writing with new confidence, speaking their truth in relationships that have been stuck for years.

Here’s a brief list of some of the visible breakthroughs we’ve had…

While some cohort members are being more vocal and public, all of our other cohort members are having quiet and internal revelations and growth spurts as a result of being held in a safe and nurturing community of the cohort. From chanting the Bhadavad Gita to getting a dream job, or having an 11-year-later breakthrough about a traumatic life event, this cohort is holding space for many of life’s biggest adventures in ways we never imagined possible.

Our co-facilitators and guest presenters are having breakthroughs of their own.

Coming in October

October asks us to trust our inner compass completely. We're diving into intuition and self-awareness - how to write like a compass, pointing true north with every word. This is where we learn to let our souls lead our success, to make decisions from our center, and to create with such authentic authority that criticism becomes irrelevant.

October's spiritual work takes us into that inner knowing that sensitive souls possess in spades. Beckett Johnson joins us for a long-awaited guest presentation on Intuitive Awareness.We'll explore how to trust your gut when everyone else is shouting louder, how to discern wisdom from worry, and how to make your sensitivity your secret weapon in creative decision-making.

Ready to let your soul call the shots? October's going to be transformational.

