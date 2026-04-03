The same depth, the same teachings, the same magic arc — on your own time. ✨

You’ve been watching The Creator Retreat from a distance, haven’t you?

Maybe the live cohort timing was completely wrong for your life.

Maybe 10 months of Thursday afternoon Zoom calls felt like one commitment too many.

Maybe you just wanted to peek through the window a little longer before you walked through the door.

This space was made for exactly your kind of sensitive soul wisdom.

The Creator Retreat Self-Study gives you the 2026 Retreat journey delivered monthly as recordings you can watch in your pajamas at 11pm or your lunch break or honestly whenever the heck you want.

Same content. Same arc. Your pace. Your couch.

Join Self Study

So What Is Self-Study, Actually?

Self-Study is the asynchronous version of The Creator Retreat, and “asynchronous” is just a fancy way of saying: you don’t have to show up anywhere at a specific time.

(I know, relief, you get to be invited to the party, and show up after everyone has left, an introvert dream!)

Each month, as the live cohort moves through the year’s theme, you’ll get the recordings from that month’s sessions dropped right into your inbox. You can watch them whenever. Rewatch them whenever. Take notes, ignore the notes, go for a walk and think about what you just heard, then come back and watch that one part again cuz something just clicked.

You won’t be in the live room sweating about whether people are looking at you crooked cuz your camera is off. And you will absolutely not be doing this alone.

You’ll have access to a dedicated Circle community just for self-study participants, a place to share what’s landing, ask your questions, and be alongside other sensitive souls moving through the same material at their own beautiful, unhurried pace.

What It Actually Feels Like

Picture this. It’s a quiet morning (or maybe a chaotic Tuesday evening, no judgment). You’ve got something warm to drink. You press play on the recording.

You pause when something lands.

You rewind the part that cracked something open in your chest.

You sit with a reflection prompt for three actual days instead of three panicked minutes.

No one is watching you process. No one needs you to unmute and respond. You get to just... receive.

The teachings arrive monthly, spacious enough to breathe, structured enough to hold you. And in the Circle between sessions, there are other people doing the exact same thing: watching, thinking, experimenting, sharing what’s stirring inside them.

It isn’t live. But trust me, it isn’t lonely either.

Experience Spacious Self Study

What You’ll Receive

Over 10 months (March through December 2026), you’ll get:

Spiritual Inner Work Lesson

Business Outer Action Lesson

Yoga Nidra Practice

MOZI Method Mini-Demo Video

Chakra Aligning Sleep Supportive Ambient Music Tones

Community Chat

The full 10-month arc from The Inhale in March to The Horizon in December

The Monthly Arc

March — The Inhale

Slowing down. Breathing. Learning to receive feedback without your nervous system staging a full revolt.

April — The Vow

Building a rhythm that actually fits your life. Intention without the pressure spiral.

May — The Root

Dropping into the body. Trusting what you feel. Writing from what’s alive in you, not what you think you’re supposed to say.

June — The Release

Loosening the grip on perfection (I see you, perfectionist sensitive souls). Revising with play.

July — The Flame

Confidence. Visibility. Staying with yourself when imposter syndrome pulls up a chair and starts making itself comfortable.

August — The Circle

Collaboration. Reciprocity. Ethical use of tools like AI. Cuz community isn’t just warm and fuzzy, it’s also strategic.

September — The Resonance

Listening. Monetization through meaning and real relationship, not funnels and formulas.

October — The Vision

Intuition leading. Values clarifying. Structure starting to feel like a friend.

November — The Map

Faith meeting form. Soul-led planning (yes, planning can be soul-led, I promise).

December — The Horizon

Looking back and looking forward. Celebrating how far you actually came.

Begin Self Study Today

What People Have Found Here

“A gentle reclamation of sensitivity.”

“It’s the sparkliest corner of the internet, filled with generous, sensitive souls. A place for us all to grow, and maybe peek out of the transitional spaces we find ourselves in, to step into the fullness of our lives.” — Sam Messersmith

“Like an adult camp for writers — with belonging at the center.”

“When I think of The Creator Retreat, it feels like an adult summer camp for writers. Sometimes focused activities, sometimes campfire chats — but always a deep sense of belonging. I feel love, acceptance, and understanding. I feel seen.” — Courtney Cunningham

“A cozy couch with tea — where anything can happen.”

“Sometimes it’s light and funny. Sometimes it’s centered and empathetic. It always feels like everyone is up for whatever magick is about to occur. Being in this space has shifted me in ways I didn’t know I needed.” — Mel Moseley

Is This Space For You?

If you’re a highly sensitive person, an introvert, a deep thinker, a creator who’s hungry for depth over breadth — yes.

If you’ve felt out of place in hustle culture (or any culture that mistakes exhaustion for ambition) — yes.

If you want your work seen without having to perform visibility in ways that make your soul shrivel — yes.

If you’ve quietly stepped away from communities that moved too fast, promised too much, or always seemed to be selling from the stage — yes.

This is your way in. At your pace. On your terms.

Investment

$250 one-time payment or $25/month for 10 months

Access runs through December 2026.

Join Self Study

A Few Questions I Know You’re Already Asking

Do I get the same content as the live cohort? Yes — you’ll receive the same core curriculum through monthly recordings as the live cohort moves through the year.

Will I have access to a community? Absolutely. You’ll be part of a dedicated Circle space just for self-study participants. You won’t be processing this alone.

Can I really move at my own pace? Yes. All recordings are designed to be watched asynchronously, on your schedule, in your way.

What if I fall behind? There is no behind. You’re not racing anyone. You’re not going to get a disappointed email from me if you watch November’s sessions in December. The whole point of this path is that it moves with your life, not against it. Catch up whenever. Or don’t catch up — just pick up where you are. That’s actually very on-brand for everything we teach here.

Is this a watered-down version of the Retreat? No. Full stop. It’s the same arc in a different shape. Less live pressure, more room to integrate. Some people will get MORE out of Self-Study than they would from the live cohort. You know yourself.

How long will I have access? Through December 2026.

What if I watch something and have a total breakthrough at 2am and need to tell someone? That’s literally what the Circle community is for. Post it. Someone in there will absolutely understand. We are those kinds of people.

Questions? Reach out to TeriLeigh or Alex. We are genuinely happy to help you figure out which path is yours.

Join Self Study