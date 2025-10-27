The Creator Retreat

October landed us in the deep waters of self-trust. After months of learning to ground ourselves, release perfectionism, speak our truth, we finally arrived at the question that matters most: Can you trust your own inner compass when everyone else is shouting different directions?

This was the month we learned that your intuition is already there, humming quietly beneath all the noise, waiting for you to remember how to listen.

Your Third Eye Is Just Your Senses Throwing A Party

We kicked off October exploring the third eye space between your eyebrows where the intuition has a physical home, inside your sinus cavity.

The AJNA practice gave everyone a tangible way to access that inner knowing we all have. Simple adjustments that made accessing intuition feel less like channeling spirits and more like tuning into a radio frequency that was always broadcasting.

Sensitive souls spend so much time swimming in everyone else’s emotional ocean that we forget we have our own water to float in. This simple 10-second exercise help us recognize when we are absorbing other people’s feelings versus feeling our own truth.

The Sacred Trinity of Decision-Making

October’s business lesson gave us a framework for making decisions that actually honor who you are and make decisions with an obvious “hell yes” or an “absolutely not”.

Cohort members walked away with decision-making criteria so clear that analyzing every opportunity from scratch became unnecessary. The framework became a filter that saved everyone from exhaustion and second-guessing.

With this decision making framework it became clear which collaborations are risky and which ones are perfectly aligned. Opportunities that looked amazing on paper revealed themselves as obviously wrong. The clarity was kind of stunning.

When The Cohort Needed More Space

October surprised us. The scheduled guest presentations got postponed, the cohort asked for more time together. Community. We really all started to see that the magick of what happens and works here is due mainly to the sacred space within the community container. We gave ourselves permission to follow that intuition, and enjoyed two hangout sessions where we could breathe, ask questions, workshop ideas, and support each other through whatever was coming up. Sometimes the best thing you can do is listen to what the community actually needs in the moment.

Kyle Fisk of Restoring Wholeness offered a group healing session focused on marketing and sales trauma. Let’s be real, most of us sensitive souls carry some gnarly wounds around putting ourselves out there and asking for money. The session created space to release some of that old energy and find a healthier relationship with visibility and value.

These unplanned gatherings became some of the most powerful work we’ve done together. Community knows what it needs. Our job is just to create the container and get out of the way.

Writing From Your Center

October’s lessons started showing up everywhere - in writing choices, business decisions, and those everyday moments where you have to choose between what looks good and what feels right.

Cohort members reported new clarity about which opportunities to pursue, which collaborations to decline, which directions felt aligned with their truth versus what they thought they should be doing.

People started making choices that looked weird to outside observers but felt perfectly right internally. Turning down high-visibility opportunities. Saying yes to smaller projects that lit them up completely. Following intuition over logic when the numbers didn’t make sense but the feeling was undeniable.

That’s what happens when you learn to trust your inner compass. Your knowing becomes the North Star. Everything else is just weather.

What’s Coming Next

We’ve got Beckett Johnson and Jeannie Ewing presenting in the coming weeks - both offering powerful practices for trusting your creative compass. Beckett’s teaching us how to write like badasses who leave critics spinning, and Jeannie’s guiding us through sacred writing practice where stories choose you.

These presentations will round out October’s theme beautifully. Learning to trust your intuition, make values-based decisions, and write from your center all leads to the confidence needed to create boldly and let the right stories flow through you.

k🌊 Coming in November

November asks us to bring everything we’ve learned into the realm of faith and trust. Spiritual faith meets ethical monetization. Soul-led success stops being a nice idea and becomes your actual business model.

We’re exploring how to let your soul truly lead your success. How to create monetization strategies that feel generous and abundant instead of grasping and scarce. How to make money doing work that fills you up instead of drains you dry.

The business focus shifts to building a business plan. We’ll learn about the nitty-gritty (and yes, somewhat unsexy) five aspects of business that all entrepreneurs should know, but most don’t figure out until it’s too late.

Ready to let your soul write the business plan? November’s going to feel like coming home.

Ready to dive deeper into this intuition-building work? Paid subscribers get access to all workshop replays, the complete AJNA alignment practice, the Moonlit Garden Yoga Nidra, and our growing archive of tools that help sensitive souls trust their inner compass with confidence and clarity.