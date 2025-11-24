The Creator Retreat

November was the month everything clicked into place. After eight months of inner work, nervous system regulation, and learning to trust our weird, we finally got to the business foundations that actually matter. And wow, did we go deep.

This was the month we stopped treating business planning like homework for a bank loan and started treating it like a love letter to our future selves.

The Vulnerable Truth About Business Pivots

I opened November with the most vulnerable thing I’ve ever shared in Creator Retreat. I told the cohort about my three major business pivots. Those were the times I ugly-cried about closing my business for good and getting a real job. Those were the moments where everything imploded and I had to rebuild from scratch.

Cohort members shared their own business and creator contractions. They could relate to the feeling of the bankruptcies, the failed ventures, and the times when giving up felt like the only sane option.

We mapped the pattern that every sensitive soul experiences when we’re building something real. Those contractions that feel like dying actually become the expansions that set us free.

This story belonged to everyone in the room, not just me.

The Business Plan Framework That Actually Works

I gave the cohort the business plan framework I wish I’d had 15 years ago. The business plans I wrote from the bank to get a loan and the one I wrote to get a certification program didn’t resonate with my sensitive soul heart. So I gave the cohort a business plan framework that I developed for my sensitive soul, one that honors how sensitive souls build sustainable businesses.

Of course, we couldn’t complete these extensive documents in a 90-minute workshop, but the cohort members have the template, several pages, to follow for themselves. We also talked about how this is a living document, one that evolves and shifts and changes as we do. It is something we need to revisit at least annually.

Paid subscribers get access to the full Soul-Aligned Business Plan template we used together.

Kelly Flanagan Changed How We Think About Success

Kelly Flanagan showed up and completely rewired how we think about success, ego, and creative work. I’ve been wanting to bring Kelly into Creator Retreat since the beginning, and watching him work with the cohort felt like pure magic.

Kelly’s a licensed clinical psychologist, bestselling author, and Substack writer with over 15,000 subscribers. He showed up with 17 years of research and framework development, plus one of the most powerful personal transformation stories I’ve ever heard anyone share.

The cohort sat in absolute silence as Kelly shared his journey from achievement addiction to soul-led living. He told us about the spiritual experience that changed everything and walked us through the framework he developed that helps you understand why you create the way you do.

The questions afterward went so deep I lost track of time. People asked Kelly how you know when your ego is driving versus your soul, how you revise your writing when you’re not sure which part of you is in charge, and what success actually means when you’re not chasing external validation anymore.

Kelly answered every single question with the kind of wisdom that only comes from actually living this work for decades.

The Crown Chakra Practice That Activates Everything

We capped off the entire chakra series with the crown chakra lesson. This practice activates all seven chakras at once using the same neurological principles as EMDR therapy, and watching the cohort experience it live was incredible.

The cohort practiced together during the session. People reported immediate shifts in their nervous systems, their perspective, and their ability to hold multiple truths at once without losing their center.

This practice helps you understand that contraction and expansion happen simultaneously. You can be experiencing pain and growth at the exact same time. You can hold the tiny details and the big picture without choosing one over the other.

This lesson brought together everything we’ve been building all year into one cohesive practice that you can use for the rest of your life.

The Three-Year Vision We’ve Been Planning

Alex and I finally revealed what we’ve been planning behind the scenes for months. Creator Retreat is becoming a full three-year end-to-end program, and the cohort erupted with questions and excitement when we told them.

Year Two focuses on intellectual property development and business foundations. Year Three brings it all together into a fully functioning business where you are running your own workshops, programs, and cohorts while honoring your sensitivity instead of burning you out.

Sensitive souls need a long-term container that doesn’t try to force you through someone else’s 90-day sprint. The Creator Retreat is that container.

What’s Coming in December

December is our Future Forward Action Plan month, and this one is exclusively for cohort members. We’re going to assess how far we’ve come over these ten months and create strategies to stay on track with the growth we’ve experienced together.

We’re revealing the full plan for Year Two and Year Three of the cohort program. Everyone will finally see what comes next and how the three-year journey unfolds from here.

We’re also hosting a final celebration ritual to honor the ten months of community and connection we’ve built together.

Paid subscribers get access to