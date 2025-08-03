August dropped us straight into the tender, complicated, absolutely essential work of giving and receiving. We went swimming in the deep waters of abundance blocks, money mirrors, and the revolutionary act of saying yes when the universe offers you exactly what you need.

The Money Mirror (Where Everything Gets Real)

We thought we were all good at receiving until I brought up money. Suddenly every face changed. Scarcity stories were not scarce. They gushed out with that weird shame and that awful either-or thinking that convinced us we could have spiritual abundance OR financial prosperity, never both.

The truth bomb landed hard: money is the ultimate mirror for our giving and receiving patterns. Most of us are walking around with some seriously funky reflections.

Your Heart Needs Space to Breathe

We learned the ANA exercise—a magical shoulder-girdle repositioning that literally gives your heart and lungs room to do their job. Every inhale is an act of receiving, every exhale gives back to the world. When your bones are squishing your organs, how can energy flow?

We tried a 1-minute gratitude practice sparked from my day-planner where empty gratitude days correlate perfectly with my over-thinking over-worrying about money.

And we explored various ways we can collaborate with other creators as a new approach to that dreaded word marketing.

I offered the Creator Retreat as an example. With just 674 subscribers, The Creator Retreat is earning $1,500 monthly because I collaborated my heart out. My other publication has only 181 subscribers earns a piddly $10 monthly because I have done zero collaboration.

Organic connections create the kind of business relationships that nourish everyone involved.

Guest Magic: Alex's Receiving Revolution

Alex blessed us with 90 minutes of pure medicine in "When the Heart Says Yes." This wasn't your grandmother's meditation class. We named our resistance to receiving, then moved that stuck energy through active breath work and embodied practices.

The shares were profound: resistance becoming dance partners, arms opening wider because cups couldn't contain what was flowing, energy moving from head to heart to root. Some cried. Some felt waterfall energy. Everyone experienced permission to be beautifully, messily human.

His pillow wisdom alone was revolutionary: elevate those hips above your knees because sitting on the ground as adults is basically torture. Sometimes profound spiritual practice starts with basic comfort.

Alex's Yoga Nidra took us rowing to the center of a vast, peaceful lake where we practiced the ancient art of circulation. Breathing in support from everything surrounding us, breathing out compassion to all who need it.

His words stay with me: "My heart is open to both give and receive comfort, love, and understanding." Like that lake holding his paddleboard, the support is already there. Sometimes we just need to trust it enough to rest our full weight upon it.

When Sensitive Souls Transform: The Magic We're Witnessing

The real proof of this work lives in the transformations happening right in our community. Sherry experienced what she described as a miraculous shift—after 19 years of hypervigilance, constantly monitoring everyone else's emotions like a live wire, her nervous system finally settled into peace. Within days of practicing asking and receiving in our one-on-one session, she landed her first two paid subscribers. "I've never felt this internal calm before in my entire life," she shared, eyes bright with wonder.

Jeannie has become a collaboration queen, juggling multiple creative partnerships while editing guest posts that move her to tears. Her virtual book club is thriving, she's co-hosting live sessions, and that fountain energy I kept seeing in her aura is now flowing into grief work connections that feel like destiny. Meanwhile, Sam discovered her confidence hasn't just returned—it's rooted now, resonating through her voice as both writer and Forest Therapy Guide. Her Rooted Word Circles represent a revolutionary model for gentle monetization that honors both soul and sustainability.

What moves me most is watching our entire community evolve from those early days when we all sat cautiously wondering "is this safe?" to now showing up completely as ourselves. We've become what Mel calls "la famille de la coeur"—family of the heart—where vulnerability creates connection and authenticity builds unshakeable trust.

"I just want to play with collaboration. No pressure, just play." — Sam, bubbling with possibilities after releasing the need for everything to have a monetization point

"I found the ANA exercise tremendously helpful. Something I didn't even notice was sore can actually relax." — Mary, discovering relief for chronically tight hypermobile shoulders.

We ended August with everyone bubbling about partnership possibilities, talking about play over pressure. That energy shift from "icky marketing" to "magical collaboration"? That's the pixie dust that makes everything possible.

🌊 Coming in September

We're diving into the the realm of authentic voice, creative expression, and speaking your truth without apology. This is where we learn to promote our work not through manipulation or performance, but through the irresistible power of authenticity.

September asks: What wants to be spoken through you? How do you share your gifts without sacrificing your soul? How do you tap into AND express that deep core capital-T Truth that rumbles inside you?

Ready to dive deeper into this collaborative magic? Paid subscribers get access to all workshop replays, somatic practices, and the gentle revolution happening in our Creator Retreat community.

The best-kept secret on Substack isn't your work—it's you.