Shruthi Vidhya Sundaram
Aug 25

What makes this crazy and magickal at the same time is how I go through these exact themes in my life each and every month as the Creator retreat! Like I'm in the phase of collaborating right left and center! Went through a wave of massive shame and guilt with money and receiving. Felt like the universe put me through my deepest fears to teach me god knows what lesson. Consciously rewriting how I react to receiving and just having immense gratitude!

It's crazy!!!!!

