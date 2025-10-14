STORYTIME

On Monday, I got a “you’re a bad person” letter in the mail.

At least that’s how it felt.

In today’s world, when most notifications come via text or email, 95% of mail that lands in our mailbox is junk. Another 4% is important mail that I’m expecting. And that last 1% is the precious analog letter from someone who actually took the time to put pen to paper, address and envelope, stick a stamp on it, and take it to a mailbox somewhere.

This wasn’t any of those.

This was a letter from the City of St.Paul telling us that our brush pile next to our garage was a nuisance and we had to have it gone before Friday.

FOUR DAYS!

Being the sensitive soul I am, I felt all the feelz. Embarrassment. Shame. Overwhelm. Defensiveness. Offense. and Rage.

I was triggered into that familiar highly sensitive person spiral: everyone can see I’m failing. I can’t even keep my backyard acceptable. I’m too much AND not enough.

I was furious, the City wasn’t upset about our weed jungle all summer, but now that we’d cleaned it up and planned to use the brush to boost our compost, we were a nuisance violation!

But this pile of brush was more than just a pile of decaying weeds and branches. It was a metaphor for all the good-intention-projects that didn’t get the attention they deserved.

For example, I have five publications that I write here on Substack, and I’m subscribed to 36 publications that I intend to read. And those twigs and branches and all that dying greenery that I paid someone else to dig up reminded me of that one publication that I stopped writing consistently, and the 30-some publications I haven’t been reading or commenting on as I’d like. Don’t get me started on the programs I tried to launch that just failed.

As sensitive souls, we carry the full emotional weight of each and every failed attempt. We blame ourselves for all the mis-steps. Every dead draft holds anxiety. Every unread article in our saved folder holds the shame of disappointing someone who made something precious for us. Every failed launch that we poured our hearts and souls into that just didn’t get legs holds the embarrassment and despair of not being good enough.

My nervous system doesn’t forget what didn’t work, nor what I haven’t gotten around to doing. I like to hang onto the dead branches and brush of our failures and figure out a way to make all my effort worth it.

But in this case, the brush pile wasn’t about my effort. It was about my inattention, my lack of effort. Something in me wanted to right my wrong and make the brush pile feel valuable (I know, I know, it’s just dead brush, but that’s what being sensitive is all about, making everything valuable).

But the City’s Friday deadline was coming.

I wasn’t allowed to leave it as a pile to use as compost.

We had to get rid of it, and fast.

My Hobbit recognized my angst and took over the project. He hired a junk company to come haul it all away. Like the commercials. He pointed his finger at the pile.

And, Poof. Gone.

LESSON

I have in the drafts folders of all my publications a pile of articles I have unpublished because they didn’t perform the way I had hoped. They live there because I intend to revisit them, revise them, and maybe one day revive them into something that does succeed.

I also keep a “saved” file on Substack of all the articles I want to read. Some of them date back well over a year!

My unpublished drafts and my saved-to-read-later folders remind me of this tree I know that lives smack on the border of two states. The yellow arrow, pointing to the lush-green dairy cattle land of Wisconsin while the gnarly dead branches point towards the concrete jungle city of Chicago, Illinois where trees beg to survive growing from square plots carved out of sidewalks.

My publication posts archives (all five of them) are like that half-dead tree. Whenever I look at those unpublished (or de-published) drafts, I think about all my failures and I overflow with apologies. To my audience for giving them crap. To my articles for not writing them better. To the de-published articles for calling them crap. to myself for not being good enough. To the writers whose work I haven’t made the time to comment on.

The list goes on.

But this tree doesn’t apologize for its dead branches.

No guilt about what didn’t survive. No shame about the ugly side visible to everyone. It doesn’t try to hide the dead branches or overthink WHY that side died.

It just lets itself be what it is, partially flourishing, and partially dead.

The tree focused energy where life was happening.

All nutrients flowing to the living side. Not divided between “maybe I can revive this” and “this is actually working.”

The alive half of the tree thrives because it isn’t trying to save the dead half.

For sensitive souls with limited energy reserves, this matters.

What if we protected our energy as fiercely as that tree?

Some things are meant to fall away. Not because you failed. Not because you didn’t try hard enough. Just because that season is complete.

Death isn’t failure. It’s completion.

The living parts NEED the space and energy from what’s released. Your nervous system can’t thrive while carrying all that dead weight.

The accumulated brush IS a nuisance—to my nervous system. That’s space where new things could grow. That’s energy I could redirect to work that doesn’t drain me.

So, I pointed a finger at my unpublished pieces and my saved articles that I’ve ignored for six months or more, and . . . Poof. Gone.

The Autumn ~ Give Yourself Permission

You’re allowed to have a dead side. Everyone does—you just feel it more.

You’re allowed to stop watering what’s clearly not growing.

You’re allowed to let some projects get weeded over.

You’re allowed to be spectacular in your alive parts only.

You’re allowed to let Friday come and clear it all away.

You’re allowed to release what hurts to carry.

Want help sorting your dead branches from your living ones?

The Creator Retreat is where sensitive souls gather to build sustainable creative practices that honor our nervous systems—not hustle culture’s demands.

Upgrade to paid and you’ll get:

Monthly workshops teaching you how to grow your Substack without burning out

Guest experts who understand that “crushing it” isn’t the goal—thriving is

A community of fellow HSPs who get why that failed launch still haunts you

Practical tools for knowing what to release, what to tend, and what to trust

Your nervous system will thank you.