Jeannie Ewing
Oh, Teri Leigh, I feel this with you, my friend. Sometimes it seems that city ordinances ignore the importance and value of opting for a natural way of living, a lifestyle conducive to nature's cycles and rhythms. We, too, live within city limits, and I have a good friend who lives across the street from us who received a bright orange WEED VIOLATION sign in her front yard--when she was going through treatment for brain cancer! I mean, there's so much that the bureaucratic systems do not take into consideration, because they can't. They are made for rules, not complexity. It's sad. I'm sorry you had to be the recipient of one of these.

And the dead tree--well, even dead trees make room for new life. That's what I love about what dies and decays. It becomes compost for something else. That's what gives me hope in my own life, during the times when something has faded or fizzled and I'm not sure what happened. I hold in the back of my heart the possibility that it might be a seed for something new one day.

