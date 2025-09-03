The Creator Quicksand Spiral

Last week I jumped on Zoom with a fellow sensitive soul Substacker.

Within minutes, she was spiraling.

My subscriber growth has tanked over the last couple months.

What am I doing wrong?

I haven't changed anything... maybe that's what I'm doing wrong?

Or did I change something and didn't realize it?

Has my writing gone stale?

The overthinking quicksand almost pulled me in with her. In that moment, I realized my own numbers had dipped recently, and I started to freak out too. (cuz energy is that contagious)

Time for a reframe.

I'm good at reframing for other people. (not always so good at reframing for myself)

The Substack Summer Slump

This wasn't the first person to share with me that she noticed a slow down in June July and August. I've had others tell me this. Some of them downright terrified by the unsubscribes. A couple of them on the verge of solopreneur-depression (oh geez…do I know what that feels like).

When every other note on Substack is some growth hacker saying "grow Grow GROW!!!" and giving you all the pressure to hustle to more More MORE MORE!...that energy can be as contagious as covid...and pull you into a breathless quicksand quicker than an out-of-the-blue sneeze.

That contagious energy vampire virus is toxic!

And we sensitive souls are susceptible to the fear and anxiety so much more than the next guy.

As humans, when we don’t have an explanation for something, our knee-jerk reaction is to surmise, guess, and even make shit up to try to explain something away. (why the hell do we always do that???) As sensitive souls, we usually turn those cause-and-effect guesses into blames onto ourselves...and that results in over-thinking and over-hustling, and over-no-goodness-will-come-of-this.

STOP!

Instead of trying to figure out what we cannot ever understand, let’s bathe in the curiosity of all the things we know that we can never know.

We can't ever know what Substack is doing to the algorithm behind the scenes. But what I can believe in my heart of hearts is that the founders of Substack are intelligent human souls filled with good intentions. Heck, they haven't brought ads to their platform, so they've got some sort of depth in their souls so far, right?

What if I told you this summer subscriber slump might actually be the universe's gift to your nervous system?

Perhaps they are doing things in the algorithm that stops and prevents and hinders the bots from subscribing, and that is showing up in a slow-down. Well, if that's the case...I am happy as a demon in hell that those bots are swirling around in those pits of flames.

And maybe, just maybe, the algorithm is getting better are narrowing down the right and perfect type of people to show your stuff to. And that means smaller numbers, but those smaller numbers reveal more super fans. If that's the case, I'm giggling and skipping to the celebration of the less-is-more game happening right now.

I prefer to accept these potientials of possibilities as my reality vs the self-loathing and self-sabotage of over-thinking that I am doing something horribly wrong that I'll never ever be able to figure out.

The Universe is Staging an Intervention

You're trying too hard when you should be outside enjoying the season!

Think about it. Summer is for slowing down. For longer days and lazy evenings. For wandering without purpose and letting your brain marinate in boredom for five damn seconds.

But the always-on creator culture doesn't give a shit about seasons. Post daily! Engage constantly! Track those metrics like your life depends on it!

Do we really need to be refreshing our subscriber counts instead of, you know, actually enjoying the beach. That's self-torture with wifi.

At The Creator Retreat, we call it "Slow is Sacred." Your nervous system needs cycles. Rest. Actual downtime that isn't productive or measurable.

Maybe your body's been whispering (or screaming) at you all summer: "Put the phone down. Stop checking the stats. Go touch some grass."

Your intuition doesn't care about platform algorithms. It cares about your wellbeing. The summer slowdown is permission to remember that you're a human being, not a content-producing machine.

Quality wins every time

Here's what growth hackers don't understand about sensitive souls: quantity puts us into overdrive, freak-out, self-sabotage mode. We crave quality. Depth. Simplicity. And genuine CARE.

I'd rather have 50 people who actually read my words than 5,000 who ghost-subscribe and never open an email.

I learned this lesson the hard way myself. When one of my notes went viral and I gained hundreds of new subscribers practically overnight. I was thrilled... until I looked at my engagement.

Before the surge: Consistent open rates, posts getting thoughtful comments from sensitive souls sharing their struggles and breakthroughs.

After the surge: My engagement tanked. A few trolls showed up questioning my "woo-woo" approach. Generic comments replaced the deep, vulnerable conversations I treasured.

These new subscribers weren't my people. They didn't give a damn about nervous system health or mindful business practices. They subscribed because of algorithm luck, not soul alignment.

A few weeks later, the unsubscribe wave hit. And you know what? I felt relieved.

That's what quantity without quality does to our souls. It makes us doubt our weird, wonderful gifts and chase validation from people who'll never truly see us.

As those misaligned subscribers filtered out naturally, my engagement bounced back stronger. Smaller audience, deeper conversations, and my programs filled with people who actually wanted to get to know me.

Reframe Your Success Metrics

Hustle culture has poisoned our definition of success. For sensitive souls, chasing vanity metrics is a fast track to creator burnout and creative death.

So let's redefine what actually matters:

Depth of comments and conversations.

Are people sharing vulnerable stories? Asking meaningful questions? That's gold.

Real impact on readers' lives.

The "your words changed everything for me" messages trump a thousand generic likes.

Your energy levels and creative satisfaction.

If creating feels like soul-sucking work, you're measuring the wrong things.

Quality of community connections.

Are you building relationships or collecting numbers?

Homework

Go back through your most meaningful reader interactions this month. Screenshot them. Print them out. These are your real success metrics.

And please, for the love of your nervous system, stop checking your growth stats daily. Give yourself permission to trust the natural ebb and flow instead of forcing artificial growth that leads to burnout.

The summer slowdown isn't sabotaging your success. It's steering you toward authentic connection over empty growth.

There’s still a couple more weeks before the equinox. Before you try balancing an egg on its end or standing broom upright, why not use these last sacred days of summer to, I don’t know, go outside and enjoy the sunshine?

Speaking of reframing success metrics... if money anxiety and that teeter-totter ride of abundance and scarcity is part of your creator burnout spiral, The Creator Retreat’s sister publication Abundant Money Mindset is inviting 30 sensitive souls into a 9-week sacred container to explore a massive reframe on money relationships. This program is a perfect companion to the work we do here at the Creator Retreat.