Spiritual Inner Work

The Sacred Balance of Truth and Grace

Cohort: Thursday September 5 12pm EDT

Replay for Paid Subscribers: Friday September 6

You know that feeling when you have something important to say, but the words get stuck somewhere between your heart and your throat?

Or when you finally do speak your truth, but it comes out sideways - either too soft to be heard or too sharp to be received?

September is about finding that sacred middle ground. The place where your authentic voice lives - clear enough to be understood, gentle enough to be welcomed.

We're wired for connection through communication. Just like the breath that moves in and out of your lungs, healthy communication requires both speaking and listening, giving and receiving, truth-telling and grace-holding.

But for sensitive souls, this balance feels nearly impossible. We either shrink ourselves to avoid conflict, or we explode when the pressure gets too much. Neither feels good. Neither creates the connection we're craving.

This month's spiritual lesson guides you back to your natural communication rhythms through:

Where you swallow your truth (and why this creates more problems than it solves)

How proper alignment creates effortless expression - the surprising connection between your posture and your voice

The JALA Method - a simple practice for speaking from your heart instead of your head

Three sacred levels of listening that transform every conversation from performance to presence

Business Outer Action

Crafting an Honest & Pure Offer

Magickal monetization for sensitive souls

Cohort: Thursday September 5 12pm EDT

Replay: Friday September 6

"An offer rings true when it is heard as pure."

Most monetization advice feels gross because it asks you to create offers based on scarcity, urgency, or manipulated desire. No wonder it makes our souls recoil.

This month's business lesson takes a completely different approach. We're going to explore what happens when you craft offers from a place of genuine passion, honest value, and pure generosity.

We'll look at the reality behind Substack monetization (spoiler: it's harder than they tell you), explore different ways sensitive souls can actually make money on the platform, and the one monetization strategy that works so beautifully for our nervous systems.

You'll learn:

How to find the sweet spot between what excites you and what others need

Why community-based offers work better for sensitive souls than traditional hustle for paid subscriptions.

Real examples from Creator Retreat participants who've launched their own offerings

The goal is to create something so aligned and authentic that your right people feel it in their bones.

September's Yoga Nidra

Finding Your Voice in the Sacred Meadow

This month, we're exploring the delicate art of speaking and listening, addressing those moments when we feel unheard or caught in cycles of miscommunication. Our September yoga nidra practice invites you into a peaceful meadow filled with wildflowers, where nature itself becomes our teacher in authentic expression.

In this guided journey, you'll discover a sacred circle of light at the meadow's heart and connect with an ancient standing stone—a powerful symbol of grounded truth-telling that has witnessed countless seasons of honest expression. Through gentle visualization and breathwork, you'll explore the bridge between your heart and throat, learning to speak your truth with compassion while creating space for deep, receptive listening.

Whether you've been struggling to find your voice in challenging conversations or seeking to listen more fully to others, this practice offers a return to the natural rhythm of authentic communication. The standing stone becomes your anchor point—a sacred space you can revisit whenever you need to reconnect with your genuine voice or remember the wisdom that lives in mindful silence.

Join us in the meadow this month as we cultivate the courage to speak truthfully and the grace to listen with open hearts.

Guest Presenter: Michael Thompson

Writing Workshop - Mining the Gold

Cohort: Thursday September 12 12pm EDT

*This event is for cohort members only*

This workshop will be an opportunity to actively workshop your writing, together in a supportive group setting.

IMPORTANT - by September 8, please choose a published article you would like to workshop and send a 50-word summary (you can use AI to write the summary) and a link to the article.

Michael Thompson of shy by design & Writing to L(Earn)

Michael Thompson is a storytelling coach, communication strategist, and author of the best-selling book Shy by Design: 12 Timeless Principles to Quietly Stand Out. Over the last decade, he's worked with hundreds of thoughtful people - ranging from CEOs to second graders - to ensure their voices are heard and their words are read.

His work has been featured in Fast Company, Big Think, Forbes, and the Blog of Steven Pressfield. When he's not helping clients' words rise, he can be found exploring the Mediterranean with his wife and two boys.

This is exactly the kind of guidance we've been craving - practical, gentle, and designed specifically for those of us who prefer depth over volume.

Bonus Presentation: Suzy Rowlands

Unmute Your Voice: The Power of Questions

Cohort: Tuesday September 23 12pm EDT

Replay: Wednesday September 24

The way we speak shapes the way we live. In this interactive workshop, we'll explore how simple, curious questions can dissolve fear, unlock clarity, and expand what's possible in communication.

Expect to play with the NLP Meta Model in groups, discover how language opens doors rather than closes them, and finish with a grounding meditation to anchor your voice in truth.

Suzy Rowlands

Suzy is a public speaking coach, meditation teacher, and host of The Art of Expression podcast. Drawing on NLP, mindfulness, and decades of speaking experience, she understands both the intense fear of speaking and the elements that make communication truly compelling. Suzy helps people move through fear and speak with presence, authenticity, and heart.

Bonus Presentation: James Bailey

Unmute Your Voice: The Power of Questions

Cohort: Date TBD

In my early 30's I stayed in an unhappy marriage because....my identity was tied up in a net worth that I didn't want to cut in half. I discovered I couldn't, and shouldn't put a number on my identity.

Through his own story of aligning his relationship with money, James will lead cohort members through a conversation about their own money-stories and how those narratives can hold us back from realization of abundance, and how we can untangle those knots.

James Bailey

My name is James. My Substack - On Money and Meaning represents the intersection of my professional and personal life. I own a wealth management business where we empower meaningful lives for clients by aligning their finances with their dreams. When I’m not being a dad to my twin daughters and a loving spouse to my wife, I am a personal development practitioner – exploring how to become a better human being and become better at being human.

We've spent months grounding ourselves, releasing perfectionism, learning to receive support, and now is the time to craft authentic offers that share our gifts with the world.

If you've been struggling with visibility, promotion, or just finding your voice as a creator, September's lessons will give you practical tools wrapped in spiritual wisdom.

