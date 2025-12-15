This is part of a series where we are sharing real stories from people who walked through the Creator Retreat with us this year. When we all started back in March, none of us really knew what we were getting into. We just knew we needed something different. Something slower. A pace of growing our creative work that didn’t leave us depleted and questioning why we were doing this in the first place. These stories are what actually happened when we gave ourselves permission to build our Substack publications from a place of soul alignment instead of hustle.

“The person I was at the start felt meek and small.

The person I am now feels stronger and more confident.”

~Sam Messersmith

Sam came to the Creator Retreat from what she described as rock bottom. Having left a corporate job and been unemployed for longer than she imagined, she’d been in what felt like a dark night of the soul for years. When she first encountered TeriLeigh on Substack, something shifted.

“Seeing her kind of gave me a lifeline.”

When she signed up for The Creator Retreat, she didn’t know what she was stepping into. She just knew she needed to say yes.

“It was an unnameable force pushing me toward something I didn’t understand, and I just said yes.”

Where She Started

Sam arrived needing safety. She needed people who understood sensitivity without explanation, and a place where she didn’t have to brace against the world.

She came hoping for community, “a group of sensitive souls with a shared drive to step into creativity.”

What she found was deeper than she expected.

The Shift She Didn’t See Coming

The first sign showed up in her body.

“My posture had changed in a good way. I had been keeping myself small. The work allowed me to take up space.”

She started standing differently, and moving differently. Her body stopped apologizing for being present. When she started feeling comfortable taking up space in her body, she started taking up space in her life, and that meant being more loud and proud on Substack.

“It’s been such a subtle shift that keeps compounding on itself. I’m putting myself out there in ways I don’t think I ever would have before.”

“There’s a lot more vulnerability in my writing… it feels honest.”

Her audience felt it. She felt it too. Someone in the cohort told her about a piece she’d written: “I don’t know why, but this is my favorite thing you’ve done.”

Sam thought: “Me too.”

She became more human in her work.

“Creator Retreat helped me become more human.”

The Community That Held Her

There was a day when Sam faced something difficult outside the retreat. She mentioned it to the group, not asking for anything specific.

Someone said: “We’re behind you. Imagine us behind you today.”

“I felt that. I really felt that.”

She carried those words with her through the day. The image of people standing behind her became real, tangible, grounding.

This is what the community became for her, not just encouraging words, but felt support.

“Community has been so important. I was supported in ways I can hardly put into words.”

The group showed up in small, steady ways: messages, celebrations, quiet presence, and supportive grounding.

She wasn’t walking alone anymore.

The Moment She’ll Never Forget

One session shifted in an unexpected way. The schedule changed and something more intimate opened instead.

Sam describes it like this:

“It felt like my birthday as a little kid in the best way.”

During that gathering, the group did a chakra circle. Reflections were offered to her that landed differently than anything had before.

“It was the best kind of light shining on me. I didn’t have to dim myself.”

Her strengths were named clearly. Her intuition was recognized. Parts of herself she had pushed away were welcomed back.

“You named the chakras that were strong for me. I had pushed those parts away. You gave me permission to trust them again.”

She felt “lit from within.”

“It was hugely validating in a way I didn’t know I needed.”

This became a moment she knew she would carry with her long after the year ended.

Learning to Receive

Sam was a scholarship recipient for the retreat. Even that became part of her learning.

“Being a scholarship recipient taught me how to receive.”

She learned she didn’t need to overperform to earn her place. She didn’t need to do anything extra to justify being there.

“I realized showing up as who I am is enough.”

This shifted something fundamental. She began living from that truth. Creating from that truth. Standing from that truth.

“Receiving has been such a big part of this experience. Receiving love, receiving validation, receiving who I am reflected back to me.”

What the Year Became

When Sam looks back at the year, one word captures it:

“Homecoming. This feels like a homecoming for who I am. A return to wholeness for my soul.”

She didn’t just gain skills or build a publication. She returned to herself.

The version of herself she had been keeping small. The version she had been hiding. The version she had stopped trusting.

“The person I was when we first started felt meek and small. The person standing here now feels stronger and more confident.”

She didn’t know confidence was what she’d find here.

“I didn’t know I was going to gain confidence doing this.”

But that’s what the year gave her. Not through force or pushing. Through support, community, and permission to take up space.

If This Touches Something in You

If Sam’s story touches something in you, if you’re in a season that feels like rock bottom and you need a lifeline, if you’ve been keeping yourself small and you’re ready to take up space, there may be a place for you here.

The Creator Retreat is a ten-month container for sensitive souls building creative practices on Substack. A place where you can show up as you are and discover that’s already enough. A place where your voice can open at its own pace. A place where community means felt support in your actual body, beyond just encouraging comments on the internet.

Sam named her year “homecoming.” If you feel even a small pull toward that kind of return to yourself, I invite you to explore whether this retreat might meet you the same way it met her.

Join the Waitlist