When the Ground Shifts Beneath You

There is a language the body speaks long before the mind catches up.

Cut off at the knees. Went weak in the knees. Didn’t have a leg to stand on. The rug pulled out from under me. We use these phrases so casually, not realizing how literally they land in the body — in the hips, the knees, the calves, the feet. The root chakra, that foundational energy center governing our legs and our sense of standing in the world, is where safety, security, stability, and structure all take root. Or, as the case may be, where they begin to unravel.

Teri Leigh, in her teaching “Un-woo-woo-ing the Chakras,” puts it plainly: “Your root chakra manages the messages and information running through your body about safety, security, foundation, stability, and structure.” And when that foundation is shaken, the body doesn’t stay silent. It speaks in symptoms. It speaks in patterns. It speaks in the beliefs we hold, often without knowing we hold them.

This is a story about learning to listen — and then doing something about it.

Uprooted: A Personal Reckoning

In the first week of May, sitting with Teri Leigh’s Creator Retreat cohort for the second year in a row, I found myself arriving at the root chakra lesson again. The same week of the program. The same season of the year. But not the same woman.

A year earlier, it was during this very same lesson that I became quietly, devastatingly aware that my beloved sister-in-law, Kendra, was not going to survive the cancer. She passed in early June. And now, a full year later, as Teri Leigh asked us to consider, “What knocks you off your feet?” — the answer rose in me immediately:

Kendra’s death.

My twin brother brought Kendra to meet us shortly after our first child was born, 30 years ago. She and I became instant, effortless friends — bonded by phone calls and proximity of heart even when miles separated us. Over the years we shared everything: health, wellness, and spirituality; parenting, homeschooling, and home decorating; thrifting and truth-telling. Losing her was not simply losing a sister-in-law. It was losing a companion, a constant, a mirror — we were literally mistaken for one another so many times, and people even thought we were twins, when it was my brother and I who were actually twins!

Kendra’s death has also been creatively silencing. In the year since she passed, I have struggled to maintain any consistency in my creative output, whether in my Substack posts and notes or in establishing the body of healing work I have long felt called to share. I would begin and stall. Show up and disappear. The roots of my creative identity, I now understand, were tangled up with hers. Who was I without the conversations we shared, the mutual encouragement, the witness she offered to who I was becoming. (Crying again as I reread this.) Losing her didn’t just uproot me personally. It uprooted the creator in me.

So, in April this year, just weeks before this root chakra lesson in early May, I found myself floundering again, creatively adrift in a way I couldn’t immediately explain. It was Teri Leigh who named it for me: I was approaching the anniversary of the trips I had made to be with Kendra, to care for her, to accompany her to appointments, and to simply be present with her in what we didn’t yet know were her final weeks. My body and my subconscious had been keeping that anniversary even while my conscious mind had moved on. The creative stalling wasn’t laziness or resistance. It was grief, right on schedule, doing what grief does — returning to the roots.

And then, I discovered a belief I hadn’t known I was carrying:

I don’t know how to live without Kendra.

Sit with that for a moment. Not knowing how to live is a roadblock to living itself. The body, faithful and literal as it is, heard that message and responded accordingly. Within weeks of her passing, my body began to speak: tightness through my hips and calves, pain in my feet, the abrupt cessation of my cycles, hair loss, weight gain. Yes, these are also recognized markers of menopause. But I had not experienced them before her death. They arrived, all of them, immediately after.

The timing was not coincidence. It was communication.

A Second Pillar, a Prior Loss

Grief, it turns out, has layers — and the root chakra holds them all.

Ten years ago, my father passed suddenly, following a brief stroke-like episode. My relationship with him had not been particularly close; we had lived six hours apart for two decades, and our phone calls were rare. And yet, when he was gone, I felt something structural give way inside me. I described it then as losing one of my pillars. He had always been there — not prominently, not loudly, but steadily — like the footings of a house: underground, unseen, utterly essential to the stability of everything built above.

You don’t think about footings. Until the building shifts.

That is what an imbalanced root chakra can feel like: a subtle but pervasive sense that the ground beneath you is no longer solid. And when the ground shifts, we compensate. Teri Leigh describes it this way: “An imbalanced root chakra shows up as overthinking, people pleasing, overgiving, hoarding, trying too hard, overdoing, over-busyness, and overachieving. We overcompensate for not feeling safe by trying to control everything we can.”

Sound familiar? It did to me.

For those of us who create — who write, who build, who offer our work and our voice to the world — an unsteady root chakra doesn’t just show up in our personal lives. It shows up on the blank page. It shows up in the inconsistency, the procrastination, the bursts of frantic output followed by long silences. It shows up as the inability to establish and maintain a creative rhythm, because creativity requires a kind of safety, the felt sense that it is safe to be seen, safe to be heard, safe to put something real into the world and have it received. When the root is shaken, that safety evaporates. We either push too hard, producing from a place of proving rather than flowing, or we go quiet altogether, unable to find the ground beneath our creative feet.

From Uprooted to Restored

Here is what I know: beliefs buried in the subconscious body do not dissolve simply because we become aware of them. Awareness is the first step — the essential step — but it is not the last.

Through my practice of ThetaHealing®, I worked with the belief I don’t know how to live without Kendra, and with the many smaller, tangled beliefs that surfaced alongside it. I brought them up into the light of conscious awareness. I made a conscious choice to have them changed through the practice of focused, spiritual meditation that speaks not just to the thinking mind but to the subconscious patterns underneath.

In the three weeks that followed, something in me began to stir. I can only describe it the way nature demonstrates it: like a tree emerging from winter dormancy. Slowly, steadily, surprisingly — coming alive again.

Perfect timing for a root chakra recalibration.

What This Has to Do with You

You may not have lost a Kendra. But you have almost certainly been knocked off your feet by something.

Perhaps it was a loss — sudden or slow, expected or shattering. Perhaps it was a relationship that withdrew its support, a financial foundation that crumbled, a health diagnosis, a betrayal, a transition that left you scrambling for solid ground. Perhaps it was a foundation that has never felt solid. Something, at any rate, that your body has been quietly speaking about, whether for many years or one.

Teri Leigh’s question is worth sitting with: What knocks me off my feet?

And my question: What beliefs do I carry that hinder my creativity? And, why am I feeling so “at sea”?!

Maybe, having read my story, you’re even thinking, “I want a root chakra recalibration!”

Well….. as part of my “coming alive”, I have been inspired to create The Root Chakra Recalibration video for you, a guided ThetaHealing® session, designed to do the work for you that awareness alone cannot: to shift the negative charge held in trauma memories, to release the identities and definitions that no longer serve you, and to download to you new ways of knowing yourself to be safe and secure, supported and stable.

This is not “abstract philosophy to ponder” as Teri Leigh says is typical of chakra system gurus. These are tools that I deploy on your behalf. Practical, prayerful, powerful tools for changing the patterns you have lived out — from the roots up.

The Root Chakra Recalibration video coming soon!

Kyle Fisk, author of this piece, is available for 1-1 Theta Healing Sessions.

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