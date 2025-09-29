Here’s what is coming in The Creator Retreat this month. When opportunities look perfect but feel wrong, your inner compass knows first. October teaches sensitive creators to trust that wisdom. Upgrade to paid to access workshop replays, the complete Guest Presenter archive, and our full library of soul-aligned business guidance.

Spiritual Inner Work

Intuition & Self-Awareness: Trusting Your Third Eye

Cohort: Thursday October 2 12pm EDT

Replay for Paid Subscribers: Friday October 3

You know that moment when you’re faced with what looks like an amazing opportunity, but something deep in your gut whispers “no”?

Or those times when you completely ignore the red flags because you want to make someone else happy?

Or when well-meaning advice feels completely wrong for you, even though it sounds perfectly logical?

October is about learning to trust that inner compass - especially when the outside world is pulling you in directions that don’t align with your soul.

For sensitive souls, this feels especially tricky. We’re natural empaths, which means we absorb the emotions and opinions of others so easily that we can lose track of what’s actually ours. We feel what they feel, want what they want, and end up making decisions based on their energy instead of our own truth.

This month’s spiritual lesson guides you back to your own inner knowing through the wisdom of your third eye - that sacred space where all five senses merge into the sixth sense of intuition.

We’ll explore:

Where you absorb others’ feelings instead of trusting your own (and why this leads to decisions that drain you)

How the sinus cavity becomes your intuitive headquarters - the surprising anatomy of inner knowing

The AJNA Method - simple practices to distinguish your truth from everyone else’s emotional static

Energetic boundary techniques that help sensitive souls stay connected to their own wisdom, even in overwhelming situations

Business Outer Action

Creating Your Values-Based Decision Framework

Soul-led success for sensitive creators

Cohort: Thursday October 2 12pm EDT

Replay: Friday October 3

After seven months of building your creative foundation, you’ve probably started getting offers, collaboration requests, and opportunities that look amazing . . . on paper.

But, not every opportunity that seems good is actually right for you.

This month’s business lesson helps you create a practical framework for making decisions about your writing, your business, and your publication that honor your authentic values instead of just chasing what looks successful.

Together we will:

Excavate your real values from actual experience (not what you think you should value)

Apply the sacred trinity of decision-making - why three words create the perfect balance of clarity and flexibility

Test opportunities against your framework before saying yes

Explore real examples of values-based decisions from Creator Retreat participants who’ve learned to trust their compass

Create a decision-making process so aligned with your authentic self that your right opportunities feel effortless, and your wrong ones become obvious before you get in too deep.

October’s Yoga Nidra

Moonlit Garden of Inner Knowing

This month’s practice invites you into a luminescent midnight garden where glowing flowers light your path to deeper self-trust. Under the gentle radiance of a full moon, you’ll wander through this enchanted space where certain blooms appear to have captured fragments of starlight, creating natural beacons of guidance.

As you move along the softly illuminated pathway, each step encourages you to trust in gradual unfolding - learning to rely on the subtle light that appears exactly when you need it. This practice guides you to rest beside a particularly radiant flower, where the garden’s quiet stillness creates space for your own inner wisdom to emerge.

Through guided visualization, you’ll explore how your intuition naturally glows like these luminescent blossoms - soft yet persistent, ready to illuminate even the most uncertain steps. The moonlit garden becomes a sacred space for developing trust in your own inner knowing, especially when external voices threaten to drown out your authentic guidance.

Whether you’ve been struggling with self-doubt or simply wanting to strengthen your connection to inner wisdom, this practice offers a gentle return to the steady light that lives within you - available whenever you choose to turn inward and listen.

Guest Presenter: Beckett Johnson

Write Like A Compass - Wielding Badass Leaving Haters Spinning

Cohort: Thursday October 10 12pm EDT

Replay: Friday October 11

Critics, haters, and self-doubt—oh my! The road to authentic writing isn’t just filled with obstacles; it’s practically a jungle. But what if you had a built-in compass that could guide you through the noise and straight to your true creative north? Spoiler alert: You do.

In this workshop, we’ll uncover the intuitive tools you already have to silence self-sabotage, reframe criticism, and create with clarity and confidence. You’ll learn how to transform outside judgment into rocket fuel for your most fearless writing yet. This isn’t about ignoring the haters—it’s about leaving them so dizzy in your wake that they can’t keep up.

Through playful, hands-on exercises and actionable insights, we’ll dive into how to ground yourself in purpose, harness your creative instincts, and write in a way that truly resonates with your audience. Whether you’re building a Substack empire or just want to stop second-guessing your words, this workshop will help you write boldly, unapologetically, and—dare we say it—like a badass.

So, let the critics spin out. You’re here to chart your own course.

Beckett is a creator, writer, and intuitive maverick behind Quantum Nomad, a Substack that blends heartfelt stories, sharp wit, and bold insights to explore creativity and life’s biggest questions. Known for turning criticism into creative rocket fuel, Beckett helps others silence self-doubt, embrace their unique voice, and write with unapologetic confidence.

After a journey of reinvention that involved overcoming challenges most would write memoirs about, Beckett discovered the secret to fearless writing: trusting your inner compass and leaving the haters spinning. His workshops combine practical tools, intuitive practices, and a dash of humor, guiding participants to unlock clarity, purpose, and bold creativity.

Through Quantum Nomad and beyond, Beckett inspires audiences to chart their own course, connect with their true north, and write like the compass-wielding badasses they are.

Bonus Presentation: Jeannie Ewing

Stories That Choose You ~ A Sacred Writing Practice

Cohort: Thursday October 30 12pm-1:30 Eastern USA TimeZone

Replay: Friday October 31

There are stories that want to be told through you. They choose you. Sometimes writing feels intimidating and even terrifying, because we have an idea or a plan for what we want to write. In this mini-session, you will begin with a short meditation that includes your Creator Breath, SanKalpa, and the recitation of several prompts. As you open and surrender to whatever nudges you, you will have thirty minutes of quiet writing time based on the prompts (or not--whatever comes to you is fine). You can create fictional stories, write poetry, draft an essay, or just journal or doodle. This is your sacred time for creativity to blossom. Once our thirty minutes ends, we will regather and share with the group what the process or experience was like. This is a practice you can adopt or adapt anytime.

We’ve spent months building your foundation

Establishing your sense of self, releasing perfectionism, learning to speak your truth, and now it’s time to develop the inner compass that will guide every decision moving forward.

If you’ve been struggling with overwhelm from too many opportunities, confusion about which direction to take your creative work, or simply wanting to trust yourself more deeply, October’s lessons will give you the spiritual practices and practical tools to navigate from your center.

As a paid subscriber you gain access to our full library of all workshops, guest presentations, and bonus events.

What feels most challenging about trusting your own judgment in your creative work? We’d love to hear your honest thoughts in the comments.

