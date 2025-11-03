Here’s what is coming in The Creator Retreat this month. Upgrade to paid to access workshop replays, the complete Guest Presenter archive, and our full library of soul-aligned business guidance.

Spiritual Inner Work

Holding Your Vision When Results Feel Slow

Cohort: Thursday November 6 12pm EDT

Replay for Paid Subscribers: Friday November 7

You know that moment when you’ve done everything “right” but the results still aren’t showing up? When you’re creating your best work, but the subscribers aren’t flooding in? When you question whether this whole creative journey is actually meant for you, or if you’re just fooling yourself?

November is about learning to hold faith when the evidence isn’t there yet - trusting that your creative calling is real even when the metrics say otherwise.

For sensitive souls, this feels especially vulnerable. We need validation. We crave tangible proof that we’re on the right path. And when we don’t see immediate results, that gremlin voice gets loud: “Maybe you’re not good enough. Maybe this was a mistake. Maybe you should just quit and get a ‘real’ job.”

This month’s spiritual lesson guides you into the wisdom of your crown chakra - that sacred space where you connect to something bigger than your individual ego, where faith replaces forcing, and where you learn to trust the timing of your creative unfolding.

We’ll explore:

Why sensitive souls struggle most with faith (and how our need for control actually blocks our success)

The difference between spiritual bypassing and authentic trust in your creative path

The Crown Connection Method - practices to access guidance beyond your anxious mind

How to hold space for both doubt and faith simultaneously, without abandoning your dreams when results feel slow

Business Outer Action

Entrepreneurship: Writing a Business Plan

Soul-led success for sensitive creators

Cohort: Thursday November 6 12pm EDT

Replay: Friday November 7

You’ve spent ten months building your creative foundation, clarifying your values, and showing up consistently. Now it’s time to bring it all together into a roadmap that actually honors how you work.

Traditional business plans are designed for hustle culture. They demand aggressive growth projections, exhausting timelines, and metrics that have nothing to do with sustainable success for sensitive souls.

This month’s business lesson gives you a gentle framework for understanding all the aspects of your creative business—without the toxic productivity pressure.

Together we will:

Explore the five essential aspects of business (Admin & Executive, Finance & Accounting, Sales & Marketing, Systems & Operations, and Human Resources)

Discover your North Star—the ‘why’ behind your work through mission, vision, and core values

Understand money as energy and create financial goals that feel abundant, not anxiety-inducing

Design sustainable structures that work with your energy, not against it

Build your support ecosystem based on reciprocal relationships, not transactional ones

This is a living document designed to honor your sensitivity, celebrate your weirdness, and keep you grounded in what actually matters: sustainable, soul-aligned success.

Remember: Slow is sacred. This is a marathon, not a sprint.

November’s Yoga Nidra

Starlit Sky of Cosmic Connection

This month’s practice invites you to lie beneath a vast night sky blanketed with countless stars. As you rest on soft grass, each breath illuminates the stars more brightly, reflecting the limitless potential of your spirit and your connection to something far greater than yourself.

As you gaze upward, you’ll watch the celestial display gradually reveal itself—first the brightest stars like ancient beacons, then dimmer stars emerging like hidden treasures, until finally the Milky Way appears as a river of light flowing across the darkness. Some stars pulse with different colors—red embers, golden warmth, blue-white brilliance—each reminding you of the dynamic, ever-changing nature of the universe.

Through guided visualization, you’ll sense the true depth of what you’re seeing: these aren’t just points of light on a flat surface, but windows into infinite space. The practice helps you realize that you’re not just observing this vastness—you’re part of it. The same elements that burn in distant stars flow through your own body.

This practice guides you to rest in the profound comfort that you are held in an infinite web of cosmic life, connected to a broader tapestry of existence. When existential anxieties arise or uncertainty feels overwhelming, this starlit sky becomes a sacred space for remembering your meaningful place within the grand unfolding of the universe—supported by a purpose larger than yourself.

Guest Presenter: Kelly Flanagan

Cohort: Thursday November 13 12pm EDT

Replay: Friday November 14

Let Your Soul Lead Your Success

“Success occurs in the privacy of the soul.” Rick Rubin said that. And if you were simply a soul, success would be that simple. However, you’re not. When you were a toddler, you began building a second self to protect your soul. We call that second self the ego, and it has a very different definition of success. Your ego defines success as acheivement of your ambition, while your soul defines success as attunement with your intuition. Your ego is heard in your mind. Your soul is experienced in your body. In this session, learn about these two engines which are always propelling your creative life, and learn how you can harmonize the two as you go public with what you’re passionate about.

Dr. Kelly Flanagan is an author, speaker, relationship coach, and licensed clinical psychologist with two decades of expertise in interpersonal relationships. His thought leadership has been featured in The 5 Love Languages, the TODAY Show, Reader’s Digest, HuffPost, and Success Magazine. Kelly’s two non-fiction books, Loveable and True Companions, debuted as #1 New Releases in Interpersonal Relations, and his national bestselling first novel, The Unhiding of Elijah Campbell, has earned multiple literary awards. Kelly’s gift for communicating relationship wisdom in humorous and heartfelt ways has made him a sought-after speaker across various industries, from real estate to professional athletic organizations including the Green Bay Packers. On his Substack, Kelly enjoys helping kind people navigate the complexities of human connection. Join more than 15,000 people who are doing the inner work that makes relationships work.

Bonus Presentation: Kyle Fisk

Healing the Paradox: Learning to Receive Support, Abundance & Feedback

Cohort: Friday November 7 12pm-1:30 Eastern USA TimeZone

Replay: Saturday November 8

In our ThetaHealing® group healing sessions, we journey together into the subconscious mind to uncover the hidden belief systems that quietly shape our lives. These deeply embedded beliefs, usually formed through experiences for the purpose of self-protection, act as invisible barriers, influencing your choices, relationships, and ability to achieve your goals.

Many sensitive souls carry profound blocks to receiving. This shows up not only in difficulty receiving money or abundance, but also in how they respond to feedback, advice, or input from others. Like an anemone recoiling at the slightest touch, they pull back from constructive criticism, interpreting guidance as attack. This hypersensitivity creates a painful paradox: the very feedback that could propel them forward feels threatening, keeping them isolated in their struggles.

Through guided exploration, we identify the patterns of self-sabotage and imposter syndrome that keep us standing at the threshold of success, at the door looking in but never crossing through. The belief systems operating beneath your awareness convince you that you’re not worthy, not ready, or not “real” enough to claim what you’ve worked so hard to create.

Collectively, we all benefit from each others’ revelations and healings. Healing for one is healing for all. Together we will transform the subconscious programmings in order to transform our responses, changing our perception of receiving from threat to gift. Together, we create a sense of safety in order to open ourselves up to abundance, to support, and to the magnificent greatness of being the ONE each of us were created to be.

Kyle Fisk, Certified ThetaHealing Practitioner

I’m Kyle Fisk, a Certified ThetaHealing® Practitioner and AuraCloud® System Analysis provider, located in Seneca, IL. I offer in-person and virtual sessions, depending on your preference or the service you choose.

I use several different healing techniques as I work with each individual and intuitively choose what works best, in that moment for that individual.

I feel lucky to have been introduced to “energy work” modes of healing decades ago, as a teenager, when my parents began to take us to a chiropractor who used a method called kinesiology, a bio-feedback mechanism known as “muscle testing.” It opened my mind to the possibilities!

When I married and moved away, I no longer had that kind of help available for addressing my health issues, and I decided I needed to learn how to help myself and my family. I began with the physical level, learning about herbs and supplements, then moved to learning tapping and scripting techniques to clear stuck emotions and change limiting beliefs.

ALL of these various methods work, and I have stories of profound shifts. I had always felt there had to be a more effective and efficient way to heal. Finally, I learned about ThetaHealing and became a certified practitioner. Now, I am ready to offer the benefits of my learning and my God-given gifts to the world.

If you would like to get to know me and learn more about how I can help you become whole, please book a free consultation. I look forward to meeting you!

We’ve spent eight months building your creative foundation.

Establishing your sense of self, releasing perfectionism, learning to speak your truth, developing your inner compass—and now it’s time to hold faith in your path when the evidence isn’t there yet.

November teaches you to trust your calling even when the metrics say otherwise, and gives you the practical framework to understand all aspects of your soul-aligned business.

If you’ve been struggling with doubt about your creative path, confusion about business fundamentals, or difficulty receiving support and abundance, November’s lessons will give you the spiritual practices and practical tools to keep faith while building sustainably.

