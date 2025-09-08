Guest Presentation:

Michael Thompson

Mining for Gems in Your Writing

Thursday September 11, 12pm Eastern Time - Cohort Live Zoom

Friday September 12 - replay posted for paid subscribers

Michael Thompson wants to zoom with little tiny ME???

I got the email the very same day as I read about his practice of reaching out for zoom calls with people he respected and wanted to get to know.

"Hi Teri, Tom Kuegler mentioned you and I've been reading your work. I love what you're doing. Would you be interested in jumping on a quick Zoom to get to know each other?"

As in the

of

, he’s HUGE on Substack, and I’m just a nobody trying to break into the scene.

I literally laughed out loud.

The universe has a sense of humor, but this was next-level cosmic timing.

The Writing Voice That Lives in My Head

For the next few months, I found myself on multiple group zoom calls with Michael. It started in Tom’s community, but then Michael started offering Friday writing workshops of his own, and I attended every single one I could.

In the four years I spent as a creative writing major in college and the multiple writing workshops I’d attended since then, I’d never experienced a workshop like Michael’s. The insights he gave to my writing changed my approach to writing forever. And the insights he gave others started to embed themselves in my head. I rarely write an article now without hearing some tidbit of wisdom in Michael’s voice inside my head as I write.

The man has this gift for finding the precious gems buried in your messy first drafts and pulling them straight to the surface. "This right here," he'd say, highlighting a single sentence buried in paragraph three, "this is your headline. This is what makes people stop scrolling."

He taught me how to write introductions that grab people by the heart flutter. Before Michael, I'd ramble for three paragraphs before getting to the point. Now I lead with the moment that matters most. The thing that makes you lean forward and think, "Wait, what happened next?"

He showed me how to write about a tiny moment to tell a big story. Show-Don’t-Tell took on a whole new meaning when he explained it through his own story about a simple glass of water he brought to his wife and then helped me rewrite an article focusing entirely on a tiny moment detail that told the whole story in sensory imagery.

He delivers all this game-changing feedback with this warm, encouraging energy that makes you actually excited to rewrite instead of wanting to hide under a blanket.

Who He Is Professionally

Michael Thompson is a storytelling coach, communication strategist, and author of Shy by Design: 12 Timeless Principles to Quietly Stand Out. He built his entire career on turning his biggest weakness into his superpower.

Michael grew up not just as an introvert, but as an introvert with a stutter. Cue the bullying, ridicule, and awkward homework presentations. Today, he is a successful communication coach, MBA lecturer, and father of two young boys. The transformation between these two versions of himself is the foundation of everything he teaches.

As a communication strategist, MBA leadership lecturer, and writer, he helps smart and thoughtful people break through the noise to ensure their voice is heard and their words are read. His work has appeared in Fast Company, Insider, INC, Apple News, and the Blog of Steven Pressfield.

“His ability to simplify the complex reminds me of my days at Apple”,

says Denise Young, former Head of HR and Talent at Apple.

But what really sets Michael apart is this: Despite being shy with a stutter, he decided to get a job in sales. That fact alone says a lot about him. He didn't try to work around his shyness—he went straight into the fire and figured out how to thrive there on his own terms.

Now he lives in coastal Catalunya Spain with his wife and two boys, helping storytelling to take shape for writers around the world. He's the guy who sees the story in others and has a gift for coaxing it into existence. When he's not teaching at the master's program in Barcelona or working with clients whose books get selected by the Financial Times as must-reads, he's writing pieces like "Love is water"—those tiny moment stories that completely wreck you in the best way.

This Week's Master Class in Real-Time Writing

This workshop is interactive feedback in real time. We're talking about the nitty-gritty: style, structure, voice, and tone. The stuff that separates good writing from writing that stops people in their tracks.

He's encouraging all of us to jump in, offer insights, and learn together. This is a master class in collaborative editing where we all get to see behind the curtain of how exceptional writing actually gets made. Through community workshopping, Michael teaches you how to trust your own voice while making it stronger. He shows you how to take the messy, beautiful truth of your experience and turn it into something that moves people.

I'm going to be completely honest with you: If I had another book to write and the money to hire him, I would pay Michael to help me with every single step. Every paragraph. Every transition. Every headline. Not because I can't write, but because he has this magickal skill of helping me pixie dust my own writing!

This is a masterclass in becoming the writer you didn't know you could be.