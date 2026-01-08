“The rhythm came first. The confidence came after. The practice is what changed me.”

Mel arrived at the Creator Retreat in a season of unknowing.

She’d been laid off from work she cared about. Her mom offered support that created breathing room, space to explore what might come next.

She’d spent years trying to fit into communities that almost worked but never quite did. Places where she had to adjust herself to belong.

She didn’t know what this year would become.

She just followed the pull.

How She Arrived

Mel found the retreat through someone she instantly recognized as “her people.”

“I’m a creator, so why don’t I apply? It was about community and creation... creating in community.”

She didn’t realize it was Substack-focused. She didn’t expect to be writing weekly. She had no plans to build a publication.

In those early sessions, she watched, listened, felt out the rhythm of the group. When she spoke, she took her time gathering what she wanted to say before putting it out there.

She entered with curiosity, not certainty.

The Rhythm That Changed Everything

Looking back now, Mel can see how much shifted:

“I had no expectation that I would be doing what I’m doing right now.”

She didn’t arrive planning to write weekly. She didn’t expect to build a publication. But she found her structure: Wednesdays and Saturdays.

“That rhythm has been really helpful.”

It wasn’t just about posting. It was about creating a life where her work had a place, where time was hers in the way she needed it to be.

“Time scheduled for me in a way that I want it scheduled... showing up the way I need to show up... it’s been transformational.”

The consistency didn’t feel restrictive. It felt like freedom.

Week after week, that rhythm of connection, creation, and showing up changed her. Her writing shifted:

“My writing is so much better than it was originally... I feel way more confident.”

Not just confident in skill, confident in voice. In saying what she meant without hedging.

“There’s different texture to it now... This is next level.”

The Practices That Unlocked Her

Two practices became anchors for Mel, opening pathways she didn’t anticipate.

The Mozi Method™ became her creative unlocker:

“If I get into a space of not knowing what to do, doing those exercises... stuff comes out that you don’t expect.”

Lines would surface that surprised her. Honest things. Unexpected things. The kind of writing that feels true because it bypassed her thinking mind.

Yoga Nidra reshaped her nervous system:

“Yoga Nidra... holy cow. That was a revelation. I go to sleep to your voice. If I’m stressed out, I’ll turn on twenty minutes and then I’m up and I’m fine.”

These weren’t just tools. They changed how she accessed herself, how she settled into the work, how she moved through her days.

Together, they helped her writing shift from performance to presence:

“Sometimes when I’m writing, I notice I’m slipping into trying to prove something. I’m learning it doesn’t need to do that, it can simply stay with the moment.”

The Moment That Shaped Her Year

One conversation stayed with Mel more than any other.

She’d written a piece about an elk and her relapse: honest, raw, layered work.

In a cohort meeting, something was reflected back to her that landed with quiet force:

“You said... they call alcohol spirit. So you’re either taking in spirit, letting spirit move out, or staying connected to it in your own way.”

That reframe changed everything.

“That is something I’ve leaned into quite a bit... this thought of how am I connecting to spirit flow.”

From that moment on, her writing felt more alive. More attuned. More connected to something steady inside her.

It gave her a framework for understanding her sobriety, her creativity, and her relationship to flow itself.

Community That Felt Like Home

Mel has tried to belong before. She knows what it’s like to step into spaces where she has to adjust herself to fit.

This year was different.

“I have spent a lot of time attempting to be a part of a community that I really don’t fit in. And this one does not feel that way at all.”

She showed up fully, with presence, humor, insight, and consistency.

“I think I have missed a total of one session... and I watched that afterwards.”

The space held her. The group met her with the same steadiness she offered.

“It feels like home.”

No performing. No adjusting. Just belonging.

Her Word for the Year: Freedom

When asked to capture her year in one word, Mel didn’t hesitate:

“Freedom.”

Freedom in work. Freedom in relationships. Freedom in writing. Freedom in thought. Freedom in spirit. Freedom to lean into her witchy, intuitive side. Freedom to explore what wanted to unfold. Freedom to be fully herself.

“Freedom in so many ways... freedom in what I’m doing to make money, freedom in how I’m redefining my relationships, freedom in my thought processes... freedom to be a witch in the laboratory.”

This wasn’t a single moment of liberation.

It was a gradual unbinding, shaped by rhythm, practice, community, and her willingness to show up in a season of unknowing.

She didn’t arrive at the retreat looking for freedom.

She found it by doing the work.

An Invitation

If Mel’s story echoes something in you...

If you’re in a season of unknowing and want structure that feels like freedom...

If you’re tired of adjusting yourself to fit communities that don’t quite work...

If you want a creative practice that grounds you instead of depleting you...

If you’re ready to show up and let the rhythm change you...

We invite you in.

The Creator Retreat is a ten month container for sensitive souls building creative practices on Substack. A place where rhythm replaces hustle. A place where practices unlock what’s already in you. A place where the community feels like home.

Mel named her year with one word: freedom.

If you feel even a small pull toward that kind of experience, we invite you to explore whether this retreat might meet you the same way.

Applications are open for a limited time.

Apply today