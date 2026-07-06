Megan Lee is baaaaack!

Shame Sandwich crossed 2,000 subscribers since last year, which is the perfect rate of slow and steady consistency at play. She posts her sweary, ranty, single-mom shame shits every Friday, and I look for her post for my end-of-week giggles.

I often have to read a line or two of hers three or four times because they are things I would never allow myself to think, much less say out loud, and here she is, putting them in writing. And then I laugh, partly at what she wrote and partly at myself. Making me feel like she’s in the room with me.

Megan built her brand out of the parts of herself she wants to hide...swearing, meltdowns, temper tantrums, and deepest ugliest fears. She bears it all: the mom-guilt, the ex-guilt, and the guilt about the guilt.

Megan is all about celebrating the weird. She’s watched hundreds of sensitive, sideways, too-much humans try to sand themselves down into something marketable, and she’s spent her career proving that’s backward.

The rougher edges are usually the ones people remember.

Megan Lee is a full-body eye roll that morphs into a deep soul sob and ends in laughter-snorting. It’s emotional whiplash in the best way. She says the things the rest of us only scream into pillows. There’s this rhythm to her—the swing between rage and revelation, between swearing at the world and laughing with it.

And

Megan Lee is also exceptional professionalism and she has a brilliant business acumen when it comes to personal and creative branding.

I Hired Megan - Worth Every Penny

In my first year on Substack, when I was deep in the dreaded “void” and wondering how to make people notice me, I hired Megan to help me with branding. I had already fallen down several “marketing coach” rabbit holes that cost me tens of thousands of dollars, and was about to just quit for good.

Megan’s first task to me was to fill out a substantial questionnaire. It had curious questions, introspective questions, totally unprofessional questions, and questions I never would have imagined would help her understand my business. But most of all, it was fun. The questions were so weird and out of the norm that they felt the exact opposite of every marketing and branding coach survey I had ever done. (and I had done a lot of them).

I spent a couple days on her questions and gave her 45-pages back.

At the time, I had three Substack publications that I want to blend together in branding, somehow.

Megan helped me untangle my own scattered presence across three different Substacks. She read every answer I gave her and somehow came back to me with a better awareness of myself and my business than I had ever seen in 20 years of business! Then she found the thread running through all of it and handed it back to me, clearer than I’d ever seen myself.

Her answer was Rainbow Watercolor, with an emphasis on the purple.

Two months after that work together, I had a Note go viral. I don’t think that’s a coincidence. The branding mattered. People were noticing me within seconds and sticking around because my brand finally made sense. A couple months later, I launched The Creator Retreat, and now look at me!

Then, in January, when 4000 federal agents invaded my city and upset the entire ecosystem of Minnesota. My main publication took a hit. I felt like ICE had ice-d my ambition and sense of purpose because everything I wrote and had ever produced suddenly felt frivolous and pointless.

Then I had another note go viral. But this time it went mega-viral. I became an accidental activist, and I knew I had to rebrand my main publication into a whole new passion.

Because of what Megan taught me in the time we have worked together, I was able to rebrand The MindfulSense Mentor (a chakra coaching page) into Fierce Love. I gained 6000 followers and kept the ones who have always been loyal to me over the years.

Megan was instrumental in that quick pivot process, and I’ll forever be grateful for how she took the elusive and angering world of marketing and made it safe and yes, even cozy, for me.

P.S. I also got to meet Megan in person last year, and she is every bit as raw human authentic in real life as she is on the page. She is one of my favorite Substack people.

Turn Your WEIRD Into Your Biggest ASSET

Megan’s workshop on BRANDING is the business advice we sensitive souls don’t know we need. She helps us embrace our weirdness and turn it into fuel in this bold, sweary, soul-hug of a workshop on branding your unapologetic self.

Are you struggling to fit in on Substack (and life)? Do you feel like nobody really gets your unique blend of weird? Are you worried that if you actually show up in all your weird wonderfulness you’ll only hear a solo cricket scratching its ass? Ooof. Join Megan Lee from Shame Sandwich as she shares her own struggle with feeling ashamed to show up as herself, and like she never fit in to leveraging her weirdness and turning it into her greatest strength. In this workshop, you get a giant ass permission slip to let your weirdest weird out, with Megan leading you through brainstorming exercises and, walking you through your WEIRD Substack Brand Checklist and answering your burning brand questions.



About Megan Lee

Some people call her Megan. But her friends call her funny, her kid calls her moooomm!!!!!, her ex calls her bitch, and she calls herself Jim Carrey in female form.

When she’s not writing her little heart out over at her Shame Sandwich newsletter trying to expunge all of the shame she’s been carrying her entire life (what’s that, you didn’t have a cult-ish childhood?) you can find her dancing in her home office (fancy for: small portion of her bedroom) swearing profusely at bad drivers, or trying and failing at being the worlds best single mom.

Her dream is to one day spend an entire day eating popcorn. And be a published author with a side of comedian.

Come as your most unedited self Thursday. Come with the version of you that usually gets cleaned up before it’s allowed in public. Megan built her whole business on proving that version was never the problem.

Upgrade to paid if you want the replay, popcorn and profanity and brand clarity fully intact.

Thank you, Megan, for coming back to show us that the mess was the brand the whole time.

We also have a full library of our Guest Presenter Archives where you can watch all of last year’s, all of this year’s guest presentations from Substack Royalty such as Suzy Rowlands , Tom Kuegler , Kristi Keller 🇨🇦 , Megan Lee , James Bailey , and Dr. Kelly Flanagan.

Guest Archive

If The Creator Retreat calls to you, we have a self-study option to work through the curriculum on your own, which you can sign up for today. Otherwise, our next cohort will start in March 2027, and applications will open in January. Follow us here until then.

Creator Retreat Self Study