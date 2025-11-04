Healing the Paradox: Learning to Receive Support, Abundance & Feedback

The GiggleBumps Move

Meeting Kyle was what I call “A GiggleBumps Move.” For those of you who don’t know, GiggleBumps is the pet-name Hobbit and I use for Spirit/Divine/God-dess. When she makes a move that is otherworldly, we listen.

About a year ago, I got my first official out-of-the-blue client request from Substack. I was thrilled. Loren, a 29-year-old young man reached out seeking a deeper spirituality. He had recently experienced significant religious trauma, and came to me searching for a way to connect to spirituality on his own terms.

When he told me he was from Carpenter, South Dakota—a teeny tiny town just a few miles up the road from the teeny tiny town my dad grew up in and where I lived until I was five years old—I knew there was something special about this client. He spoke highly of his mother, Kyle, who is a ThetaHealing certified practitioner and homeschooled him.

A few weeks into our work together, I needed to reschedule an appointment to go to my uncle’s funeral in Illinois. Loren happened to be visiting his family in Illinois, just 10 minutes from the hotel where I was staying.

We met IRL for breakfast. Loren, his wife, his three boys, his mother Kyle, me, and my two elderly parents. We took up a whole section of the restaurant, and talked like we were family who had known each other for years.

Loren’s wife, Allison, has a great-uncle who went to high school with my dad! Kyle’s brother, Kellon, lived across the street from the teeny tiny cemetery where my other uncle is buried. Kyle lives just 15 minutes from the yoga studio where I have been teaching annually for nearly 15 years.

The synchronicities were too many to ignore.

I’ve spent the last year getting to know Kyle, and it feels more like I am remembering who she is, as the soul-sister I never knew I had. Hugging her, looking in her eyes, speaking with her, being in her space feels so familiar, so alive, so comfortable. I’ve since visited Kyle in her home several times, and each time we connect, I feel more connected to this dear soul.

I have no doubt that this is just the beginning of a long career of supporting each other’s work.

I have enjoyed Kyle’s healing several times, both in group settings and 1-1. This is one of those rare practices that seems very woo-woo, and once you experience even just a few minutes of it you are a true believer. The energy and real-life shifts that result from this work is undeniable. I want to expose everyone I know and love (who is open-minded and willing) to this great work offered by Kyle.

Group Healing Session

In our ThetaHealing® group healing sessions, we journey together into the subconscious mind to uncover the hidden belief systems that quietly shape our lives. These deeply embedded beliefs, usually formed through experiences for the purpose of self-protection, act as invisible barriers, influencing your choices, relationships, and ability to achieve your goals.

Many sensitive souls carry profound blocks to receiving. This shows up not only in difficulty receiving money or abundance, but also in how they respond to feedback, advice, or input from others. Like an anemone recoiling at the slightest touch, they pull back from constructive criticism, interpreting guidance as attack. This hypersensitivity creates a painful paradox: the very feedback that could propel them forward feels threatening, keeping them isolated in their struggles.

Through guided exploration, we identify the patterns of self-sabotage and imposter syndrome that keep us standing at the threshold of success, at the door looking in but never crossing through. The belief systems operating beneath your awareness convince you that you’re not worthy, not ready, or not “real” enough to claim what you’ve worked so hard to create.

Collectively, we all benefit from each others’ revelations and healings. Healing for one is healing for all. Together we will transform the subconscious programmings in order to transform our responses, changing our perception of receiving from threat to gift. Together, we create a sense of safety in order to open ourselves up to abundance, to support, and to the magnificent greatness of being the ONE each of us were created to be.

About Kyle

Kyle Fisk, Certified ThetaHealing Practitioner

I’m Kyle Fisk, a Certified ThetaHealing® Practitioner and AuraCloud® System Analysis provider, located in Seneca, IL. I offer in-person and virtual sessions, depending on your preference or the service you choose.

I use several different healing techniques as I work with each individual and intuitively choose what works best, in that moment for that individual.

I feel lucky to have been introduced to “energy work” modes of healing decades ago, as a teenager, when my parents began to take us to a chiropractor who used a method called kinesiology, a bio-feedback mechanism known as “muscle testing.” It opened my mind to the possibilities!

When I married and moved away, I no longer had that kind of help available for addressing my health issues, and I decided I needed to learn how to help myself and my family. I began with the physical level, learning about herbs and supplements, then moved to learning tapping and scripting techniques to clear stuck emotions and change limiting beliefs.

ALL of these various methods work, and I have stories of profound shifts. I had always felt there had to be a more effective and efficient way to heal. Finally, I learned about ThetaHealing and became a certified practitioner. Now, I am ready to offer the benefits of my learning and my God-given gifts to the world.

If you would like to get to know me and learn more about how I can help you become whole, please book a free consultation. I look forward to meeting you!

