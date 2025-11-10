Guest Presentation:

Let Your Soul Lead Your Success, with Kelly Flanagan

Thursday November 13, 12 PM EST - Cohort Live Zoom

Friday November 14 - replay posted for paid subscribers

The Voice That Cuts Through the Noise

I was still brand new to Substack, fumbling through the interface, trying to figure out how any of this worked, when Dr. Kelly Flanagan replied to one of my comments. Not just a quick “thanks” but actual, thoughtful engagement. Then he engaged with one of my articles and shared it with others—amplifying my work when I was nobody, when I had nothing to offer him in return.

That’s Kelly. He shows up for people.

Over the months that followed, I watched him build something I didn’t know was possible on this platform: a community of 15,000 people who don’t just read his words, they live by them. His Substack, “The Less Triggered Tribe,” isn’t a newsletter. It’s a practice. A weekly invitation to choose connection over protection, to let your triggers become teachers instead of tyrants.

But what drew me to Kelly’s work wasn’t just his skill as a community builder or his success as a bestselling author. It was the way he writes about the heart and soul like it’s a real, living thing that deserves a seat at the table when we’re making decisions about our lives and our work.

The Man Who Teaches What He Lives

Dr. Kelly Flanagan is a clinical psychologist with two decades of expertise in interpersonal relationships, but he writes like someone sitting across from you at a coffee shop rather than behind a desk. There’s no clinical distance, no ivory tower pronouncements. Instead, he speaks from the middle of his own life… from marriage, parenthood, his own hard-won lessons about what it means to be human.

His work has been featured on the TODAY Show, in Reader’s Digest, Success Magazine, and countless other places. His two nonfiction books, Loveable and True Companions, both debuted as #1 New Releases in Interpersonal Relations. His national bestselling novel, The Unhiding of Elijah Campbell, has earned multiple literary awards. He’s a sought-after speaker who’s worked with everyone from real estate companies to the Green Bay Packers.

But strip away all the credentials and accolades, and what you find is someone who understands that success isn’t just about what you achieve, it’s about whether you’ve stayed connected to the deepest, truest part of yourself in the process.

The Workshop That Changes How You Create

Rick Rubin said, “Success occurs in the privacy of the soul.” Kelly’s taking that truth and turning it into something you can actually practice.

In this workshop, you’ll learn:

How to recognize when your ego is driving your creative decisions versus when your soul is guiding them

The difference between achievement-based success and attunement-based success

How to listen to your body as the voice of your soul

Practical ways to harmonize your ego and soul as you put your work into the world

This isn’t about rejecting ambition or pretending you don’t care about outcomes. It’s about learning to create from a place that won’t betray you when the external markers of success show up, or when they don’t.

Why This Matters for Sensitive Creators

If you’re a highly sensitive creator, you already know the cost of letting your ego run the show. You know what it feels like to achieve something you thought you wanted only to discover it doesn’t actually feed you. You know the exhaustion of chasing validation that never quite satisfies. You know the strange grief of succeeding on someone else’s terms.

Kelly offers something different: a way to let your soul become the CEO of your creative life. Not as a metaphor, but as a practice. A way of working that keeps you connected to why you started creating in the process.

Why You Should Show Up

What makes Kelly exceptional isn’t just his expertise or his success. It’s his graciousness. His willingness to show up, to offer guidance, to create space for others to find their way. He’s proof that you can build something significant without losing yourself in the process.

He blends kindness with intellect, business strategy with soul wisdom, psychological insight with spiritual depth. He’s a bestselling author who still remembers what it feels like to be new, still takes time to help people find their footing, still writes from the messy middle of his own becoming.

This workshop is a chance to learn from someone who’s walked the path between ambition and attunement, and found a way to honor both.

Come ready to let your soul lead.

Upgrade to paid to access Friday’s replay.