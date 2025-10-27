I met Jeannie Ewing through a story that stopped my scroll.

Her article “Pretty Isn’t Usually Used to Describe My Daughter” is one of those stories that deserves to go viral, and it did. Reading it triggered that immediate empath heart gush that happens when you meet a kindred soul who’s going through something really hard and turning it into the most precious and beautiful aspect of being alive.

That’s what Jeannie does—for herself, her daughter Sarah (who was born with Apert syndrome), and for all mothers and daughters and children everywhere who struggle to see their own beauty amidst the ugliness in the world. Her writing is deep, intelligent, articulate, and very alive.

When I called for applications to The Creator Retreat, I knew I wanted her as part of this community, that she has something profound to share and contribute.

I was not wrong.

The Mycelial Mother

Jeannie shows up. She shows up as a mother, an advocate, a kindred sensitive soul, an HSP, and a highly intelligent being who sees all the pain in the world and does everything she can to compost (her word) that pain into something that can grow beautifully and abundantly.

Her publication, I Grow Strong Again features an image of a tree stump with happy branches growing out of it—symbolic of the mycelial interconnectedness of trees, keeping each other alive even when most of their growth has been cut away, the community supporting the whole.

That image tells you everything you need to know about how Jeannie moves through the world.

She is a vital part of The Creator Retreat cohort community. She shows up for everyone in multiple ways—commenting on all their work, encouraging them, offering collaborative efforts, and even facilitating livestreams to promote her cohort members ventures.

Jeannie is ever-present, ever-vocal, and ever-supportive like a mother to all souls.

Ghost Mother: A New Sacred Space

Through her work in The Creator Retreat, Jeannie is launching a new venture on Substack called Ghost Mother—a community for mothers to share their sensitive souls and stories about motherhood in all its raw, honest, real, and alive moments. It’s a space for the stories we’re often told to keep quiet about, the experiences that don’t fit the Instagram-perfect narrative of motherhood, the grief and joy that coexist in raising children who don’t follow the expected path.

Ghost Mother is for mothers who feel invisible, mothers who carry the weight of special needs parenting, mothers who are composting their pain into something that can nourish others. It’s the mycelial network made visible—mothers keeping each other alive through their shared truth-telling.

The Sacred Container

For the last three weeks, I’ve participated in Jeannie’s “Journaling Through Grief” workshop, co-facilitated with Sam Messersmith. Her gentle nudgings, journaling prompts, and sacred container of support have opened up communications about grief that I’ve never seen happen in any other way before.

There’s something about how Jeannie holds space that makes it safe to touch the tender places. She doesn’t rush you toward healing or away from pain. She sits with you in the composting—that necessary decomposition before new growth can emerge.

This Thursday, she’s bringing that same sacred container to The Creator Retreat with a writing practice unlike any workshop you’ve experienced before.

Stories That Choose You ~ A Sacred Writing Practice

Cohort: Thursday October 30 12pm-1:30 Eastern USA TimeZone

Replay: Friday October 31

There are stories that want to be told through you. They choose you. Sometimes writing feels intimidating and even terrifying, because we have an idea or a plan for what we want to write. In this mini-session, you will begin with a short meditation that includes your Creator Breath, SanKalpa, and the recitation of several prompts. As you open and surrender to whatever nudges you, you will have thirty minutes of quiet writing time based on the prompts (or not--whatever comes to you is fine). You can create fictional stories, write poetry, draft an essay, or just journal or doodle. This is your sacred time for creativity to blossom. Once our thirty minutes ends, we will regather and share with the group what the process or experience was like. This is a practice you can adopt or adapt anytime.

My Professional Credentials

I don’t think you have to be credentialed in professional writing or editing in order to become successful in the industry. I am proof of that. My college degrees are in Psychology (B.A.) and School Counseling (M.S.Ed.), and I knew nothing about query letters or protocol in the publishing world. Today, I am a hybrid author (both self- and traditionally published) and public speaker.

You can find my books here and learn more about what I speak about here.

My Background and Creative Work

When I was a little girl, my dream was to become a published author. I always had a creative mind and loved to explore the world using various media, including watercolors, pencil sketches, charcoal, and acrylics. Writing short stories became an avenue in which I could do two things: escape my real life and imagine what else might exist in the world.

From the day I was gifted a Hello Kitty diary with a lock and key (in third grade, on my birthday), I journaled daily. Looking back, I think that’s why writing publicly became a natural transition from “Dear Diary” entries. It was the practice that homed my craft.

I got started professionally writing by volunteering to be a guest blogger on many websites (CatholicMom.com was one of them). Now, nearly ten years later, my work is visible on dozens of websites and print publications.

I truly believe that perseverance is key to fulfilling the heart’s longings.

Who I Am

I am a middle-aged wife to Ben and mom of five crazy kiddos: Felicity (14), Sarah (12), Veronica (7), Joey (6), and Auggie (5). Honestly, I never imagined myself having even one child, let alone five, but here I am. The weirdest part is that we don’t have a “typical” family, in the sense that some of our kids have developed according to the norm of their peers.

Felicity struggles with anxiety. Sarah was born with a genetic craniofacial condition (Apert syndrome, which I mentioned earlier) that affects her entire body. It’s more of a systemic issue than merely a facial one. She currently has fifteen specialists, many of whom we see monthly or even weekly, and she is also on the ASD (autism spectrum disorder), as well as struggling with ADHD and intellectual disabilities.

There are many avocations that fascinate me and capture my attention. These days, they mostly include creative cooking, wine tasting, reading, and walking in nature. Occasionally, I scrap book mementos and photos throughout the year, and I’d love to pick up traveling again, once the kids are a bit older.

Our family lives in northern Indiana. I’ve always been a Midwestern gal, born and raised as a Hoosier. My husband is a transplant from Colorado, though, and he will always miss his Rocky Mountains.

Upgrade to Access All Guest Presenter Replays

Paid subscribers get instant access to our entire archive of guest presenter workshops—including this week’s sacred writing practice with Jeannie Ewing, plus replays from Michael Thompson, Suzy Rowlands, James Bailey, and upcoming presentations by Beckett Johnson and Kelly Flanagan

These are tools for your creative journey you can return to again and again.