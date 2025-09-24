Bonus Guest Presentation

James Bailey - On Money & Meaning

Monday, September 29, 2025 - 12pm EST USA

Video Replay available to Paid Subscribers

In my early 30's I stayed in an unhappy marriage because....my identity was tied up in a net worth that I didn't want to cut in half. I discovered I couldn't, and shouldn't put a number on my identity.

Through his own story of aligning his relationship with money, James will lead cohort members through a conversation about their own money-stories and how those narratives can hold us back from realization of abundance, and how we can untangle those knots.

James Bailey

My name is James. My Substack - On Money and Meaning represents the intersection of my professional and personal life. I own a wealth management business where we empower meaningful lives for clients by aligning their finances with their dreams. When I’m not being a dad to my twin daughters and a loving spouse to my wife, I am a personal development practitioner – exploring how to become a better human being and become better at being human.

"We Don't Spend Time, We Spend Our Selves"

I met James Bailey on a Zoom call led by Michael Thompson, where we were workshopping our writing in a small group. Within minutes of hearing James speak, I knew I was in the presence of someone who lives his wisdom rather than just speaking it.

James is one of those rare humans who can weave together insights from Desmond Tutu, the Dalai Lama, and Muhammad Ali in a single sentence—not as intellectual showing off, but because that wisdom gushes from his whole being like a fountain spilling over its edges. It's impossible to be in James's presence and not feel somewhat enlightened.

Whether he's reminding you that "we don't spend time, we spend our Selves" or explaining that true abundance isn't about your bank account but about the ways you connect with other humans, James lives his truth from his heart. Every conversation with him feels like receiving a gentle master class in what it means to be fully human.

The Intersection of Money and Meaning

James owns a wealth management business, but calling him a financial advisor feels incomplete. Yes, he helps clients align their finances with their dreams, but what he really does is help people understand that wealth and well-being are deeply interconnected through the quality of our relationships and the depth of our connections.

His Substack publication On Money and Meaning explores this intersection through stories that touch your heart. His writing demonstrates a truth he lives daily: that money and meaning both require us to embrace vulnerability—a state of being we humans are wired to avoid, but one that leads to the most profound transformation.

Reading James's essays is like having conversations with someone who has spent decades studying market trends and the human condition. In "We See With Our Eyes, We Recognize With Our Hearts," he tells the story of Peter and Linda Biehl, whose daughter Amy was murdered in South Africa, and how they chose forgiveness over vengeance. Through their story, James illuminates the difference between seeing (which lives in the past) and recognizing (which contemplates an unseen future through the virtues in our hearts).

A Living Example of His Philosophy

More than once, James has hired me as a coach, and each time he embodies his own teaching about abundance. He reminds me that my work is valuable and happily pays my top price, demonstrating that abundance of wealth is intertwined with abundance of human connection.

James has this way of making you feel like your work matters, like your contribution to the world has weight and meaning. When he invests in someone, whether as a client, a coach, or a friend, he's investing in the fullness of who they are, not just what they can produce. And he somehow manages to invest in every human soul he meets!

His message isn't naive optimism about following your passion. It's grounded wisdom about aligning your work with what brings meaning to your life, understanding that on your deathbed you won't care about your bank balance, but you will care about all the souls and hearts you touched.

James understands that our relationship with money is really our relationship with ourselves and each other. He helps people see that wealth is about circulation, connection, and contribution.

James will challenge you to consider what true abundance looks like, and how aligning your financial choices with your heart's wisdom creates both wealth and well-being. Because in James Bailey's world, the best investment advice is about investing your life in what matters most—the connections, contributions, and love that transform both you and everyone you touch.