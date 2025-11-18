I stopped checking my unsubscribe stats months ago.

I decided this when I realized I was referring to my unsubscribers as “Unsubs” and I caught myself sounding like a character in the tv show Criminal Minds. I didn’t want to think of human people who opted out of my weekly email newsletters as potential serial killers.

Plus, thinking of unsubs was literally killing my Joy!

This November, as I contemplate Gratitude, I keep coming back to all the Substack “wins” I hold near and dear to my sensitive soul heart.

What’s funny is that the typical growth hacker business coaches I worked with in the past (who stole me of boku-bucks but didn’t give me any results) would roll their eyes at what I am currently calling success.

These metrics may look sad on paper, but they feel like pure magick in my heart.

They are my pixie dust!✨

The “Sad” Stats I’m Wildly Grateful For

• 374 subscribers after a year of consistent publishing

Growth hackers would call this pathetic.

I call it intimate.

My Abundant Money Mindset publication (co-authored with

has only 374 subscribers, and it only gets a few new subs each month, if we’re lucky.

However, when we launched our 9-week cohort program, we created an amazing community of 14 dedicated souls to explore their deeper relationship with money together. That’s a minimum of $2,100 in revenue from an “embarrassingly small” list. But moreso, it’s a solid community of sensitive souls committed to a deep process together for nine weeks.

We did that!

with less than 400 subscribers!

And I couldn’t buy that kind of loyalty with a viral post.

• My friend JFT Beach 🇬🇧 🏊 🧘‍♂️ celebrates his 300+ weekly readers.

He runs Just Beach Happy. His growth is slow and steady. His audience is devoted. And, he’s genuinely happy. And I’m one of his every-single-week commenters.

While everyone else is chasing thousands, he’s building something sustainable with people who actually care. And they care, because he cares.

Every week in his publication he lists the Substack articles he enjoyed, and he thanks the new subscribers who joined his tribe. I read and comment on his articles every single week because it matters to me.

I’m pretty proud of myself for consistently supporting him like this for over a year. I do this for him, and others do this for me. It’s a karma-pay-it-forward benefit loop.

That’s the whole point, isn’t it?

• The viral post that brought chaos

I had a note go viral. Subscribers flooded in. Then I guest posted on a larger publication and it became their highest-viewed post ever. More subscribers poured in.

This is what everyone wants on Substack, right?

Not me.

I also got trolls and naysayers in those weeks, even though I never ever had them before.

Plus, a few weeks after the wave of subscribes came the wave of unsubscribes (this was before I had my Criminal Minds “unsub” realization). People who signed up for the viral moment but didn’t vibe with the actual me.

It was discouraging. . . until I shifted my perspective. Those people who left were making space for my loyal community, and keeping my comments section troll-free.

As a sensitive soul, while I can put on my invisibility cloak and thick-skin armor against the trolls, I’d prefer to not have to “boundary-up” in my own home.

Honestly, I don’t care if I ever go “viral” again. That kind of quantity brings energies I don’t care to manage. Slow growth means every person who finds me actually chose to be here. They didn’t click “subscribe” cuz everyone else was doing it. They came because something I wrote resonated so deeply they wanted more. And, they stay because what I write still resonates.

And when someone subscribes to more than one of my five publications? That’s when I know I’ve found my people.

• The two publications I love most are my least popular

I have five Substack publications. The two that make my heart sing the most get the fewest readers.

And I’m grateful for that.

Every week, for two years, my Hobbit (hubs) and I high five and say “This is a really good one!” when we hit publish on our 174 subscriber publication The 🧙🏼‍♂️Hobbit & The 🦉Owl. We never check stats. We only check comments cuz we want to write back to our friends.

Every other week, I publish my word-nerd analysis of some letter or phrase on Words Are Spells🔮 (285 subs) and I’m lucky if my “likes” hit double-digits. But somehow, that little publication has kept me fully de-caffeinated (I don’t drink caffeine) in “buy me a coffee” donations for over two years.

Cuz in those spaces, I get to write without thinking about ROI, monetization, or conversion rates. I don’t even look at the stats. I just create what wants to be created.

That freedom is priceless.

What I’ve Given Up

(And Don’t Miss At All)

Checking unsubs

Those Unknown Subjects can take their serial-killer-of-joy energy elsewhere. I’m done giving them space in my brain.

Comparing my growth to other people’s

Someone else’s 10,000 subscribers doesn’t make my 374 less valuable.

Obsessing over open rates after publishing

I trust that the people who need to read it will read it. The rest is noise.

The Gratitude Practice That Changed Everything

This Thanksgiving season, I’m grateful for every metric that would make a growth hacker cry. The small list that led to a full cohort. The slow growth that brought genuine connection. The viral surge that eventually revealed my real community.

Most of all, I’m grateful that I get to do this work at all: writing words that matter, connecting with people who care, building something aligned with my core values, finding success my way.

What Substack “wins” are you grateful for this November, even if they’d never make it into a growth hacker’s case study? I’d love to hear what you’re celebrating.

Oh, and one more thing I’m grateful for? Alex and I met last month and spent hours dreaming up the 2026 Creator Retreat Cohort.

If you’re tired of growth-hacker bullshit and ready to build your creative business the slow, sacred way with other sensitive souls... subscribe now because announcements are coming soon. You’re not gonna want to miss this.