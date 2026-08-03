Most sensitive soul Substackers get stuck right here—caught between their calling and their discomfort with marketing and promotion.

If you are hovering at 100 or 200 subscribers, or maybe you have more but you are still wondering why growth feels so… hard.

It’s not because your work isn’t good. We want you to know that your writing and your publication are valuable, and quite possibly the best kept secret on the ‘stack.

But the marketing advice of all the Substack Growth Hackers out there wasn’t designed for the sensitive soul.

Inside the paid Creator Retreat archive, you’ll find the missing piece: a way to grow that doesn’t require you to perform, hustle, or sell out.

Spiritual Inner Work

The Sacred Rhythm of Giving & Receiving

Sensitive souls are often beautifully good at giving. We are masters at it. We wrote the operations manual on how to give and give and give, and give some more, and the right and proper etiquette of always turning down a compliment.

We offer presence, encouragement, time, energy, holding, care.

And then we wonder—quietly, painfully—



Who’s taking care of me while I’m taking care of everyone else?

It’s so bad that when we get so depleted and exhausted that we do eventually ask for help, those around us don’t know how to help out of fear of offending, or just being completely dumbfounded because we never ask for help.

Here’s the truth: often, people are trying to be supportive. Generosity, kindness, and blessings are knocking, but we’ve gotten so used to being the strong one, the giver, the reliable one, that we don’t even hear the knock.

We turn down what’s offered. We deny what’s meant for us.



And then we feel like an over-giving, taken-for-granted, emotionally bankrupt disaster who just wants to lie down forever.

This month’s spiritual lesson gently interrupts that pattern by bringing you back to your own breath, your own body, your own innate balance that lives inside your heart and lungs, with a little help from a trampoline called your diaphragm.

We are wired for reciprocity.

This is evident in how our most vital human organs function: the heart and lungs. All day long, they give, and they receive, ultimately creating a reciprocal balance between your inner true self and the outer world in which you live.

Through somatic metaphor and gentle awareness practices, we’ll explore:

Where you’re declining blessings out of habit or fear

How the body self-balances over time (even when breath feels uneven)

The sacred trinity of lungs, heart, and diaphragm —each one in conversation with the others

Three very simple practices you can do in less than 3-minutes a day to bring better balance and reciprocity to your life and world.

And of course, we’ll return to the MOZI Method—our daily 30-second ritual—to restore trust in the steady rhythm of receiving and giving.

Business Outer Action

Growth Hacks Don’t Work for Gentle Hearts

A new approach to visibility for sensitive souls

If marketing and self-promotion makes your skin crawl, you’re not alone.

Let’s be honest. Most marketing advice and How to Grow Your Substack programming feels like sandpaper to us sensitive souls.

Just like this next paragraph (which was entirely written by AI), the marketing growth hacks of the experts makes us wince and cringe.

Hook them. Solve their pain point. Make yourself the expert.



Post daily. Brag shamelessly. Game the algorithm.



Be the sage on the stage. Own the room. Sell the transformation.

For those of us who lead with intuition, empathy, and heart, these tactics don’t just fail, they backfire, leaving us feeling raw, exposed, exhausted, fake, and losing our audience.

What works for growth hackers doesn’t work for gentle revolutionaries.

That’s why this month’s business lesson is different.

We’ll explore the kinds of creative collaboration that feel like home to sensitive souls—



real relationships, mutual uplift, organic invitations, and sacred reciprocity.

You’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at how The Creator Retreat grew without an ounce of hustle, but through friendships, generosity, and soul-aligned community.

For many sensitive souls, self-promotion feels unnatural—while lifting others up feels like second nature.

That’s where this month’s business lesson begins. We’ll explore the difference between algorithmic growth and energetic alignment—and how collaboration becomes the most honest, joyful way to market your work.

We’ll share real examples—from Creator Retreat friendships to profit-generating partnerships—and give you clear, easy steps to try this yourself (without burning out your nervous system).

Yoga Nidra

Held by the stillness of water

This month’s practice invites you into a deeply restorative journey across a calm, expansive lake. It is an inner landscape where the gentle rhythm of giving and receiving becomes a felt experience.

As you row to the lake’s center and rest in a small boat held by still waters, you’ll be guided to explore the tender edges of grief, loneliness, and disconnection—not to fix them, but to let them be held with compassion.

Through breath, visualization, and heart-centered awareness, this nidra becomes a quiet ritual of support and surrender. It is a practice for remembering that we are never truly alone. The same waters that cradle your sorrow also connect you to the vast, unseen web of care around you.

Guest Presenter: Tom Kuegler

August 13, 2026

Improve Your Relationships, Life, and Articles With AI

In 2025, Tom repaired a fractured relationship with his sister via a 100+ message, 50,000+ word conversation with AI. Somehow resentful bitterness gave way to empathy and love, and it completely changed Tom’s perspective on their relationship, leading to reconciliation. In this workshop, you’ll learn how to use AI for personal reflection, idea generation, and perspective shifting. These conversations might become the foundation for a blog, article, or creative project that’s actually distinct, complex, and incredibly useful for others. In Tom’s creative life, he’s found that success often starts with new perspectives that not many people have thought of before. AI can help unlock that, and that’s what you’ll learn how to do in this workshop.

Tom is a writer, video creator, husband, INFJ, and cat dad with 10 years of experience creating online. He wrote on Medium and LinkedIn for 5 years, and found Substack in 2023 and hasn’t looked back since. He lived in the Philippines and had a successful Youtube channel there for 2 years, and now he lives in Mexico City working primarily as a writer. He writes about life lessons, creativity, film, and anything that’s rocking his world at the moment.

Ready to receive?

Everything this month lives inside the paid Creator Retreat, and so does everything that came before it. Your subscription opens the whole self-study archive: ten months of content built for sensitive souls growing their Substacks, over fifteen guest presenter workshops, the somatic lessons, the daily MOZI Method ritual, and every Yoga Nidra journey.

It’s all there, waiting, yours to move through at whatever pace your nervous system likes best.

Sensitive souls have gotten so good at giving everything away. Consider this your gentle nudge to let something land in your own lap for once.

Enroll in the self-study retreat