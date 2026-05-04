The Earth Holds the Beat

Sally has been wanting to write her memoir on Substack for years.

Not just write it—serialize it, share it, turn it into something real. Something that invites other moms like her to comment, and turn her memoir into a conversation, a community of women encouraging each other. Something brave.

But writing, for Sally, always comes in fits and starts—like a faulty faucet.



She dreams in paragraphs but lives in errands.

Every time she clears space to write, someone needs her. Her grown kids, her aging parents, a friend in crisis, a neighbor with a “quick favor.” And Sally—heart of gold, chronic over-giver—says yes. She always says yes.

But even when the house is quiet, and the tea is poured, and the laptop is open—something happens. The ideas feel messy. The timeline feels blurry. She waits for inspiration to strike, but it never shows up when she has the time to actually write.

And on the rare days she writes something raw and true, she edits it into a polite, polished performance. The vulnerability gets stripped away. The realness becomes “readable.” She wants to appear put-together. Professional. Worthy.

She publishes randomly, here and there, when she is both inspired and courageous enough. Which isn’t nearly as often as she wishes it could be.

Then she wonders why no one comments. Why no one sees her writing, and those who do don’t really seem to feel her words.

Sally needs to ground.

She needs the kind of roots that can hold her steady—not just when it’s easy, but when the world pulls at her from all sides.

She doesn’t need a content calendar. She needs root systems. And a sprinkle of mossy forest magic. You need root systems. And a sprinkle of mossy forest magic.

That’s what we are offering inside The Creator Retreat this month.

Spiritual Inner Work: Standing Tall, Rooted Deep

This month, we return to our feet. Literally. Like, wiggle-your-toes-in-the-dirt return.

Through a delightfully earthy practice we call MULA—(that’s fae speak for I’m safe and Mother Earth has snacks)—we’re going to remember what it feels like to be held.

As sensitive souls, we live in a loop of over-giving, over-doing, and over-censoring. We try to be the responsible fairy of everyone’s feelings, and forget our own.

But guess what? The Earth doesn’t need us to prove anything.



She just wants us to plant our feet and breathe.

In May’s magical inner work, we’ll ground into our bodies, call our power back from all the chaos goblins, and relearn how to feel safe—not someday, but now. Feet on the floor. Breath in the belly. Words with roots.

We promise, this isn’t the usual walk barefoot in the grass type grounding exercise. We already know that one and we use it, but sometimes it just isn’t feasible. What we will learn this month is a practical 10-second grounding exercise that you have never learned and makes so much damn sense you’ll be wondering why no one teaches this in grade school.

You don’t have to earn your safety. You already belong.

Business Outer Action: Building Trust in the Beat

Here’s the unsexy spell that actually works: consistency.

Not daily. Not perfect. Just dependable—like a tree you can lean on.

95% of business blunders come from being wobbly. Not unreliable in character—just in rhythm. If your audience doesn’t know when you’re showing up, they can’t trust the pulse of your work. And if you don’t trust it either, it all gets... crunchy.

This month’s business outer action lesson is all about finding your creative drumbeat. We’ll ditch the rigid calendars and instead craft something magical: a rhythm your body and audience can dance with.

You’ll learn why:

Consistency boosts SEO and signals the algorithm elves

Reliable posting creates energetic trust

Showing up steady says more than any sales page ever could

So we’ll practice: Step. Breath. Post. Repeat. Like spellwork. But with pixels.

Guest Presenter: Suzy Rowlands

May 14, 2026

Grounded Before Consistent

Many creators struggle with consistency not because they lack discipline, but because their nervous system is overwhelmed, activated, or quietly exhausted.



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In this workshop, Suzy invites creators to reframe consistency through the body rather than willpower. Drawing on mindfulness, somatic awareness, and the power of language, she explores why pressure-driven creation so often leads to burnout, avoidance, or self-judgement, and how grounding can restore steadiness, clarity, and trust in the creative process.



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Participants will learn how dysregulation shows up in their work, why “just push through” rarely works long-term, and how to create from a place of safety rather than urgency. The session includes a gentle, somatic or breath-based reset creators can use before sitting down to work, and simple tools creators can return to again and again to support sustainable, embodied, and compassionate consistency online.

Suzy Rowlands is a writer, speaker, and expression doula who helps people say the things they most want to say, out loud, on purpose, and without collapsing into a puddle of panic. Her background spans public speaking, NLP, meditation, and the kind of life experience you can’t get a certificate for.



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She’s passionate about voice, presence, and the power of language to bring us back to ourselves.



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Whether she’s gently coaching someone through a wedding speech or helping a nervous system find its ground before hitting “publish,” Suzy brings depth, playfulness, and big-hearted honesty. She doesn’t pretend to have it all together, but she’s very good at walking beside you while you gather the bits.

Closing Invitation

This month is for the ones who feel tender but true.

For the ones who’ve been waiting to feel safe enough to share their real magic.

For those who want to commit to themselves, their dreams. To plant and tend and grow that writing seed inside themselves until the seedlings burst and bloom for all the world to see and enjoy.

The Earth holds the beat. Come find your rhythm with us.

Paid subscribers get access to all the lessons, live sessions, workshops, and forest-floor revelations.

Come root in with us 🌳✨

Want all of this without the live Zoom commitment?

The Creator Retreat Self-Study gets you every single thing we talked about above (MULA, consistency magic, Suzy’s workshop, Yoga Nidra, MOZI, community chat) plus nine more months of spiritual inner work and business outer action, delivered as recordings on your schedule.

Same depth. Same arc. Same magic. Just without the pressure of showing up somewhere at a specific time.

You’ll have a Circle community full of other sensitive souls processing alongside you. And there is no “falling behind.” That’s actually very on-brand for everything we teach here.

$250 one-time or $25/month for 10 months. Access through December 2026.

Come find your rhythm with us 🌳✨

Yes, Please!