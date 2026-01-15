“There were parts of me I kept locked away for years. In this space, the doors opened.”

Eddie came to the Creator Retreat stuck.

Not dramatically stuck. Just... “uncertainly stuck.”

He’d been experimenting with Substack for over a year, trying different approaches, watching what other people did. Nothing was clicking.

What Drew Him In

Eddie had seen plenty of Substack advice before: the growth tactics, the subscriber strategies, the hustle frameworks.

This felt different.

“This isn’t about how to make a million dollars. This was about how to go within to find your passion, to find your purpose.”

That internal focus. That was what made him say yes.

Where He Started

“I was just stuck. Uncertainly stuck. I knew that what I’d been experimenting with just didn’t seem to be working.”

He didn’t have a clear path forward. He didn’t know what was blocking him. He just knew something needed to shift.

What Opened

Eddie describes what happened in the retreat with a specific image:

“The Creator Retreat enabled me to open those cages, those dungeon doors, and things came out and I released them. I was more open to something new.”

For Eddie, it wasn’t a lightning bolt moment.

It was a releasing. A loosening of what had been held too tight.

“It just sort of unfolded, slowly, sometimes frustratingly so... and I did not see it coming.”

The Community He Didn’t Expect

Community surprised him. It became the thing that kept him coming back.

“We can be wherever we are that particular day. We’re allowed to be vulnerable and we don’t feel judged. It’s safe just to let go of stuff.”

For Eddie, this mattered because most creatives don’t get this kind of space. He certainly hadn’t had it most of his life.

Here, he could show up as himself, those tired days, confused days, breakthrough days, and simply feel held.

“There’s no competition. It’s just a whole bunch of celebrating of each other.”

People had breakthroughs at different times. Some weeks, someone else was moving fast. Other weeks, it was quiet. Eddie’s pace was his own, and for once, that was completely fine.

Discovering He Was More Sensitive Than He Knew

One of his most unexpected realizations:

“I’ve known for years I’m a little sensitive. Then a few years ago, I realized I’m a highly sensitive person. Then I got into this group and I’m like, holy cow, I’m a lot more sensitive than I thought I was.”

Being surrounded by other highly sensitive people made him aware of just how sensitive he actually was.

And instead of feeling exposed, he felt comfortable.

“I could just be sensitive and it was okay.”

That safety changed something. It helped him be himself without the constant management of how much sensitivity to show.

What the Retreat Actually Gave Him

When Eddie reflects on what made the difference, he comes back to this:

“It’s been community, a space, with guidance in both directions, guidance inward and guidance externally.”

The inner work: opening those “dungeon doors,” releasing what was stuck, making space for something new.

The practical work: the how-to’s of building a publication, sharing content, showing up consistently.

Both mattered. Both worked together.

Where He Is Now

As the year unfolded, Eddie started feeling the shape of something new taking form.

“I believe I have found a path... and it just unfolded naturally.”

He’s building a new publication that’s weaving into his local community: profiles and stories about purpose, leadership, everyday courage, the lives people build one decision at a time.

The kind of work he’s always been drawn to.

It’s growing steadily. It fits him. It feels real.

An Invitation

If you’ve been stuck, trying things but nothing’s clicking...

If you’re tired of growth tactics that ignore what’s happening inside...

If you need a place where sensitivity isn’t something to manage but something that’s understood...

If you want both the inner work and the practical guidance, held together...

This might be for you.

The Creator Retreat is a ten-month container for sensitive souls building publications on Substack. A space where you can show up as you are. A community where breakthroughs happen at different paces, and yours is exactly right. A place where the doors can open in their own time.

If Eddie’s story echoes something in you, we invite you to explore whether this retreat might meet you the same way.

Applications are closing soon.

