As I type this, I’m getting all the feelz.

One year ago, I paused whatever mindless tv show Hobbit and I were watching and looked at him with wetness in my eyes and a choke in my throat.

This was a big deal my friends, because I don’t have tears. I haven’t had a full-blown crying-cry for over a decade, and I can count the choke-up moments like this one on exactly two fingers: the day we found and put a bid on The Mirth House, and this moment I’m about to tell you.

“Hobbit, this is really happening…” I could barely get the words off my tongue. As he is not used to seeing me cry, he started crying almost instantly.

“What is really happening?”

“The Creator Retreat. It’s real. It’s gonna happen, and it’s gonna be bigger than I could even dream.”

Mind you, it took about four tries to get this one sentence out between chokes and sobs.

And here were are, one year later, and I’m feeling the feelz.

This is our final month together as the 2025 cohort. For nine months we have showed up, got curious, done the scared things, breathed through the hard parts, celebrated the wins, and figured out all the everything-is-figure-out-able stuffs.

I’m not ready to say goodbye.

Evidently, neither are our cohort members. They started telling us back in August when we rounded the halfway mark that they didn’t want this to end.

So, this month isn’t an ending, it is a beginning, and an integration, and a growing, and a celebration, and so much more. Specifically, it is about identifying all the shifts that have happened in us that can never -ever- unshift.

Week One: Future Forward Action Plan

This is where we get real about your transformation.

We’re going to walk through the entire year together. Where you were when you first heard about Creator Retreat. What made you say yes. Every single month we’ve moved through—the spiritual inner work, the business outer action, the moments you wanted to quit, the breakthroughs that surprised you, the community that held you.

By the end of this session, you’ll have a list. A long, beautiful, brag-worthy list of every benefit, every growth, every win, every experience that changed you.

This is your new normal baseline.

Then Alex is going to blow your mind with what’s coming in Year 2.

Yup, there is a Creator Retreat Year 2 (and. . . wait for it. . . a Year 3!!!)

We’re talking about developing YOUR intellectual property. YOUR signature curriculum. YOUR content that’s so specifically, authentically YOU that nobody else could create it. We will help you figure out the everything-is-figure-out-able pieces of building your own program, product, service, workshop, training, and whatever that people will pay you to experience.

Week Two: The Dana Offering Conversation

Okay, let’s talk about money.

This week is cohort-only (paid subscribers won’t get access to this one), and we’re getting into the nitty gritty.

Remember when we first started the retreat, before you signed the contract we had a conversation about money, about reciprocity, about the opportunity to be a part of something as it grows up and contribute to its growth process. This is that opportunity.

Alex and I have spent the entire nine months in full-on service mode. Holding you, giving, caring, tending, serving, and guiding. Now, we want you to help us. Help us determine what this program is worth and how we should price it for next year.

Reciprocity.

We will walk through everything you’ve received—weekly calls, unlimited support, the chat forum, 1-1 sessions, all those guest workshops, the entire curriculum we built based on our collective 40 years of training and experience.

We’re going to compare that to similar programs, and share our behind-the-scenes reality—our time investment, our usual rates, what we knew we were signing up for when we decided to test this dana offering model.

We want a raw and honest conversation about value. What kind of pricing model do you think we could use next year? What value have you gotten out of this experience? What have you contributed to it as a beta-tester? What feels right in your heart and soul as a fair value reciprocal offering? and how can you give-back to the retreat in a way that honors your heart and your budget?

I want to be clear, we all have money issues, and talking about money is, well, awkward. And, I’ve prided myself these last few years as being good at awkward. So I’m inviting Awkward to this conversation, and hopefully she will tell Guilt to take a hike.

We’re figuring this out together.

Week Three: Celebration

Our final call together deserves a party.

And, since two of our cohort members were born on this day, Sam & Dawn, we have even more to celebrate!

Grab your favorite tea, coffee, or fancy n/a bubbly drink. We’re doing this hangout-style with a shamanic ritual to honor each person in this community and the community as a whole.

And where we say “see you later” instead of “goodbye” because this community is evolving!

For Free Subscribers ~ Last Chance to Upgrade to Paid!

We’ve been building The Creator Retreat content here on Substack for nine months. All the Spiritual Inner Work and Business Outer Action Workshops, Yoga Nidras, Guest Presentations, Bonus Presentations…over 60 video-hours and 45-posts of slow-growth on Substack magick.

It’s all live and available to paid subscribers through February 2026. And then, when we start Creator Retreat 2026, we will take it down.

So now is your chance, this “CyberMonday” deal, to get the full content access from now until February 28, 2026 for 50% OFF.

You get to binge the entire Creator Retreat journey in three months instead of ten.

That’s $117.28 instead of $234.56.

CyberMonday Deal

P.S. - The 50% annual rate is available through December 5, 2025. After that, we’re back to regular pricing. Not trying to create fake scarcity, just being honest about when this particular offer ends.