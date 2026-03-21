Our first month inside The Creator Retreat is about breath. We use the breath to soothe our anxieties, slow down the hustle-culture pace, find space for ourselves and our own needs, and cleanse our minds of the stinkin’ thinkin’.

While every person in the room had done some form of breathing practice before, and some even have taught it to therapy clients or to birthing mamas, everyone admitted the breathwork practice we learned here was different, more profound, and more impactful.

It’s only been a week of practice, and already we are seeing huge benefits and results.

Shelley, a certified HeartMath practitioner and a licensed therapist has been teaching breathwork to her clients for years. She shared that this Creator’s Breath she noticed a significant different in this breathing vs. the “belly breathing” she’d been practicing and teaching. So she started showing her clients, and it changed everything!

“It has been life changing to breathe really down into your lungs, HUGE, thank you for that!”

As a nurse, Nancy had taught breathing to pregnant and birthing mamas for years. Deep breathing supported her through natural labor with all three of her babies. Later, after the death of her daughter, she noticed how emotional pain had settled into her joints and body. She said intentional breathing “certainly helps to relieve the joint pain.”

So when she learned The Creator’s Breath, it was easy for her to apply, and she decided to apply it immediately in two 30-minute sessions to help her through a stressful drive through traffic.

What she didn’t expect was that deep extended practice opened her writing creativity to a full-faucet gush over the next several days!

Tracey shared that she had a health challenge that landed her in the ER this week, so she decided to apply it while waiting for care and support, for hours.

As a recently retired lawyer who is coming down from decades worth of high stress work, she has been experiencing a deep need for rest and soothing, which she found waiting in the ER while doing the breathing.

She reported that a few rounds of the breath would make her want to fall asleep, and even amidst the chaos and stress of the ER, she was able to sleep for hours.

And when a person has lived in adrenaline for years, that softening can feel like a miracle.

We were gathered in a space for creators, writers, artists, thinkers, and sensitive humans trying to find a more grounded rhythm for sharing their work. Very quickly it became clear that breath belongs to the creative process in a much deeper way than most of us have been taught.

Because creativity asks something of the nervous system.

It asks us to stay present when we feel vulnerable.

It asks us to remain open when doubt starts talking.

It asks us to keep showing up when the world feels noisy or harsh or fast.

And when the body is tight, the page tightens too. When the body finds room, the creative spirit finds room.

This is one of the things I love most about The Creator Retreat. We are not only talking about how to publish, how to share, or how to keep going with creative work. We are tending the inner conditions that make that work possible. We are creating a way of building that includes the mind, the body, the spirit, and the nervous system.

At the end of this month, the self-study version of The Creator Retreat will open, and this breathing lesson will be included inside it. Along with the full monthly teaching, you’ll get access to the practices, the deeper context, and the gentle rhythm we are building inside this year’s retreat.

If you have been longing for a creative practice that helps you slow down, feel steadier in your body, more spacious in your mind, and more able to meet the page with honesty and calm, keep an eye out.

The self-study is coming at the end of the month, and this breath is one of the first doors in. . . It could very well be the deepest fullest breath you’ve ever experienced.