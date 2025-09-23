Changing How We Listen to Language (and Self-Talk)

"TeriLeigh, you are bloomin' brilliant!"

Those five words, delivered in Suzy Rowlands' unmistakable British accent at the end of a Zoom call eighteen months ago, have become the soundtrack of my transformation.

Suzy sees brilliance in people before they see it in themselves.

Those words hit something deep. So deep that I adopted them as my sankalpa - my intentional embodiment affirmation. At first, it felt awkward saying "I am bloomin' brilliant" to myself, so I just pretended to hear it in Suzy's voice. After a couple weeks, it felt natural in my own voice. After a couple months, I actually believed it. Now, it's woven into my bone marrow.

I wrote it on my water bottle. I say it in the shower, getting in the car, lifting weights, breathing in down dog, scratching my dog, cooking dinner, hugging my husband. Literally hundreds of times a day. And every single time, I hear the echo of Suzy's exuberant British accent reminding me of a truth I couldn't see for myself.

The Voice That Changes Everything

Suzy Rowlands was one of the first people I met on Substack, and her energy is absolutely contagious. That British accent coupled with her exuberant attitude about everything creates this infectious joy. Every time we hop on Zoom together, I walk away with giggles both on my tongue and in my heart.

A victim of religious trauma and a cult-adjacent upbringing, Suzy spent over four decades living within a belief system that prized obedience over expression, silence over self-trust. She waited for a life that never came, unsure whether her voice or her dreams were even hers to claim.

Then in 2020, life cracked her open. Everything she believed fell away. And in that collapse, she began to hear herself.

Since then, she's walked a path of radical reclamation of voice, truth, creativity, and joy. She's dismantled lifelong conditioning, healed deep layers of shame and self-abandonment, and gently reawakened to the simple, miraculous magic of —ALIVENESS!

Suzy believed in my brilliance before I did. And as a result, I've produced brilliant things - like The Creator Retreat itself.

When Suzy works with people, she teaches communication techniques and helps them remember who they are underneath all the layers of "not enough" and "too much" that life has piled on top.

The world needs more people who sound exactly like themselves. It needs the raw, real, radiant parts of our journeys. It needs the voices that have been waiting forty years to be heard.

About Suzy Rowlands

Suzy is a public speaking coach, meditation teacher, and host of The Art of Expression podcast. Drawing on NLP, mindfulness, and decades of speaking experience, she understands both the intense fear of speaking and the elements that make communication truly compelling. Suzy helps people move through fear and speak with presence, authenticity, and heart.

Suzy’s Publication includes workshops, podcasts, and amazing articles on the power of language and self-awareness.

The Workshop That Changed How We Listen to Language

Suzy's "Unmute Your Voice: The Power of Questions" workshop revealed how language shapes our reality in ways we rarely notice. Drawing from NLP principles, she guided us through understanding that we're constantly processing 11 million bits of information per second but can only consciously handle 40-50 pieces. To manage this overwhelming input, our minds automatically delete, generalize, and distort information—often in ways that limit rather than liberate us.

To see the full video and get the insights written below, become a paid subscriber. You’ll also gain access to all our guest presentations, workshops, and other programming.

The breakthrough came when Suzy analyzed a newspaper headline about midlife job struggles. What seemed like straightforward reporting was actually packed with deletions (what specific struggles?), generalizations (all midlifers lumped together), and distortions (assuming age equals unemployability). The exercise was jarring—suddenly we could see how media narratives plant seeds of learned helplessness without us even realizing it.

But the real magic happened when we turned this lens inward. Participants shared limiting beliefs they'd been carrying: "I'm a late bloomer," "I don't have a purpose," "I'm terrible at marketing." Using Suzy's framework of questioning—"What else might be true?"—these fixed narratives began to crack open. Connie's "late bloomer" identity transformed into recognizing she keeps consciousness space for what truly matters. Eddie's "lack of purpose" was challenged by the group's clear reflection of his inspiring podcast work and community engagement.

Suzy emphasized that this isn't about judging others who fall for political slogans or media manipulation—we all do it in different areas of our lives. The goal is developing awareness, not superiority. When we catch ourselves in generalizations ("Everything is broken," "I'll never succeed"), we can push back gently: "Really? Everything? According to who? What's my evidence?"

The workshop's power lay in its simplicity. Instead of complex therapeutic interventions, Suzy offered one transformative question: "What else might be true?" This single inquiry can shift us from victim consciousness to creative possibility, from learned helplessness to empowered choice.

She closed with a meditation connecting us to an oak tree's ancient wisdom—a reminder that like the oak, we have our own inner majesty and strength. We don't need to accept the limiting spells we unconsciously cast on ourselves through careless language.

The session revealed how "Abracadabra"—I create as I speak—operates constantly in our lives. Every time we say "I'm terrible at this" or "I can't handle that," we're casting spells that shape our reality. But awareness gives us choice. We can become conscious spellbreakers, questioning the narratives that keep us small and opening to new possibilities that honor our full potential.

Participants left with practical tools for recognizing when language makes them feel heavy versus light, understanding that what feels light points toward truth. In a world of constant information bombardment and subtle manipulation, this kind of linguistic awareness isn't just helpful—it's essential for maintaining our inner freedom and creative power.

