The Center That Burns

There is a fire that lives in the middle of you. Both an actual, physiological one and a metaphorical one. Imbalances in either can manifest as discomfort in our lives.

Physiologically, your digestive system is, quite literally, an internal furnace: breaking things down, extracting what’s usable, releasing what isn’t. Smoke goes up. Ash goes down. Energy fuels action.

The core chakra, sometimes named Inner Fire, also sits right there, nestled in the torso and abdomen, held by the psoas and the diaphragm — the muscles that let your body move as one integrated whole and that control the rhythm of breath itself.

The core chakra holds the metaphorical furnace of personal power. The fire of drive, motivation, confidence, and individuality. And, like any fire, it can burn too hot, too low, or in extremes of hot and cold. But, like Goldilocks, we want that fire to burn just right!

Our sense of identity

Through The Creator Retreat Program, I’ve learned that the core chakra is also called the Precious Gem. How appropriate for that which holds our sense of identity! The container for the most basic question a person ever has to answer: Who am I, actually — underneath what everyone else needs me to be? Or, what I think everyone else needs me to be!

When this center is healthy, you know the answer. Not arrogantly. Not performatively. Just… quietly, steadily. You know who you are, and that knowing doesn’t depend on the last compliment you received or the last mistake you made.

When it’s imbalanced, something else happens. And if you’re a creator, you already know its name.

The Imposter

It shows up as attributing your success to luck, timing, or anyone else’s generosity rather than your own skill.

It shows up as an inability to simply receive a compliment on your work without deflecting it.

It shows up as perfectionism so total that you can’t release a piece until it’s flawless — which, conveniently, means you never release it at all.

It shows up as doubting an accomplishment the moment you achieve it, already scanning the horizon for the next mountain, because this one apparently didn’t count.

And underneath all of it sits the quiet, exhausting fear of being exposed: that someday, someone will realize you were never as competent as they thought.

Imposter syndrome isn’t a personality flaw. It’s a core chakra symptom, a very specific, very recognizable one. Here’s the part that’s easy to miss: none of this is really about your work. It’s about identity. The digestive system and the chakra system at your core, are both organized entirely around one distinction — this is me, this is not me. These are the choices we make, sorting through the information that comes in.

Imposter syndrome is what happens when that line gets blurry. When your sense of self is distorted by the underlying beliefs you’ve picked up along the way.

The Beliefs Running the Show

This is where the deeper healing work comes in, because underneath the feeling, there are always specific, nameable beliefs. And they tend to coincide in a particular kind of pair that creates an inescapable trap.

I think of it as two categories working together like a set of jaws. First, an obligation belief — an “I must” or “I’m obligated to” that removes your free-will choice entirely. Second, a sin or “it’s wrong” belief — an “it’s bad/selfish/arrogant if” that punishes you the moment you actually meet the obligation. Hold both at once, about the same thing, and there is no move you can make that lets you feel at peace.

For creators specifically, this shows up as beliefs like:

I’m obligated to succeed — but success will separate me from the people I love.

If I succeed, I only have to turn around and strive for the next thing. Nothing is ever enough.

I must prove my worth through my work — but it’s arrogant to think I’ve actually done something praise-worthy.

It’s impossible for me to succeed. I’m obligated to fail; nothing works out for me.

If I get credit, someone else must be losing out. My success has to come at another person’s expense.

Notice what these beliefs are actually doing. They’re not describing reality. They’re old survival code, installed young, usually based on input from parents, teachers, or peers. And they’re still running quietly in the background of your life.

You can see why willpower alone can’t touch it. You cannot logic your way out of a belief system operating beneath conscious thought. You’re clicking “accept” at the keyboard while the code underneath keeps rejecting the file.

Why Awareness Isn’t Enough

Here’s what I’ve come to understand deeply in my healing work: naming these beliefs is necessary, but it is not sufficient. You can identify the exact obligation belief and the exact sin belief driving your imposter syndrome, write them both down, understand the mechanism perfectly — and still feel the same tightening in your chest the next time you hit publish, or pitch the idea, or ask for what your work is worth.

That’s because these beliefs aren’t stored as information. They’re stored as felt, subconscious, embodied programming — the same kind of programming that once taught a child’s body to hold in anger, or a grieving woman’s hips to lock against forward motion. Change has to happen at that same level. Not through more thinking about the problem, but through a process that speaks directly to the subconscious pattern and asks — genuinely asks — for something new to replace it.

This is the work I do through ThetaHealing®: identifying the specific obligation belief and the specific sin/wrong belief creating the bind, bringing them into conscious awareness together, and then working with Creator to change them at the root. Not managed. Not talked through. Changed — often instantly, because you’re finally addressing the actual code instead of arguing with its output.

What Gets Freed Up

When the belief shifts, something practical happens, and it’s worth naming plainly: the imposter feeling loses its grip on your output.

You stop needing the work to be perfect before it’s allowed to exist.

You start being able to receive a compliment as information instead of a threat.

You stop translating every success into a debt you now owe the universe.

The fire that is your core chakra — drive, identity, personal power — gets to do what fire is actually for: fuel the next thing, instead of consuming you with the fear of being found out. The fire at your center was never meant to burn you. It was meant to fuel you.

Questions Worth Sitting With

Where do I attribute my successes to something other than myself — luck, timing, other people’s efforts?

What do I believe I’m obligated to be or achieve — and what do I simultaneously believe is wrong or shameful about actually achieving it?

When I imagine fully receiving credit for my work, what shows up first: satisfaction? or fear?

Are there beliefs I’m carrying that say success will cost me something — belonging, safety, love?

What would it feel like to know who I am, apart from what I produce? Or apart from the community or family I belong to?

Notice which of these topics create a visceral reaction, that small tightening, that flicker of recognition. That’s your core chakra, telling you exactly what is upholding imposter syndrome and what is preventing the fullest expression of your identity and your purpose.

These identity and imposter-syndrome patterns — the specific beliefs keeping your Precious Gem out of balance — will become a guided video healing session, just like the Root Chakra and Sweet Spot sessions before it. Eventually! Meanwhile, if you’d like to learn more about how I could help you individually, here’s a link to schedule a free visit with me:

Yes, I want to learn more!

The chakra information and reflection questions in this post draw on Teri Leigh’s book The Goldilocks Principle: A Practical Guide to the Chakras*, as well as her teachings on the chakra system through The Creator Retreat program.*

This is the third in a series exploring the chakra system through the lens of subconscious belief work — following “Rooted, Rattled, and Restored” and “The Sweet Spot.” My tagline holds true here, too: creating healthy patterns from the roots up.