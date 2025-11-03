The Hurricane That Said “DO THIS NOW”

I came across Beckett Johnson’s content on Substack right when he was going mega-viral with his famous “grocery store” Notes. For weeks, he wrote these simple stories about encounters he had while working at a grocery store during recovery from a traumatic brain injury. While his brain was rebooting and coming back online, he had the mindfulness and sense of self to pay attention to the little things in life that matter.

He wrote about helping a grieving person select pasta sauce, a person in a wheelchair reach the top shelf, and a harried single mom with a screaming toddler. The tiny moments that most of us miss completely. His stories bring these tiny moments alive, shining a spotlight on what really matters in life.

Human Connection.

Moments after reading my first Becket Note, I followed my intuition and DMed Beckett instantly, inviting him to be part of The Creator Retreat without vetting him. That was one of those intuitive hit moments I couldn’t ignore. A hurricane came through my nervous system and said THIS...DO THIS...NOW!!!

The Compass-Wielding Badass

He signed on as both a guest presenter (for our month on Intuition) and a small group facilitator. Since then, Beckett has become a good friend. We text simple encouragements to each other several times a month. Although I’ve never met him in person, I feel like I’ve known him for years, decades even.

His intuition, spiritual awareness, and connection to the divine have only increased over the months of Creator Retreat. He’s been active in following the nudges and trusting himself into all kinds of adventurous territories of life. He is one of those people I admire because he truly does just jump with his eyes closed and complete exhilaration about where he might land—trusting what he couldn’t figure out for himself.

He is the epitome of spiritual faith. I honor that.

This Wednesday, Beckett brings his workshop “Write Like A Compass: Wielding Badass Leaving Haters Spinning” to help us all tap into that same intuitive trust when it comes to our creative work.

Write Like a Compass

Cohort: Wednesday November 5 12pm EDT

Replay: Thursday November 6th

Critics, haters, and self-doubt—oh my! The road to authentic writing isn’t just filled with obstacles; it’s practically a jungle. But what if you had a built-in compass that could guide you through the noise and straight to your true creative north? Spoiler alert: You do.

In this workshop, we’ll uncover the intuitive tools you already have to silence self-sabotage, reframe criticism, and create with clarity and confidence. You’ll learn how to transform outside judgment into rocket fuel for your most fearless writing yet. This isn’t about ignoring the haters—it’s about leaving them so dizzy in your wake that they can’t keep up.

Through playful, hands-on exercises and actionable insights, we’ll dive into how to ground yourself in purpose, harness your creative instincts, and write in a way that truly resonates with your audience. Whether you’re building a Substack empire or just want to stop second-guessing your words, this workshop will help you write boldly, unapologetically, and—dare we say it—like a badass.

So, let the critics spin out. You’re here to chart your own course.

Beckett is a creator, writer, and intuitive maverick behind Quantum Nomad, a Substack that blends heartfelt stories, sharp wit, and bold insights to explore creativity and life’s biggest questions. Known for turning criticism into creative rocket fuel, Beckett helps others silence self-doubt, embrace their unique voice, and write with unapologetic confidence.

After a journey of reinvention that involved overcoming challenges most would write memoirs about, Beckett discovered the secret to fearless writing: trusting your inner compass and leaving the haters spinning. His workshops combine practical tools, intuitive practices, and a dash of humor, guiding participants to unlock clarity, purpose, and bold creativity.

Through Quantum Nomad and beyond, Beckett inspires audiences to chart their own course, connect with their true north, and write like the compass-wielding badasses they are.

