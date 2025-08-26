Spiritual Inner Work

The Sacred Rhythm of Giving & Receiving

Cohort: Thursday August 7 12pm EDT

Replay: Friday August 8

Sensitive souls are often beautifully good at giving. We are masters at it. We wrote the operations manual on how to give and give and give, and give some more, and the right and proper etiquette of always turning down a compliment.

We offer presence, encouragement, time, energy, holding, care.

And then we wonder—quietly, painfully—

Who’s taking care of me while I’m taking care of everyone else?

It’s so bad that when we get so depleted and exhausted that we do eventually ask for help, those around us don’t know how to help out of fear of offending, or just being completely dumbfounded because we never ask for help.

Here’s the truth: often, people are trying to be supportive. Generosity, kindness, and blessings are knocking, but we’ve gotten so used to being the strong one, the giver, the reliable one, that we don’t even hear the knock.

We turn down what’s offered. We deny what’s meant for us.

And then we feel like an over-giving, taken-for-granted, emotionally bankrupt disaster who just wants to lie down forever.

This month’s spiritual lesson gently interrupts that pattern by bringing you back to your own breath, your own body, your own innate balance that lives inside your heart and lungs, with a little help from a trampoline called your diaphragm.

We are wired for reciprocity.

This is evident in how our most vital human organs function: the heart and lungs. All day long, they give, and they receive, ultimately creating a reciprocal balance between your inner true self and the outer world in which you live.

Through somatic metaphor and gentle awareness practices, we’ll explore:

Where you’re declining blessings out of habit or fear

How the body self-balances over time (even when breath feels uneven)

The sacred trinity of lungs, heart, and diaphragm —each one in conversation with the others

Three very simple practices you can do in less than 3-minutes a day to bring better balance and reciprocity to your life and world.

And of course, we’ll return to the MOZI Method—our daily 30-second ritual—to restore trust in the steady rhythm of receiving and giving.

Business Outer Action

Growth Hacks Don’t Work for Gentle Hearts

A new approach to visibility for sensitive souls

Cohort: Thursday August 7 12pm EDT

Replay: Friday August 8th

If marketing and self-promotion makes your skin crawl, you’re not alone.

Let’s be honest. Most marketing advice and How to Grow Your Substack programming feels like sandpaper to us sensitive souls.

Just like this next paragraph (which was entirely written by AI), the marketing growth hacks of the experts makes us wince and cringe.

Hook them. Solve their pain point. Make yourself the expert.

Post daily. Brag shamelessly. Game the algorithm.

Be the sage on the stage. Own the room. Sell the transformation.

For those of us who lead with intuition, empathy, and heart, these tactics don’t just fail, they backfire, leaving us feeling raw, exposed, exhausted, fake, and losing our audience.

What works for growth hackers doesn’t work for gentle revolutionaries.

That’s why this month’s business lesson is different.

We’ll explore the kinds of creative collaboration that feel like home to sensitive souls—

real relationships, mutual uplift, organic invitations, and sacred reciprocity.

You’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at how The Creator Retreat grew without an ounce of hustle, but through friendships, generosity, and soul-aligned community.

For many sensitive souls, self-promotion feels unnatural—while lifting others up feels like second nature.

That’s where this month’s business lesson begins. We’ll explore the difference between algorithmic growth and energetic alignment—and how collaboration becomes the most honest, joyful way to market your work.

We’ll share real examples—from Creator Retreat friendships to profit-generating partnerships—and give you clear, easy steps to try this yourself (without burning out your nervous system).

Yoga Nidra

Held by the stillness of water

This month’s practice invites you into a deeply restorative journey across a calm, expansive lake. It is an inner landscape where the gentle rhythm of giving and receiving becomes a felt experience.

As you row to the lake’s center and rest in a small boat held by still waters, you’ll be guided to explore the tender edges of grief, loneliness, and disconnection—not to fix them, but to let them be held with compassion.

Through breath, visualization, and heart-centered awareness, this nidra becomes a quiet ritual of support and surrender. It is a practice for remembering that we are never truly alone. The same waters that cradle your sorrow also connect you to the vast, unseen web of care around you.

Guest Presenter: Alex Lovell

When the Heart Says Yes: The Art of Receiving

Cohort: Thursday August 14 12pm EDT

Replay: Friday August 15

This is a 90-minute immersion in breath, body, and creative expression. It is designed to help you reconnect with the natural intelligence already moving through you.

We begin by naming the resistance to receiving. Each of us holds places where receiving feels complicated: where care, generosity, attention, or ease arrive and we subtly turn away. This may show up in collaboration, intimacy, visibility, or the simple act of being supported.

From there, we move into the body.

A gentle sequence of breath and back-based movement prepares us for a focused Kundalini meditation that opens the lungs, heart, and diaphragm. The meditation is active and enlivening. It invites you to feel the energy of receiving as something living, something already within reach.

Following the meditation, a guided visualization creates space for softening. Into sensation. Into awareness. Into a fuller experience of what it means to let yourself be met.

The second half of our time is a space for integration.

You’ll be guided through a series of invitations to express what has stirred. This may take the form of writing, speaking, listening, or simply being present. There may be words. There may be silence. There may be moments that ask to be shared. Everything that arises is welcome. There is structure to hold you and space to be exactly where you are.

This is a space where permission does the work.

To feel. To move. To notice. To express.

Bring your breath.

Bring your presence.

Bring whatever part of you is ready to feel more fully alive.

NOTE:

There is no experience necessary :) No equipment necessary. No fitness level necessary. If you have a yoga mat, great. Otherwise, a blanket and a pillow is recommended!

Alex Lovell builds sanctuaries.

His Substack, Life As I See It, is a place of rest, renewal, and sacred honesty. His stories gently untangle the noise in your head and return you to the deeper wisdom already living inside your body. He doesn’t just write about burnout and identity—he walks with you through those liminal spaces, barefoot and curious, pointing out the beauty you forgot was there.

In The Creator Retreat, he brings all of this—and more.

This is the turning point!

Most sensitive soul Substackers get stuck right here—caught between their calling and their discomfort with marketing and promotion.

If you are hovering at 100 or 200 subscribers, or maybe you have more but you are still wondering why growth feels so… hard.

It’s not because your work isn’t good. We want you to know that your writing and your publication are valuable, and quite possibly the best kept secret on the ‘stack.

But the marketing advice of all the Substack Growth Hackers out there wasn’t designed for the sensitive soul.

Inside the paid Creator Retreat archive, you’ll find the missing piece: a way to grow that doesn’t require you to perform, hustle, or sell out.

Upgrade to paid to access the August replays.

You don’t have to figure this part out alone.