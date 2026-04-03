I have a confession.

I spent years saying affirmations into my bathroom mirror like a good little self-help student. I said them, believed them (sort of), and they kinda-sorta worked. But not really.

This week inside Creator Retreat, we got all up in the science of it, and had a lot of fun with my word-nerd brain.

Sankalpa is a Sanskrit concept that’s been around way longer than your morning routine app, or your vision board treasure mapping practice. Sankalpa is NOT the same thing as an affirmation. It’s your affirmation practice on steroids!

Affirmations live in your head. A sankalpa moves through your entire nervous system, riding the wave of your breath, through the sounds of the actual letters you choose and what they do to the frequency and vibrations of the physical tissues of your body.

The RAS thing will genuinely blow your mind

Your brain has a system called the Reticular Activating System (the RAS) and it’s basically your brain’s personal algorithm. Out of the thousands of data points hitting your senses every second, your RAS decides what bubbles up to your conscious awareness, and it decides based entirely on what you’ve been telling it to look for.

So if you keep telling yourself “I’m overwhelmed, I’m behind, my list is too small, no one’s reading this”... your RAS is out there in the world finding every single piece of evidence to confirm that story. The good stuff is there too, it’s just getting filed in the back where you can’t see it.

A sankalpa trains your RAS on purpose. Which, as a sensitive soul who is very susceptible to her own inner narrative, is kind of a big deal.

The phonetics lesson is where it gets really fun

Inside this session you get a full breakdown of how the sounds of specific letters carry actual energetic qualities. The F’s, M’s, N’s and W’s are soft, feminine, nurturing. The B’s, G’s and J’s create movement and action. The Z sound fizzes and energizes (think “oozing” or “blazing”). The “ooh” sound grounds you. The long “I” sound makes your body want to grow taller.

So when you’re crafting your sankalpa, you’re not just picking words that sound nice, you’re literally choosing a frequency. And once you learn this, you will never look at a word the same way again.

Our writer in residence Amanda Saint used “I am a soaring sensation” and her Substack grew 25-30% in two months and her highest-ticket program filled overnight. The S’s linger and last. The “oa” in soaring reaches upward. She wasn’t randomly manifesting. She was specifically, phonetically, somatically coding her nervous system.

This is the lesson.

What you actually walk away with

Five concrete rules for crafting a sankalpa that works (including why “I am debt free” is accidentally making your debt worse), a full understanding of the internal vs. external intention distinction (this one is the unlock for why law of attraction works for some people and not others), the letter-sound energy guide you’ll use forever, and a simple daily practice to instill your sankalpa using the MOSI method and yoga nidra.

It’s practical. It’s nerdy. It’s a little bit witchy. It is absolutely my favorite lesson of the whole year.

Here’s what two of our cohort members said after this session:

How to get your hands on this

The Creator Retreat self-study gives you access to the full replay of this lesson plus every other session in the archive. Guest presentations, writing workshops, somatic practices, the whole deal. It’s the complete library of everything we’ve built this year, available at your own pace, in your pajamas, with your coffee.

You don’t have to wait for the next cohort. You don’t have to apply. You just enroll and start watching.

If the idea of understanding WHY your words are either working for you or against you, and then getting a practical tool to actually shift that, sounds like the kind of thing your sensitive soul has been looking for... it’s in there.

Enroll Here