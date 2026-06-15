Guest Presentation: Mel Moseley

Sexuality, Creativity, & Connection

Presented LIVE to Creator Retreat Cohort on June 18, 2026

Available as workshop replay to Guest Archives members.

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The first time I felt Mel’s energy on a Zoom screen, she cracked open a glitter egg and it exploded between us. We spent the next year and a half fingerpainting together through the interwebs.

She’s a big personality in a very small package, fully at home talking about things that make other people shift in their chairs: sex, shame, storytelling, sobriety. This woman is so good at being raw, and honest, and real. All the good stuffs that matters.

When I learned she was only 4’11”, I actually said out loud, “Of course she is!” It made perfect sense. That much life needs a compact container just to keep from overwhelming the rest of us.

And then I found out she was one of the Wall of Moms in Portland during the Black Lives Matter protests — locked arms, bicycle helmet, goggles, and a spine made of lightning — and my whole heart burst. A few weeks ago, we had a good talk about how Minneapolis and Portland complement each other in the Resistance.

I have a memory of watching the Rodney King riots from my dorm window in Beloit, WI. I saw my corner gas station looted and burned. I remember the ache in my lungs when I watched the video of George Floyd’s murder. So when I picture Mel standing on the front lines of justice in her homemade protest armor, I feel the kind of deep exhale that only happens when someone shows you how to be brave and joyful at the same time.

Mel is a woman who shows up. In all the ways.

That was who showed up to Creator Retreat in 2025.

She arrived with no Substack, no publication, no plan. Just a pull toward community and a willingness to take the suggestions and see what happens (sound familiar, recovering humans?). She didn’t even know “creator” had a specific meaning in Substackland.

She promised that she is a good student and always does her homework. Well, she did. And she became the poster child for all the success that The Creator Retreat community can bring.

Mel built a Substack. Published twice a week, every week, all year. Started an analog letter writing playshop program. Joined my Abundant Money Mindset cohort, where she went from a decades-long cycle of “$300 in the bank and $10K in debt” to paying off her credit cards completely and building a steady, growing income. When she broke her scarcity mindset, she asked for twice her usual rate for a project she’d been volunteering for — and got it. And now, she’s currently building a retreat center in Fiddletown, CA, where she hosts an artist gallery, runs playshop events, and performs in local theater.

She’s a Performance Art(isan). That’s her term and it’s perfect.

I watched Mel go from “I don’t know if I fit here” to “this feels like home” over the course of one year. I watched her writing get braver, her voice get steadier, her relationship with money transform from anxious fog to clear-eyed tool. I watched her miss exactly one session all year — and she watched the replay.

And then, when the year ended, she stayed.

Mel is now in our Creator Retreat 2.0 cohort, the hyper-focused business growth intensive for graduates. She also voluntarily shows up to the new cohort’s sessions regularly, just because she loves the community that much. This Thursday, she’s presenting to that group — a graduate returning to give back what she received.

There’s no separation between who she is and how she shows up. She lives her “Witch in a Lab Coat” energy everywhere.

Mel is a storyteller, performer, writer, musician, mosaicist, and artist of the in-between. Her art doesn’t come from polish. It comes from process.

She’s a rainbow sparkle in riot gear, and she’s one of ours now.

Sexuality, Creativity & Connection

Open discussion of sex and sexuality tends to be taboo in our culture. This silence breeds shame, and shame is one of the most powerful creative inhibitors there is — when we’re cut off from fundamental parts of our humanity, we limit our capacity for authentic expression and innovation.

This workshop explores the profound connection between sexual wellness, creative flow, and meaningful human connection. It’s a bold, bright homecoming to the parts of ourselves we’ve been told to hide. The parts that squirm, the parts that burn, and the parts that never stopped wanting to be expressed.

About Mel Moseley

Mel is a performer, musician, writer, mosaic artist, and the self-described witch in a lab coat behind Mel’s Messy Love Lab — a Substack where she treats her own life as an ongoing experiment in love, art, and radical honesty. She’s been doing the work of shedding the cultural, family, and religious messages that told her who to be, and figuring out — with curiosity and a lot of mess — what’s actually true for her.

Her Analog Letters series is exactly what it sounds like: handwritten letters, sent to real people, shared with the world. Because connection is the whole point.

Mel knows how shame blocks the river of creativity. She also knows what it takes to clear the dam. Her life is a living example of what happens when we stop trying to be acceptable and start telling the truth — and she holds space with the kind of warmth that makes even the hardest conversations feel like a letter from a friend.

This workshop is a glitter cannon of truth, tenderness, and creative liberation—and it’s just for our paid members.

If your inner artist has ever blushed, squirmed, hidden, or held back… this is your invitation to drop the shame, grab the glitter, and come play in the full technicolor spectrum of expression.

Mel’s workshop is one of those rare, holy-silly, soul-expanding moments we’ll be talking about for a long time.

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