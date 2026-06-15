The Creator Retreat

The Creator Retreat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eddie Burns's avatar
Eddie Burns
8d

I love the writing ryrhm in this one sooo much! Maybe its also the subject. Smile...

Reply
Share
1 reply by Teri Leigh 💜
Nancy E. Holroyd, RN's avatar
Nancy E. Holroyd, RN
8d

It always amazed me how big Sheila's personality was and the space she could take up. Now you tell me Mel is just 1/4 of an inch taller than Sheila.

How is it that tiny people are so huge! I'm looking forward to this Thursday.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Teri Leigh 💜
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Teri Leigh 💜 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture