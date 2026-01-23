What You Get

Each month, you will receive access to self-guided work playshops to dig into your process as a creator.

Spiritual Inner Work - No Woo Required

Think of it as a deep dive into the stuff that trips us up as creators—anxiety about hitting “publish,” that pesky perfectionism, and the overwhelming “what-am-I-even-doing” vibes. This isn’t about fixing you (because you’re not broken); it’s about helping you find balance, clarity, and a little more ease in your creative process.

Business Outer Action - A No-Hustle, Authentic Approach to Growth

Month by month, we break it down—simple, actionable steps to grow your Substack audience without sacrificing your sanity or soul. Forget the numbers game and the “crush it” culture. This is about showing up as you and building something real, steady, and meaningful.

Access to Our All-Star Guest Presenters:

These aren’t your typical “gurus.” We’re talking Substack royalty with their own tales of growth, detours, and redefined success. Through video replays of their workshops, you’ll get insights and ideas that will make you feel less like you’re fumbling alone and more like you’re being guided by someone who gets it.

Community Support - Connection Without the Chaos

Imagine a space where the comments section isn’t a battlefield but a warm, inviting room filled with thoughtful conversation. In our open comments and chat threads, you’ll find a like-minded community of creators who get it—the anxiety, the self-doubt, the small wins that feel monumental. Whether it’s swapping tips, sharing your latest triumph, or just knowing you’re not the only one who’s stuck on a tricky sentence, this is your go-to space for camaraderie, encouragement, and real talk. It’s not about competition; it’s about lifting each other up while navigating the creative journey together. Apply Here

March — The Inhale · Breathing → Void

March begins with spaciousness.

We explore breath as a creative doorway: the way a steady inhale changes the way we write, publish, respond, rest, and belong. “Void” becomes a sanctuary word here. We practice meeting the quiet without rushing to fill it, and we notice what rises from that depth when the body feels supported.

We also hold hands in community, never feeling alone in the void, but creating a sacred and supportive incubator to nurture our precious creations.

Guest Presenter ~ Neil Cunningham

Tuning into Feedback: Seeking and Receiving the Right Frequency

Writing Workshop w/ Amanda Saint

Clarity in Chaos: Writing Techniques for When Your Mind is Scattered

April — The Vow · Consistency

April invites devotion.

We explore the vow as a gentle structure: a promise that feels like love, not pressure. Consistency becomes something we build through relationship—with our words, our audience, our time, our tenderness. We share what helps each of us return again and again, and we let consistency become personal, sustainable, and true.

We also commit to our craft, and our audience, developing a drumbeat and heartbeat rhythm to our creative process, creating regularly because it is life-blood to us.

Guest Presenter ~ Kristi Keller

The Perfect Substack Post

Writing Workshop w/Amanda Saint

Purpose-Driven Prose: Crafting Writing with Clear Intent

May — The Root · Grounding

May brings us down into the earth.

We explore grounding as a creative resource and a community resource. Rootedness shows up in the way we pace ourselves, the way we hold boundaries, the way we trust our own timing. We notice what strengthens when we stop floating above our lives and start writing from the ground we actually stand on.

We also work through a mirroring process of reflecting to each other what we see and experience in our work, giving insight for future work on branding, image, and design.

Guest Presenter: Suzy Rowlands

Grounded Before Consistent

Writing Workshop w/Amanda Saint

Sensory Writing: Creating Immersive, Grounded Experiences

June — The Release · Letting Go

June opens the hands.

We explore letting go in the places that keep us stuck: perfection habits, control grips, protective patterns, old stories about how visibility works. Release is both inner and practical. You will feel your writing loosen. You will feel your decisions get simpler. You will discover what becomes possible when the body stops bracing.

We also embark on a “Sparkle Check” process to help us begin crafting our “About Page” from a structured space of letting go of perfectionism and embracing authenticity and integrity.

Guest Presenter: Mel Moseley

Sexuality, Creativity, & Connection

Writing Workshop w/Amanda Saint

Revision Without Attachment: Professional Editing Techniques

July — The Flame · Confidence · Branding

July lights the fire.

We explore confidence as something we inhabit, not something we earn. We explore branding as a living expression of self—voice, values, tone, presence, point of view. This month often reveals bright clarities: what you stand for, what you want to be known for, what you keep circling around because it matters. The flame helps you claim it.

We also dig into the art and science of branding and explore design, color palettes, and that split second moment in design that captures or repels an audience.

Guest Presenter: Megan Lee

Turn Your WEIRD Into Your Biggest ASSET

Writing Workshop w/Amanda Saint

Voice & Authority: Developing Your Distinctive Writing Style

August — The Circle · Give & Receive · Collaboration

August brings community into the foreground.

We explore the art of giving and receiving in ways that feel clean, nourishing, and mutual. Collaboration shows up here as a creative amplifier, a friendship practice, a visibility practice, and a trust practice. Together, we experiment with what it feels like to create beside other people and let support move through the circle.

We also co-create opportunities to collaborate with each other, making it feel safe to share the spotlight, and generously expand our networks. And, we learn how to collaborate with AI in a way that stays in alignment with our integrity and authenticity.

Guest Presenter: Tom Kuegler

Improve Your Relationships, Life, and Articles With AI

Writing Workshop w/Amanda Saint

Reader Connection: Writing Techniques That Create Intimacy

September — The Resonance · Voice & Listening · Monetization

September tunes the instrument.

We explore voice as vibration, as truth, as the sound of your actual self arriving on the page. We explore listening as a creative skill: listening to the body, listening to readers, listening to signals of desire and fatigue. Monetization enters the conversation through resonance. We pay attention to what your people respond to, what you love making, and what wants to become sustainable.

We also take a deeper dive into our relationship with money. Many creators don’t find the financial success they crave because they have an unhealthy money dynamic. We address this in depth this month.

Guest Presenter: James Bailey

On Money & Meaning

Writing Workshop w/Amanda Saint

Dialogue Mastery: Writing Conversations That Sing

October — The Vision · Intuition · Core Values

October lifts the gaze.

We explore intuition as a reliable inner compass and core values as the anchors that keep your work coherent. This month supports decision-making. It supports clarity. It supports the power of choosing a direction and letting that direction shape your content, your offers, your collaborations, and your boundaries.

We will dig deep and start to explore the ancestral and unconscious belief patterns that self-sabotage our success. We start changing the narrative on success and gain perspective on potential.

Guest Presenter: Kyle Fisk

Subconscious Saboteurs: Your Beliefs are Blocking Your Ability to Receive

Writing Workshop w/Amanda Saint

Intuitive Structure: Following the Natural Shape of Your Story

November — The Map · Faith · Business Plan

November turns insight into structure.

We explore faith as steadiness: the kind that holds you through doubt, slow seasons, and tender seasons. We explore business plan as a supportive map—clear enough to guide you, flexible enough to honor your humanity. The focus stays personal and real. Your plan fits your life, your capacity, and your definition of success.

We also dig deep into the bigger picture of our work, zooming out to the long-term perspective as well as zooming in to the long-term successes we have already achieved.

Guest Presenter ~ Dr. Kelly Flanagan

Control: The Sneaky Killer of Creativity

Writing Workshop w/Amanda Saint

Writing with Depth: Exploring Big Themes Without Preaching

December — The Horizon · Future Forward Action Plan

December opens the view.

We gather what you’ve learned about yourself across the year and we shape it into a future-forward action plan that feels aligned and alive. The horizon holds both completion and beginning.

This month supports integration, celebration, and clear next steps, with community support around what you are carrying into the next season of your creative life.

Apply Here