11/7/25 Group Theta Healing on Receiving

Exploring Our Resistance to Receiving
Kyle asked us to share how we resist receiving good things. We went deep into the patterns and beliefs around receiving.
hiding our gifts, both as a child and as an adult
refusing monetary help, like when people offer to pay for gas or pick up a check at dinner.
an overgrown sense of independence, carrying things tha…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Creator Retreat to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.