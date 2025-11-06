**summary written by claude.ai**
We just wrapped up the crown chakra lesson, and honestly, it felt like the perfect sparkly bow on this whole chakra series journey. This is where we plant the seed, water it, give it sun, scatter its pollen, harvest the abundance, respect the gift, and then we take a deep breath and keep the faith that it will keep growin…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Creator Retreat to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.